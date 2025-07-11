Scrubs reboot officially greenlit at ABC with original cast members set to return

The Scrubs reboot is officially greenlit, as ABC has given a straight-to-series order for the return of the beloved hospital comedy series for the broadcaster's 2025-26 season, as per Deadline. Original series star Zach Braff already signed on to return to the show back in May, and per the latest news about the reboot, he's not the only original cast member who will be returning.

Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison have reportedly closed deals to reprise their original roles as well. All three of them will also be working as executive producers of the reboot alongside the creator of the original Scrubs series, Bill Lawrence. Several crew members from the OG will also return with new designations.

Tim Hobert, who wrote the show and was an executive and consulting producer of the original Scrubs, will return as co-showrunner of the reboot alongside Aseem Batra, who was the writer and story editor in the original.

Scrubs reboot will join ABC's roster, which only has two pure comedies for its 2025-26 schedule: Shifting Gears and Abbot Elementary, which are both returning shows. Before the reboot's pickup, the network also ordered the spinoff of 9-1-1: Nashville.

What to know about the Scrubs reboot so far

The new Scrubs series was initially reported to be in early development in December 2024. At the time, there were still very few details about the project, and no cast members were yet attached.

Months later, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison are confirmed to return. In June, Bill Lawrence also gave an update on the new comedy show, sharing a bit of what fans can expect from the storyline. He said that the reboot will begin and end with Braff and Faison's characters as JD and Turk, respectively. The reboot will see them both in adulthood, facing different challenges.

Judging by the new logline, Lawrence's previous comments track. The logline for the reboot is as follows,

"JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way."

Braff has shared his enthusiasm for reprising his role in the Scrubs reboot. In October 2024, he spoke with Variety during the preview of his Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert and explained that he's "definitely" on board with the new series. He said,

"The idea of getting back together with my friends and doing like ten or 12 episodes of maybe one or two seasons, and just laughing with everyone? That sounds like a dream."

According to Deadline, there are some conversations ongoing to have some of the other original cast members return, including Judy Reyes, who currently stars on ABC's High Potential. More casting news is expected in the months to come.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Scrubs reboot and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

