Scrubs soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

The medical sitcom Scrubs began airing on NBC in 2001 and ran for nine seasons until 2010. The show follows the chaotic life of John "J.D." Dorian (Zack Braff), who starts off as an intern at the Sacred Heart Hospital. It shows how JD goes from an intern to a resident to an attending physician over nine years. Created, written, and directed by Bill Lawrence, the show is told through J.D.'s perspectives and daydreams.

Ad

Apart from Zack Braff, the show also stars Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley, and Ken Jenkins. In season 9, Scrubs introduces new med school students and residents, including Dave Franko, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, and Michael Mosley.

Scrubs extensively used songs from the era to accentuate the sitcom feel, underscoring every milestone moment in J.D.'s life. The catchy theme song, Superman by Laszlo Bane, to all the songs in My Musical (season 6, episode 6) the Scrubs soundtrack makes a fun playlist. It is worth noting that the episode sees a brain aneurysm patient imagine everything as a musical.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Disclaimer: Some songs might have been a part of the original broadcast and changed for streaming or vice versa.

Music is a key element in Scrubs. What songs did they use to elevate the show?

1) Scrubs season 1 soundtrack (2001)

In Scrubs season 1, J.D. goes through the trials of being in a high-pressure hospital, learning how to implement his university knowledge in real-life situations with real consequences.

Ad

Ad

Here are all the songs that were a part of Scrubs season 1. These include songs from Leroy to Jeremy Kay to even the cast of the show.

Away – Leroy

I Want You To Want Me – Cheap Trick

Over Me – Tricky

Please Forgive Me – David Gray

Good Times – Leroy

29 Blues (Instrumental version) – Headland

A Little Respect – Erasure

Dracula from Houston – B*tthole Surfers

Fool – Tim Cullen

Hallelujah – John Cale

Me and Mrs. Jones – Billy Paul

Good Life – Francis Dunnery

Electric Relax – A Tribe Called Quest

Rodney Love – Nothin But A Dogg ft. Mushock

Camera One – Josh Joplin Group

Going Out With a Bang – G-Sleep

Jam – Checkone2

See Ya Around – Keren DeBerg

Girl in a Sportscar – Alan Hawkshaw

Wonderful – Everclear

The Magician – Bobby McCall & Dontrell Mayfield

Flashin – R.O

Heart Felt – Jan Stevens

Hooch – Everything

Absolutely Wasted – Sporting Riff Raff

Fuzzy – The Incredible Moses Leroy

On Fire – Sebadoh

Heard Ya Talkin – Jeremy Kay

Moving in Stereo – The Cars

Rock Around the Clock – Bill Haley and His Comets

The 12 Days of Christmas (parody version) – Frederic Austin

Sinnerman – Nina Simone

Deck the Halls – Jan Stevens

Easy Tonight – Five for Fighting

Why Can't You Break – Jeremy Kay

New Slang – The Shins

Fighting For My Love – Nil Lara

1812 Overture (Opus 49) – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Ever Fallen in Love? – The Buzzcocks

Tubthumping – Chumbawumba

Talk Dirty to Me – Poison

Have it All – Jeremy Kay

Aptitude – The Replacements

High Time – Michael Penn

This is a Love Song – Todd Herfindal

Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

My Tuscaloosa Heart – Ken Jenkins

Surrender – Cheap Trick

Above It All – The cast of Scrubs

– The cast of Scrubs All in My Head – Shawn Mullins

Upside Down – Jackpot

Daydreams and Lies – Keren DeBerg

Hold On Hope – Guided by Voices

Theme from Speed Racer and Underdog

Fresh Feeling – The Eels

Joy and Pain – Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock

Away – Leroy

Only One – Jeremy Kay

Beautiful World – Colin Hay

Ad

Scrubs season 2 soundtrack (2002)

One of the highlights of Scrubs season 2 is how it melds music with both the comedy and melancholy of a medical drama sitcom.

Singer Colin Hay appears in the first episode of this Scrubs season, ominously singing Overkill (acoustic) to J.D., who tries to fix the hospital's broken dynamics.

