Scrubs soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

The medical sitcom Scrubs began airing on NBC in 2001 and ran for nine seasons until 2010. The show follows the chaotic life of John "J.D." Dorian (Zack Braff), who starts off as an intern at the Sacred Heart Hospital. It shows how JD goes from an intern to a resident to an attending physician over nine years. Created, written, and directed by Bill Lawrence, the show is told through J.D.'s perspectives and daydreams.
Apart from Zack Braff, the show also stars Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley, and Ken Jenkins. In season 9, Scrubs introduces new med school students and residents, including Dave Franko, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, and Michael Mosley.
Scrubs extensively used songs from the era to accentuate the sitcom feel, underscoring every milestone moment in J.D.'s life. The catchy theme song, Superman by Laszlo Bane, to all the songs in My Musical (season 6, episode 6) the Scrubs soundtrack makes a fun playlist. It is worth noting that the episode sees a brain aneurysm patient imagine everything as a musical.
Disclaimer: Some songs might have been a part of the original broadcast and changed for streaming or vice versa.
Music is a key element in Scrubs. What songs did they use to elevate the show?
1) Scrubs season 1 soundtrack (2001)
In Scrubs season 1, J.D. goes through the trials of being in a high-pressure hospital, learning how to implement his university knowledge in real-life situations with real consequences.
Here are all the songs that were a part of Scrubs season 1. These include songs from Leroy to Jeremy Kay to even the cast of the show.
- Away – Leroy
- I Want You To Want Me – Cheap Trick
- Over Me – Tricky
- Please Forgive Me – David Gray
- Good Times – Leroy
- 29 Blues (Instrumental version) – Headland
- A Little Respect – Erasure
- Dracula from Houston – B*tthole Surfers
- Fool – Tim Cullen
- Hallelujah – John Cale
- Me and Mrs. Jones – Billy Paul
- Good Life – Francis Dunnery
- Electric Relax – A Tribe Called Quest
- Rodney Love – Nothin But A Dogg ft. Mushock
- Camera One – Josh Joplin Group
- Going Out With a Bang – G-Sleep
- Jam – Checkone2
- See Ya Around – Keren DeBerg
- Girl in a Sportscar – Alan Hawkshaw
- Wonderful – Everclear
- The Magician – Bobby McCall & Dontrell Mayfield
- Flashin – R.O
- Heart Felt – Jan Stevens
- Hooch – Everything
- Absolutely Wasted – Sporting Riff Raff
- Fuzzy – The Incredible Moses Leroy
- On Fire – Sebadoh
- Heard Ya Talkin – Jeremy Kay
- Moving in Stereo – The Cars
- Rock Around the Clock – Bill Haley and His Comets
- The 12 Days of Christmas (parody version) – Frederic Austin
- Sinnerman – Nina Simone
- Deck the Halls – Jan Stevens
- Easy Tonight – Five for Fighting
- Why Can't You Break – Jeremy Kay
- New Slang – The Shins
- Fighting For My Love – Nil Lara
- 1812 Overture (Opus 49) – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Ever Fallen in Love? – The Buzzcocks
- Tubthumping – Chumbawumba
- Talk Dirty to Me – Poison
- Have it All – Jeremy Kay
- Aptitude – The Replacements
- High Time – Michael Penn
- This is a Love Song – Todd Herfindal
- Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy – Tchaikovsky
- My Tuscaloosa Heart – Ken Jenkins
- Surrender – Cheap Trick
- Above It All – The cast of Scrubs
- All in My Head – Shawn Mullins
- Upside Down – Jackpot
- Daydreams and Lies – Keren DeBerg
- Hold On Hope – Guided by Voices
- Theme from Speed Racer and Underdog
- Fresh Feeling – The Eels
- Joy and Pain – Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock
- Away – Leroy
- Only One – Jeremy Kay
- Beautiful World – Colin Hay
Scrubs season 2 soundtrack (2002)
One of the highlights of Scrubs season 2 is how it melds music with both the comedy and melancholy of a medical drama sitcom.
Singer Colin Hay appears in the first episode of this Scrubs season, ominously singing Overkill (acoustic) to J.D., who tries to fix the hospital's broken dynamics.
