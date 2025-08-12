7 Best Jenna Ortega Shows and Movies to Watch if You Liked Her in Wednesday Season 2

Jenna Ortega has established her identity as Tinseltown's seasoned young actress. Her iconic portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit series Wednesday displayed acting skills and experience.

Ad

The show's second season proved that Jenna Ortega can carry a significant production with her engaging screen presence.

She started her acting career with Stuck in the Middle on Disney Channel with a small screen presence. From there, Jenna Ortega transformed her experience from children-oriented movies to more mature-themed content.

She has validated her versatility across different genres. Comedy series, horror films, and teen dramas have all generated a large fan following with her performance.

Ad

Trending

Jenna Ortega's career trajectory demonstrates her transformation from a Disney star to a refined actress. Her potential to handle complicated characters makes her stand out among other actors.

Beetlejuice, X, Yes Day, and four other Jenna Ortega shows and movies to watch if you liked her in Wednesday Season 2

1) The Fallout

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Jenna Ortega's most impactful and intense performance. She plays the role of Vada Cavell, a high school student who survives an abrupt school shooting. However, she is left to deal with survivor's guilt and trauma.

Ad

While staying hidden during the shooting, she stumbles upon Mia Reed, another student, and they hide from the shooters until the threat is cleared. However, the aftermath of the surviving results in trauma that affects her bond with friends and family.

Jenna Ortega's character forms an unlikely friendship with Mia, and their connection becomes central to the healing journey. The movie also received critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of trauma.

Ad

The Fallout is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Stuck in the Middle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Stuck in the Middle launched Jenna Ortega into mainstream acclaim. The premise of the story follows Harley Diaz, the middle child in a family of seven children. She possesses exceptional creative and engineering skills that help resolve family conflicts. The Disney Channel series continued for three seasons. Each episode displays challenges that Harley handles with her innovative mind.

Ad

The series employs a unique narrative style from Harley's perspective. Her character often breaks the fourth wall to address the audience directly. The show dealt with sibling relationships and family dynamics. Harley's inventions frequently caused more trouble than solutions.

This role set her as a reliable young actress capable of carrying a show. The series's success on Disney Channel validated her appeal to young viewers.

Stuck in the Middle is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

3) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Beetlejuice marks Jenna Ortega's cameo in a beloved franchise. She embodies the role of Astrid Deetz, daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia. The sequel reimagines the supernatural comedy elements of the 1988 movie. Tim Burton returned to direct this highly anticipated sequel.

Ad

The story continues the Deetz family legacy with the upcoming generation. Astrid has to deal with the continued haunting of her family through Beetlejuice.

The movie blends modern filmmaking techniques with practical effects. The creators' distinctive visual style remains consistent throughout the making.

Beet ejuice Beetlejuice is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Scream and Scream VI

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Scream franchise introduced Jenna Ortega to the genre of horror to the mainstream audience. She embodies the role of Tara Carpenter, a teenager pursued by the latest Ghostface killer.

Ad

However, becomes one of the primary survivors and victims in the fifth film. Her character connects to the original Woodsboro murders through family connections. Tara's sister Sam (portrayed by Melissa Berrera) becomes the story's main character. The film follows the classic Scream formula of mystery and thrilling elements.

Additionally, Scream VI continues Aria's story as she leaves Woodsboro in the past. The sequel shifts the action to New York for a unique setting.

Ad

Both movies received positive reviews for upgrading the franchise formula. Jenna Ortega's acting helped bridge older viewers and newer audiences. The film proved that the Scream show could continue successfully.

The films are available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) X

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie by Ti West showcased Jenna Ortega in an adult horror format. She plays the role of Lorraine, a film crew member who creates adult content. The group travels to rural Texas to shoot their next work. They stay at an elderly couple's residence for the production, but the elderly hosts turn hostile towards the crew.

Ad

Pearl, the elderly woman, becomes obsessed with the young filmmakers. The film builds tension slowly before erupting into chaos. Lorraine serves both observer and participant in the unfolding horror. Jenn Ortega's roles required her to handle graphic content and mature themes.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch

6) Yes Day

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Yes Day offered Jenna Ortega a heartwarming role in a family comedy drama. She portrays the role of Katie Torres, a teenager whose parents always say no to anything she wants. The matriarch of the family decides to have a day when she can not say no to any requests. Katie and her siblings plan extensive adventures for their yes day.

Ad

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez portray the parents in the movie, and it explores family dynamics and parent-child relationships. Each family member gets to make a wish that others will have to fulfill.

The movie emphasizes the importance of family bonding and communication. Netflix released the film as an original production, and Jenna Ortega's acting demonstrated her comedic timing.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Iron Man 3

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Iron Man 3 displays the young version of Jenna Ortega in a small but crucial role. She played the Vice President's daughter, who utilizes a prosthetic leg. Her character becomes central to the villain's conspiracy plot. The Mandarin's plan involves threatening the Vice President through the family.

Ad

Tony Stark has to protect various targets in the movie. Jenna Ortega's screen presence is limited but displays her potential as an actress. The movie marked one of her earliest breakthrough production appearances.

Iron Man 3 is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven recognized films featuring Jenna Ortega that viewers need to watch after watching her performance in Wednesday. Let us know in the comments section which of these are your favourites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More