Ad

Overkill – Colin Hay

In The Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra

What a Difference a Day Makes – Dinah Washington

Drown – The Poor Rich Ones

Caught By The River – The Doves

In a Perfect World – Octoberman

A Little Better – Keren DeBerg

Here Comes My Baby – Cat Stevens

Honey – Mike Lusk

Something's Always Wrong – Toad the Wet Sprocket

Diatom Blues – Dylan Donkin

Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) – Robert Palmer

Let's Have a Rendez-Vouz – Dee

Rain King – Counting Crows

Giants in my Field – The Parkas

If I Had $1000000 – Barenaked Ladies

My Life of Crime – The Parkas

Mother We Just Can't Get Enough – New Radicals

Shooting Stars – Dee

Ride Wit Me – Nelly

I'm Free – Zan

Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie

Daydreams and Lies – Keren DeBerg

Movin' On Up (The Jeffersons Theme) – Ja-net Dubois

Dreaming of You – The Coral

Dirty Minds – Here Comes the Mummies

Notre Dame Victory March – Michael J Shea & John F Shea

Tell Her This – Del Amitri

Paper Thin – Jay Crocker

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

She Says – Howie Day

At Last – Keren DeBerg

Waiting for My Real Life to Begin – Collin Hay

Hello My Baby – Ida Emerson & Joseph E. Howard

Gone – Tart

Me & Bobby McGee – Janice Joplin

My Fault – Keren DeBerg

Bulletproof Glow – Avion

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother – The Hollies

The Stripper – David Rose

Question – Old 97's

Sweet Georgia Brown (The Harlem Globetrotters Theme) – Brother Bones & His Shadows

Boy on TV – Keren DeBerg

Come Around – Rhett Miller

The Payback – James Brown

Samantha – Keren DeBerg

Poison – Bell Biv Devoe

Blind, Deaf and Dumb – The Churchills

High Time – Michael Penn

Let's Get it on – Marvin Gaye

Handful of Blues – Dustin Bentall

99 Luft Ballons – Nena

Sleep – Keren DeBerg

Sex Machine – James Brown

Don't You (Forget About Me) – Simple Minds

Pinch Me – Barenaked Ladies

Candyman – Sam Davis Jr.

Sunday – Keren DeBerg

My Brilliant Feat – Collin Hay

Beautiful Morning – The Rascals

Slut – Todd Rundgrent

Diner – Martin Sexton

Ad

Scrubs season 3 soundtrack (2003)

Ted and his band "The Blanks" sing a perfect rendition of a Beatles classic to elevate Turk and Carla's wedding in Scrubs season 3.

This moment perfectly sums up the show's themes: Community, love, and laughter.

Ad

Faith – George Michael

Beautiful Day – U2

American Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Don't Stop Believin' – Journey

Lovin' You – Minnie Riperton

Disappear – D'allesandro

Do It Again – Stroke 9

Blind, Deaf and Dumb – The Churchill

Don't Know Much – Linda Ronstadt & Aaron Neville

Almost Feeling Better – Tart

On and On – Keren DeBurg

Cindy – Tammany Hall, NYC

Nothing Left of Me (Picture This) – Joanna De Saine

Bad Day – R.E.M.