- Overkill – Colin Hay
- In The Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- What a Difference a Day Makes – Dinah Washington
- Drown – The Poor Rich Ones
- Caught By The River – The Doves
- In a Perfect World – Octoberman
- A Little Better – Keren DeBerg
- Here Comes My Baby – Cat Stevens
- Honey – Mike Lusk
- Something's Always Wrong – Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Diatom Blues – Dylan Donkin
- Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) – Robert Palmer
- Let's Have a Rendez-Vouz – Dee
- Rain King – Counting Crows
- Giants in my Field – The Parkas
- If I Had $1000000 – Barenaked Ladies
- My Life of Crime – The Parkas
- Mother We Just Can't Get Enough – New Radicals
- Shooting Stars – Dee
- Ride Wit Me – Nelly
- I'm Free – Zan
- Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie
- Daydreams and Lies – Keren DeBerg
- Movin' On Up (The Jeffersons Theme) – Ja-net Dubois
- Dreaming of You – The Coral
- Dirty Minds – Here Comes the Mummies
- Notre Dame Victory March – Michael J Shea & John F Shea
- Tell Her This – Del Amitri
- Paper Thin – Jay Crocker
- Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
- She Says – Howie Day
- At Last – Keren DeBerg
- Waiting for My Real Life to Begin – Collin Hay
- Hello My Baby – Ida Emerson & Joseph E. Howard
- Gone – Tart
- Me & Bobby McGee – Janice Joplin
- My Fault – Keren DeBerg
- Bulletproof Glow – Avion
- He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother – The Hollies
- The Stripper – David Rose
- Question – Old 97's
- Sweet Georgia Brown (The Harlem Globetrotters Theme) – Brother Bones & His Shadows
- Boy on TV – Keren DeBerg
- Come Around – Rhett Miller
- The Payback – James Brown
- Samantha – Keren DeBerg
- Poison – Bell Biv Devoe
- Blind, Deaf and Dumb – The Churchills
- High Time – Michael Penn
- Let's Get it on – Marvin Gaye
- Handful of Blues – Dustin Bentall
- 99 Luft Ballons – Nena
- Sleep – Keren DeBerg
- Sex Machine – James Brown
- Don't You (Forget About Me) – Simple Minds
- Pinch Me – Barenaked Ladies
- Candyman – Sam Davis Jr.
- Sunday – Keren DeBerg
- My Brilliant Feat – Collin Hay
- Beautiful Morning – The Rascals
- Slut – Todd Rundgrent
- Diner – Martin Sexton
Scrubs season 3 soundtrack (2003)
Ted and his band "The Blanks" sing a perfect rendition of a Beatles classic to elevate Turk and Carla's wedding in Scrubs season 3.
This moment perfectly sums up the show's themes: Community, love, and laughter.
- Faith – George Michael
- Beautiful Day – U2
- American Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- Don't Stop Believin' – Journey
- Lovin' You – Minnie Riperton
- Disappear – D'allesandro
- Do It Again – Stroke 9
- Blind, Deaf and Dumb – The Churchill
- Don't Know Much – Linda Ronstadt & Aaron Neville
- Almost Feeling Better – Tart
- On and On – Keren DeBurg
- Cindy – Tammany Hall, NYC
- Nothing Left of Me (Picture This) – Joanna De Saine
- Bad Day – R.E.M.
- Amnesia – Virgil
- I've Been Waiting – Matthew Sweet
- CHiPs Theme – John Parker
- Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of – U2
- Shaft Theme – Isaac Hayes
- Empty Room – Brian Patouralski
- Hero – Enrique Iglesias
- William Tell Overture (Finale) – Gioacchino Rossini
- Someone – Tammany Hall, NYC
- Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman – Bryan Adams
- Impatient – Piney Daviss
- We Don't Have to Take Off Our Clothes – Germaine Stuart
- Do It Again – Stroke 9
- Timing's Off – Tart
- Moving – Tart
- Happy-Go-Lucky-Me – Pauk Evans
- It's Raining Men – The Weather Girls
- The Rescue Blues – Bryan Adams
- Now Look What You've Done – The Melly Grow Band
- Good Thing – David Boyles
- Everything's Not Lost – Coldplay
- Down Under – Men At Work
- That's the Way (I Like It) – KC & The Sunshine Band
- A Murder of One – Counting Crows
- On The Down – Tim Cullens
- Winter – Joshua Radin
- Roc Ya' Body, Mic Check 1, 2 – MVP Ft. Stagga Lee
- Here Comes the Hammer – Hammer
- I'm With You – Avril Lavigne
- What a Wonderful World – Joey Ramone
- Our Love – Rhett Miller
- Far From Me – Tart
- Jump Off – Keren DeBerg
- Section 9 AKA Light and Day/Reach For the Sun – The Polyphonic Spree
- Feel The Sun – Brian Schaffer
- One Thing – Finger Eleven
- Belong – Deccatree
- Follow Through – Gavin DeGraw
- Beautiful – Avion
- Eight Days a Week – The Beatles, in My Best Friend's Wedding in Scrubs
Scrubs season 4 soundtrack (2004)
In season 4, episode 1 of Scrubs, J.D.'s patients have a penchant for singing songs to him, much to the amusement of the show's fans.
