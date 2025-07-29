The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they voiced

The spin-off series The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on July 28, 2025. Created by Ben Bocquelet, the show continues the adventures of Gumball Watterson and his adopted brother Darwin. The adventure comedy show also continues the legacy of the original show, The Amazing World of Gumball, and features multiple characters from the surreal town of Elmore.The ensemble voice cast of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 is led by Alkaio Thiele and Hero Hunter. The voices of Kinza Syed Khan, Teresa Gallagher, and Dan Russell are also featured in the show.Voice actors from The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1Alkaio Thiele as Gumball WattersonAlkaio Thiele (Image via Instagram/@alkaio.thiele)Gumball Watterson is a troublesome twelve-year-old blue anthropomorphic cat student at Elmore Junior High. He is impulsive, creative, and usually the instigator of strange adventures with his brother Darwin.Alkaio Thiele is an actor, singer, and voice actor in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is famous for providing the voice of Peter Parker in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Janner in The Wingfeather Saga, and Gumball in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1.Alkaio appeared on TV in Call Me Kat before broader recognition as Roman Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney Channel's highest-rated Disney+ premiere. Having studied musical theater, he's acclaimed for his timing, range of emotion, and powerful voice, both of which are demonstrated through performances such as The Artful Dodger in Oliver! and Peter Pan in Peter Pan &amp; Tinker Bell: A Pirate's Christmas.Hero Hunter as Darwin WattersonHero Hunter at 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego, The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (Image via Getty)Darwin Watterson is Gumball's adoptive goldfish brother who acquired legs. Innocent and faithful, he usually serves as Gumball's conscience and emotional support.Hero Hunter voices Darwin Watterson in the revamped reboot. He is a relatively new voice actor who, at present, has The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 as his most high-profile project yet. Some of his other projects include The Purge, Santiago of the Seas, and Destination Heaven.Kinza Syed Khan as Anais Watterson(L-R) Hero Hunter, Kinza Syed Khan and Alkaio Thiele attend The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Image via Getty)Anais Watterson is the four-year-old pink bunny and the youngest Watterson child. Highly intelligent and logical, she's usually the mind behind correcting the family mess.Kinza Syed Khan is an American voice-over actress who voices Anais Watterson. Her other credits are Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Batwheels, and Ghee Happy. She infuses intelligence and lucidity into Anais's perceptive and analytical personality.Teresa Gallagher as Nicole WattersonTeresa Gallagher with a fan (Image via Instagram/@treevoices)Teresa Gallagher voices Nicole Watterson, Gumball's mother. She is a blue cat juggling a stressful job at the Rainbow Factory, all while trying to keep her odd family in check.Teresa Gallagher reprises her role as Nicole Watterson, a part she has narrated since the first series. An American-born British voice actor, she's also famous for Octonauts, The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers, and Numberblocks. She is renowned for being versatile and expressive with her voice.Dan Russell as Richard WattersonDan Russell (Image via YouTube/Cartoon Network Africa)Richard Watterson is a house-bound pink rabbit father, lazy and soft. Childlike and clumsy, he's well-intentioned but usually causes domestic mayhem.Dan Russell returns to voice Richard Watterson in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1. An experienced British voice actor, his previous works include Thomas &amp; Friends, Boo, Zino &amp; the Snurks, and Prisoner of War. His timing and over-the-top delivery capture Richard's crazy personality.What is The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 all about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a 40-episode, animated comedy series set in the wonderfully weird town of Elmore, where strange things happen. Centering around Gumball Watterson, a troublesome blue cat, this series traces the odd adventures of the boy with his adoptive goldfish brother Darwin, genius little sister Anais, and the rest of his family.Each episode sends the trio teetering on the brink of madness as they engage evil fast-food empires, work out their love interests with a lovesick AI, and impose Banana Joe's questionable fashion. The reboot adds more creative stories and even greater plot twists to the series.The series blends 2D and 3D animation with CGI, puppetry, photorealism, and live action. The show's use of surreal humor, mixed-media visuals, and witty social satire make it just as enjoyable for new viewers as it is for returning fans.Where to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series will premiere internationally on HBO Max and Cartoon Network on October 6, 2025. Meanwhile, United States viewers can stream the first 20 episodes of the show on Hulu and Disney+. The details on the release date of the remaining 20 episodes haven't been released yet.Read more: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far.Stay tuned for news on movies and TV shows.