Amnesia – Virgil

I've Been Waiting – Matthew Sweet

CHiPs Theme – John Parker

Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of – U2

Shaft Theme – Isaac Hayes

Empty Room – Brian Patouralski

Hero – Enrique Iglesias

William Tell Overture (Finale) – Gioacchino Rossini

Someone – Tammany Hall, NYC

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman – Bryan Adams

Impatient – Piney Daviss

We Don't Have to Take Off Our Clothes – Germaine Stuart

Do It Again – Stroke 9

Timing's Off – Tart

Moving – Tart

Happy-Go-Lucky-Me – Pauk Evans

It's Raining Men – The Weather Girls

The Rescue Blues – Bryan Adams

Now Look What You've Done – The Melly Grow Band

Good Thing – David Boyles

Everything's Not Lost – Coldplay

Down Under – Men At Work

That's the Way (I Like It) – KC & The Sunshine Band

A Murder of One – Counting Crows

On The Down – Tim Cullens

Winter – Joshua Radin

Roc Ya' Body, Mic Check 1, 2 – MVP Ft. Stagga Lee

Here Comes the Hammer – Hammer

I'm With You – Avril Lavigne

What a Wonderful World – Joey Ramone

Our Love – Rhett Miller

Far From Me – Tart

Jump Off – Keren DeBerg

Section 9 AKA Light and Day/Reach For the Sun – The Polyphonic Spree

Feel The Sun – Brian Schaffer

One Thing – Finger Eleven

Belong – Deccatree

Follow Through – Gavin DeGraw

Beautiful – Avion

Eight Days a Week – The Beatles, in My Best Friend's Wedding in Scrubs

Ad

Scrubs season 4 soundtrack (2004)

In season 4, episode 1 of Scrubs, J.D.'s patients have a penchant for singing songs to him, much to the amusement of the show's fans.

More shenanigans occurred in his and Turk's last year as residents at Sacred Heart.

Ad

Rapper's Delight – Sugar Hill Gang

Anything For Love – Meat Loaf

All By Myself – Eric Carmen

Lost Cause – Beck

Blue Eyes – Cary Brothers

Funky For You – Common

Still D.R.E. – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

The Streetbeater – Quincy Jones

Stop Joking Around – Hawksley Workman

The Fishing Hole – Earle Hagen and Herbert

She's Gone – Hall and Oats

Thank You – Dido

Move On – Jet

Take Off – Tart

In The Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Can't Hold On – Tart

Something – Cary Brothers

If You Were Here – The Thompson Twins

Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) – Robert Palmer

Bust A Move – Young MC

Honestly – Cary Brothers

One (Finale) – Marvin Hamlisch & Edward

I Want to Know – The Mavericks

Back to You – Jeremy Jay

Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, 1st Movement – Mozart

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood – Santa Esmeralda

Hey Good Lookin' – Hank Williams

Learn to Fly – Foo Fighters

Cat's in the Cradle – Harry Chapin

What the World Needs Now is Love – Burt Bacharach

Take On Me – a-ha

Flight of the Bumblebee – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

No, Not Much – Al Stillman & Robert Allen

Barbara Ann – The Beach Boys

All Kinds of Time – Fountains of Wayne

Today – Joshua Radin

Isn't She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

Where Everybody Knows Your Name – Colin Hay

Faith in Angels – Peter Mayer

Windmills – Toad The Wet Sprocket

Tonight – Deccatree

Rosanna – Toto

Can't Go Back – Keren DeBerg

Waiting For Your Letter – Cary Brothers

Closer – Joshua Radin

Collide – Howie Day

Until You are Here – Tyrone Wells

Everybody Gets What They Deserve – The Churchills

Come On Get Happy – The Partridge Family

Don't Look Away – Joshua Radin

Closer to Spring – Michael Zambrelli

Half – G Tom Mac

Ad

Scrubs season 5 soundtrack (2005)

Season 5 of Scrubs is widely regarded as an emotional roller coaster drama. When How to Save a Life by The Fray plays during one of its most distressing episodes, My Lunch (season 5 episode 20), fans feel Dr. Cox's emotions.

Other notable moments include Scrubs' main character J.D., daydreaming about being a "Floating Head Doctor" so he could be at two places and sing Neil Diamond on Karaoke with his date, Dr. Kim Briggs.