More shenanigans occurred in his and Turk's last year as residents at Sacred Heart.
- Rapper's Delight – Sugar Hill Gang
- Anything For Love – Meat Loaf
- All By Myself – Eric Carmen
- Lost Cause – Beck
- Blue Eyes – Cary Brothers
- Funky For You – Common
- Still D.R.E. – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg
- The Streetbeater – Quincy Jones
- Stop Joking Around – Hawksley Workman
- The Fishing Hole – Earle Hagen and Herbert
- She's Gone – Hall and Oats
- Thank You – Dido
- Move On – Jet
- Take Off – Tart
- In The Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- Can't Hold On – Tart
- Something – Cary Brothers
- If You Were Here – The Thompson Twins
- Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) – Robert Palmer
- Bust A Move – Young MC
- Honestly – Cary Brothers
- One (Finale) – Marvin Hamlisch & Edward
- I Want to Know – The Mavericks
- Back to You – Jeremy Jay
- Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, 1st Movement – Mozart
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood – Santa Esmeralda
- Hey Good Lookin' – Hank Williams
- Learn to Fly – Foo Fighters
- Cat's in the Cradle – Harry Chapin
- What the World Needs Now is Love – Burt Bacharach
- Take On Me – a-ha
- Flight of the Bumblebee – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
- No, Not Much – Al Stillman & Robert Allen
- Barbara Ann – The Beach Boys
- All Kinds of Time – Fountains of Wayne
- Today – Joshua Radin
- Isn't She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
- Where Everybody Knows Your Name – Colin Hay
- Faith in Angels – Peter Mayer
- Windmills – Toad The Wet Sprocket
- Tonight – Deccatree
- Rosanna – Toto
- Can't Go Back – Keren DeBerg
- Waiting For Your Letter – Cary Brothers
- Closer – Joshua Radin
- Collide – Howie Day
- Until You are Here – Tyrone Wells
- Everybody Gets What They Deserve – The Churchills
- Come On Get Happy – The Partridge Family
- Don't Look Away – Joshua Radin
- Closer to Spring – Michael Zambrelli
- Half – G Tom Mac
Scrubs season 5 soundtrack (2005)
Season 5 of Scrubs is widely regarded as an emotional roller coaster drama. When How to Save a Life by The Fray plays during one of its most distressing episodes, My Lunch (season 5 episode 20), fans feel Dr. Cox's emotions.
Other notable moments include Scrubs' main character J.D., daydreaming about being a "Floating Head Doctor" so he could be at two places and sing Neil Diamond on Karaoke with his date, Dr. Kim Briggs.
- Are You Going to Be My Girl – Jet
- Anything Can Happen – The Finn Brothers
- Devil Baby – Mark Knopfler
- Sooner or Later – Michael Tolchet
- Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
- Safety Dance – Men Without Hats
- Moving On – Weekend Excursion
- Everybody's Changing – Keane
- My Face – Tart
- Sideways – Citizen Cope
- Koyaanisqatsi – Philip Glass
- Slave to Love – Bryan Ferry
- This Time Around – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band
- In The Sun – Joseph Arthur
- To the Woman –Tamanny Hall, NYC
- These Photographs – Joshua Radin
- Africa – Toto
- Maniac – Michael Sembello
- We're Off To See The Wizard – Harold Arlen
- Over The Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
- Symphony No. 5, 1st Movement – Ludwig Van Beethoven
- Working for the Weekend – Loverboy
- Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe
- 100 Years – Five For Fighting
- Hey Julie – Fountains of Wayne
- More Than a Feeling – Boston
- Happy Together – The Turtles
- Ride – Cary Brothers
- Shadow –The Southland
- Open – Rob Laufer
- Head Off – Morris Tepper
- Without You – Tart
- Blue – Jay Hawks
- Fix You – Coldplay
- Bring Me Love – Deberg/Jacobs
- The Long Road – Pearl Jam
- Living Life – Eels
- Episode (Diphenhydramine)– Pela
- Someone – Tammany Hall, NYC
- Running One – Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Hell
- All The Words – Kutless
- Brick House – The Commodores
- I Hear You Knocking – Dave Edmunds
- Take Another Step – Keren DeBerg
- I'll Be Around – Bobby Bare Jr.