Ad

Ad

Are You Going to Be My Girl – Jet

Anything Can Happen – The Finn Brothers

Devil Baby – Mark Knopfler

Sooner or Later – Michael Tolchet

Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas

Safety Dance – Men Without Hats

Moving On – Weekend Excursion

Everybody's Changing – Keane

My Face – Tart

Sideways – Citizen Cope

Koyaanisqatsi – Philip Glass

Slave to Love – Bryan Ferry

This Time Around – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band

In The Sun – Joseph Arthur

To the Woman –Tamanny Hall, NYC

These Photographs – Joshua Radin

Africa – Toto

Maniac – Michael Sembello

We're Off To See The Wizard – Harold Arlen

Over The Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

Symphony No. 5, 1st Movement – Ludwig Van Beethoven

Working for the Weekend – Loverboy

Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

100 Years – Five For Fighting

Hey Julie – Fountains of Wayne

More Than a Feeling – Boston

Happy Together – The Turtles

Ride – Cary Brothers

Shadow –The Southland

Open – Rob Laufer

Head Off – Morris Tepper

Without You – Tart

Blue – Jay Hawks

Fix You – Coldplay

Bring Me Love – Deberg/Jacobs

The Long Road – Pearl Jam

Living Life – Eels

Episode (Diphenhydramine)– Pela

Someone – Tammany Hall, NYC

Running One – Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Hell

All The Words – Kutless

Brick House – The Commodores

I Hear You Knocking – Dave Edmunds

Take Another Step – Keren DeBerg

I'll Be Around – Bobby Bare Jr.

Macho Man – The Village People

Still Fighting It – Ben Folds

Boston – Agustana

How to Save a Life – The Fray

Put On a Happy Face – Lee Adams & Charles Strouse

Something Else – Gary Jules

Welcome Back – John Sebastian

Heaven Sent – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band

World Spins Madly On – The Weepies

Easier to Lie – Aqualung

Don't Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John & Kiki Dee William

Tell Overture (Finale) – Gioacchino Rossini

Baby Back Ribs – Chili's jingle features in Scrubs

I Love The Night Life – Alicia Bridges

America – Neil Diamond

Delirious Love – Neil Diamond

New Model – The Emotion Project AKA Jeff Tufaro Band

Boy – Keren DeBerg

Why – Elefant

Ad

Scrubs season 6 soundtrack (2006)

Season 6 of Scrubs brought nostalgia and classic bops to the show's premise. From 'N Sync and ABBA to the Foo Fighters, the Scrubs cast came back for more daydreams, highs, and lows at Sacred Heart. My Musical (season 6, episode 6) turns the cast into singers and dancers, narrating their stories through musical performances.

Ad

Bye Bye Bye – 'N Sync

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Here It Goes Again – OK Go

Funky Cold Medina – Tone Loc

Be Yourself – Audioslave

I Saw – Matt Nathanson

Miracle – Foo Fighters

Heart and Soul – Hoagy Carmichael

All in All – Lifehouse

Lollipop – Julius Dixon & Beverly Ross

Love Theme (From "Romeo and Juliet") – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Where Do You Go – Sister Hazel

The Girl From Ipanema – Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto

Isn't She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists

Are You Okay? Are You Alright? – Debra Forgham

Welcome to Sacred Heart – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez

Everything Comes Down to Poo – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez

Gonna Miss You Carla – Paul F. Perry

The Rant Song – Paul F. Perry

When The Truth Comes Out – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez

Guy Love – Paul F. Perry

For The Last Time I'm Dominican – Paul F. Perry, Jan Stevens

Friends Forever – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez

What's Going to Happen? – Jeff Marx, Robert Lopez

Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes

Thrift Store T-Shirt – Brent Jordan

Hands of Time – Ron Sexsmith

Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) – Billy Ocean

I Summon You – Spoon

Devil's Son – DevilDriver

Driving Down the Darkness – DevilDriver

Turn – Travis

How to Save a Life – The Fray

She Is – The Fray

Sometimes a Fantasy – Billy Joel

Candy Man – Sammy Davis Jr.

Diner – Martin Sexton

Walking Next to You – Acres

Winter – Joshua Radin

On & Poppin' – Young MC

Half a World Away – R.E.M.

Courage – Glen Phillips

Ain't No Reason – Brett Dennen

Driving Down the Darkness – DevilDriver

A Bad Dream – Keane

Beautiful Morning – The Rascals

Amazing Grace

Party All the Time – Eddie Murphy

Last Request – Paolo Nutini

The Stripper – David Rose

Now That We Found Love – Heavy D & The Boyz

Forever Lost – The Magic Numbers

It's Never You – Weekend Excursion

The History of Excuses – Bishop Allen

Pass It On – The Coral

Everybody Gets What They Deserve – The Churchills

Stolen – Dashboard Confessional

Vacation – The Go-Go's

Human – Jon McLaughlin

Pure Love – Colin Hay

Alive With the Glory of Love – Say Anything

Ad

Scrubs season 7 soundtrack (2007)

The cast of Scrubs continues to grow and change as doctors, partners, and parents in season 7. Themes like masculinity, parenthood, and friendship are underscored by the likes of Colin Hay, Tchaikovsky, and The Who.

Ad

Alive With the Glory of Love – Say Anything

Where We Gonna Go From Here – Mat Kearney

Down Under – Colin Hay, who returns to Scrubs

Heartbeats – José González

1812 Overture (Opus 49) – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Friends & Family – Trik Turner

Old Time Rock & Roll – Bob Seger

Who Are You – The Who

Opportunity – Pete Murray

Whoomp! (There It Is) – Tag Team

The Man – Pete Yorn

Ride of the Valkyries – Richard Wagner

B-13 – Jump, Little Children

Texas – Lo Pro

Catch My Disease – Ben Lee

Collie Man – Slightly Stoopid

Love Train – The O'Jays

Little Victories – Matt Nathanson

Missed the Boat – Modest Mouse

Ad

Scrubs season 8 soundtrack (2008)

Since season 8 of Scrubs was supposed to be the show's last, its scenes were intricately underscored by music from Matt Ryd, Randy Coleman, and Jay Mitchell.

Ad

Catch My Disease – Ben Lee

I Wanna Be Your Man – Endeverafter

I Will Follow You Into The Dark – Death Cab for Cutie

Lookin' Over My Shoulder – The Basics

Healed – Matt Ryd

Friends – Limbeck

Close You Eyes – Young Love

Sesame Street (Theme) – Joshua Radin

I'd Rather Be With You – Joshua Radin

My Road – Mighty Quinn

Carry on My Wayward Son – Kansas

(Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Innocent – Our Lady Peace

Mr. Moon – Kate Micucci

Fuck You/Screw You – Garfunkel and Oates

Last Salutation – Randy Coleman

Torn Blue Foam Couch – Grand Archives

Guy Love – Fordham and Perry

Come on Home – Big M

I Can't Get Wit That – Jay-Z

Chicago X 12 – Rogue Wave

I Wanna B Your Girl – Hiphopkins

Hardly Enough – WAZ

Slow Motion – Juvenile

True to Myself – Ziggy Marley

Gatta Find My Woman – Jay Mitchell

For You – Lady E

Hey Yal – The Blanks

Goodnight Song – Tammany Hall, NYC

The Happy Song – Kate Micucci

Winter Song – Sara Bareilles ft. Ingrid Michaelson

Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields (Peter Gabriel cover)

Superman – Lazlo Bane, the Scrubs theme

Ad

Scrubs season 9 soundtrack (2010)

Scrubs: Med School returned a year after the events of season 8's finale. With the introduction of new characters and a brand new narrator in Lucy Bennett, Scrubs saw some fun tunes added to the mix.

Ad

Guy Love – Fordham and Perry

Out of Place – WAZ

Perfect – Shane Drasin

Moenjodaro – So So Radio

Telescope – Bright Eyes

Moonshine – Geoff Martyn

Can't Go Back Now – The Weepies

Where The Music Takes You Away – Ari Gold

Co-exist (Pat and Jim Radio Mix) – Guy B

Keep Talking – Kurt Farquhar

For Your Love – Marching Band

The Final Countdown – Europe

Jingle Bells – James Lord Pierpont

(I've Had) The Time Of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Boo Hoo V2 – Keren DeBerg

This World Keeps Turning – Latch Key Kid

Things Are What You Make of Them – Bishop Allen

Sun Won't Shine – Emelo

Alive and Screaming – Jake Walden

Envy Of All Our Friends – Jeff Bruckner

How You Remind Me – Nickelback

All My Days – Alexi Murdoch

Got to Give it Up – Marvin Gaye

No Surprise – James Yuill

Losing Ground – Tyrone Wells

Live and Learn – The Cardigans, the series finale of Scrubs

Ad

Scrubs maximized the joy, sadness, love, and laughter in its 9-season run, giving fans a memorable soundtrack with some of the era's greatest hits. Fans of the sitcom can watch all nine seasons on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More