- Macho Man – The Village People
- Still Fighting It – Ben Folds
- Boston – Agustana
- How to Save a Life – The Fray
- Put On a Happy Face – Lee Adams & Charles Strouse
- Something Else – Gary Jules
- Welcome Back – John Sebastian
- Heaven Sent – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band
- World Spins Madly On – The Weepies
- Easier to Lie – Aqualung
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John & Kiki Dee William
- Tell Overture (Finale) – Gioacchino Rossini
- Baby Back Ribs – Chili's jingle features in Scrubs
- I Love The Night Life – Alicia Bridges
- America – Neil Diamond
- Delirious Love – Neil Diamond
- New Model – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band
- Boy – Keren DeBerg
- Why – Elefant
Scrubs season 6 soundtrack (2006)
Season 6 of Scrubs brought nostalgia and classic bops to the show's premise. From 'N Sync and ABBA to the Foo Fighters, the Scrubs cast came back for more daydreams, highs, and lows at Sacred Heart. My Musical (season 6, episode 6) turns the cast into singers and dancers, narrating their stories through musical performances.
- Bye Bye Bye – 'N Sync
- Dancing Queen – ABBA
- Here It Goes Again – OK Go
- Funky Cold Medina – Tone Loc
- Be Yourself – Audioslave
- I Saw – Matt Nathanson
- Miracle – Foo Fighters
- Heart and Soul – Hoagy Carmichael
- All in All – Lifehouse
- Lollipop – Julius Dixon & Beverly Ross
- Love Theme (From "Romeo and Juliet") – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Where Do You Go – Sister Hazel
- The Girl From Ipanema – Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto
- Isn't She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
- The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists
- Are You Okay? Are You Alright? – Debra Forgham
- Welcome to Sacred Heart – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez
- Everything Comes Down to Poo – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez
- Gonna Miss You Carla – Paul F. Perry
- The Rant Song – Paul F. Perry
- When The Truth Comes Out – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez
- Guy Love – Paul F. Perry
- For The Last Time I'm Dominican – Paul F. Perry, Jan Stevens
- Friends Forever – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez
- What's Going to Happen? – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez
- Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes
- Thrift Store T-Shirt – Brent Jordan
- Hands of Time – Ron Sexsmith
- Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) – Billy Ocean
- I Summon You – Spoon
- Devil's Son – DevilDriver
- Driving Down the Darkness – DevilDriver
- Turn – Travis
- How to Save a Life – The Fray
- She Is – The Fray
- Sometimes a Fantasy – Billy Joel
- Candy Man – Sammy Davis Jr.
- Diner – Martin Sexton
- Walking Next to You – Acres
- Winter – Joshua Radin
- On & Poppin' – Young MC
- Half a World Away – R.E.M.
- Courage – Glen Phillips
- Ain't No Reason – Brett Dennen
- Driving Down the Darkness – DevilDriver
- A Bad Dream – Keane
- Beautiful Morning – The Rascals
- Amazing Grace
- Party All the Time – Eddie Murphy
- Last Request – Paolo Nutini
- The Stripper – David Rose
- Now That We Found Love – Heavy D & The Boyz
- Forever Lost – The Magic Numbers
- It's Never You – Weekend Excursion
- The History of Excuses – Bishop Allen
- Pass It On – The Coral
- Everybody Gets What They Deserve – The Churchills
- Stolen – Dashboard Confessional
- Vacation – The Go-Go's
- Human – Jon McLaughlin
- Pure Love – Colin Hay
- Alive With the Glory of Love – Say Anything
Scrubs season 7 soundtrack (2007)
The cast of Scrubs continues to grow and change as doctors, partners, and parents in season 7. Themes like masculinity, parenthood, and friendship are underscored by the likes of Colin Hay, Tchaikovsky, and The Who.
- Alive With the Glory of Love – Say Anything
- Where We Gonna Go From Here – Mat Kearney
- Down Under – Colin Hay, who returns to Scrubs
- Heartbeats – José González
- 1812 Overture (Opus 49) – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Friends & Family – Trik Turner
- Old Time Rock & Roll – Bob Seger
- Who Are You – The Who
- Opportunity – Pete Murray
- Whoomp! (There It Is) – Tag Team
- The Man – Pete Yorn
- Ride of the Valkyries – Richard Wagner
- B-13 – Jump, Little Children
- Texas – Lo Pro
- Catch My Disease – Ben Lee
- Collie Man – Slightly Stoopid
- Love Train – The O'Jays
- Little Victories – Matt Nathanson
- Missed the Boat – Modest Mouse
Scrubs season 8 soundtrack (2008)
Since season 8 of Scrubs was supposed to be the show's last, its scenes were intricately underscored by music from Matt Ryd, Randy Coleman, and Jay Mitchell.
- Catch My Disease – Ben Lee
- I Wanna Be Your Man – Endeverafter
- I Will Follow You Into The Dark – Death Cab for Cutie
- Lookin' Over My Shoulder – The Basics
- Healed – Matt Ryd
- Friends – Limbeck
- Close You Eyes – Young Love
- Sesame Street (Theme) – Joshua Radin
- I'd Rather Be With You – Joshua Radin
- My Road – Mighty Quinn
- Carry on My Wayward Son – Kansas
- (Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Innocent – Our Lady Peace
- Mr. Moon – Kate Micucci
- Fuck You/Screw You – Garfunkel and Oates
- Last Salutation – Randy Coleman
- Torn Blue Foam Couch – Grand Archives
- Guy Love – Fordham and Perry
- Come on Home – Big M
- I Can't Get Wit That – Jay-Z
- Chicago X 12 – Rogue Wave
- I Wanna B Your Girl – Hiphopkins
- Hardly Enough – WAZ
- Slow Motion – Juvenile
- True to Myself – Ziggy Marley
- Gatta Find My Woman – Jay Mitchell
- For You – Lady E
- Hey Yal – The Blanks
- Goodnight Song – Tammany Hall, NYC
- The Happy Song – Kate Micucci
- Winter Song – Sara Bareilles ft. Ingrid Michaelson
- Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields (Peter Gabriel cover)
- Superman – Lazlo Bane, the Scrubs theme
Scrubs season 9 soundtrack (2010)
Scrubs: Med School returned a year after the events of season 8's finale. With the introduction of new characters and a brand new narrator in Lucy Bennett, Scrubs saw some fun tunes added to the mix.
- Guy Love – Fordham and Perry
- Out of Place – WAZ
- Perfect – Shane Drasin
- Moenjodaro – So So Radio
- Telescope – Bright Eyes
- Moonshine – Geoff Martyn
- Can't Go Back Now – The Weepies
- Where The Music Takes You Away – Ari Gold
- Co-exist (Pat and Jim Radio Mix) – Guy B
- Keep Talking – Kurt Farquhar
- For Your Love – Marching Band
- The Final Countdown – Europe
- Jingle Bells – James Lord Pierpont
- (I've Had) The Time Of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
- Boo Hoo V2 – Keren DeBerg
- This World Keeps Turning – Latch Key Kid
- Things Are What You Make of Them – Bishop Allen
- Sun Won't Shine – Emelo
- Alive and Screaming – Jake Walden
- Envy Of All Our Friends – Jeff Bruckner
- How You Remind Me – Nickelback
- All My Days – Alexi Murdoch
- Got to Give it Up – Marvin Gaye
- No Surprise – James Yuill
- Losing Ground – Tyrone Wells
- Live and Learn – The Cardigans, the series finale of Scrubs
Scrubs maximized the joy, sadness, love, and laughter in its 9-season run, giving fans a memorable soundtrack with some of the era's greatest hits. Fans of the sitcom can watch all nine seasons on Hulu.