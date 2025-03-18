8 shows to watch if you like 'The Pitt' season 1

The Pitt is a medical drama that began airing on Prime Video, Hulu, Maz, and Apple TV in January 2025. The drama was created by R. Scott Gemmill, and stars Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor in lead, along with several other stars in recurring roles.

Wyle plays Dr. Michael and Ifeachor plays Dr. Heather, who work together in the emergency department at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The Pitt is a high-paced story that covers one hour in each episode of a 12-hour shift in the chaotic ER.

Since it is an ongoing show, new episodes are still being released every Thursday at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. Deadline also reported that the series is being renewed for a second season. However, for fans waiting for new episodes, there are several other medical dramas that are similar to The Pitt.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinion.

ER, Grey's Anatomy and six more medical dramas like The Pitt that you must watch.

1) ER (1994) - Max, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney+

A poster for ER, starring George Clooney. (Image via NBC)

Created by Michael Crichton, author of the Jurassic Park novel in 1993, ER was released in 1994 and ran for 15 seasons with 331 episodes. It features George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield, and more. Noah Wyle, who is the protagonist in The Pitt, is also featured in this show as a medical student.

The story revolves around the ER in Cook County General Hospital, which is run by Dr. Greene and Dr. Ross, played by Edwards and Clooney. An intense portrayal of life-and-death situations, the series showcases a fast-paced hospital life. Fans of The Pitt will find this to be an interesting watch for its very similar themes.

2) Grey's Anatomy (2005) - Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video

A poster for Grey's Anatomy. (Image via ABC)

Released in 2005, Grey's Anatomy is another iconic medical drama featuring Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, and others. The title of the show is inspired by a standard reference textbook about human anatomy, written by Henry Gray. The story revolves around the professional and personal lives of the medical staff in Seattle Grace Hospital.

With 21 seasons, totalling 440 episodes, this long-running show also has two spin-off series called Private Practice and Station 19. All the episodes are narrated by Meredith Grey and portray the growth of resident students from interns to doctors. Fans of The Pitt will find this series memorable because of its detailed showcase of professional growth in the medical industry.

3) The Resident - Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Resident. (Image via FOX)

Set in Atlanta, Georgia, The Resident is a medical drama that focuses on the lives and tasks of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital staff members. It stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Manish Daya, alongside other actors. Released in January 2018 and renewed for six seasons, The Resident follows Dr. Hawkins as he navigates his way through residency to become an attending physician.

The focus of this series is on the bureaucratic practices in American healthcare, along with the personal struggles of the resident doctors in Chastain Park. Viewers who are waiting on newer episodes of The Pitt will love this series for the variety it offers.

4) The Good Doctor - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Good Doctor, starring Freddie Highmore. (Image via ABC Network)

The Good Doctor is inspired by a 2013 South Korean show written by Park Jae-beom. After running successfully for seven seasons, with a total of 126 episodes, the series ended in May 2024. It follows surgeon Shaun Murphy, a resident doctor with autism, played by Freddie Highmore.

The story follows Shaun as he navigates his job with memories of his troubled past and hits various obstacles throughout his career and personal life. His medical skills are unmatched, but his work is still challenged constantly due to his autism. Viewers who are into medical dramas and are watching The Pitt will love the unique angle of this series.

5) Private Practice (2007) - Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for Private Practice. (Image via ABC)

A Grey's Anatomy spin-off created by Shonda Rhimes, the series ran successfully for six seasons, with 111 episodes. Dr. Addison Montgomery is featured as the lead character after her transfer to a private practice at the Ocean Wellness Group. Dr. Montgomery featured on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Derek Shepherd's wife and an OB/GYN.

The story highlights the resident doctors' lives and their interpersonal relationships. The series stars Kate Walsh as Dr. Montgomery, alongside Tim Daly and Audra McDonald, among others. Fans of The Pitt will appreciate this show for its portrayal of change within medical practices.

6) Saving Hope - Hulu, Disney+

A poster for Saving Hope. (Image via Entertainment One)

Saving Hope is a Canadian medical drama with mystery and supernatural elements, set in a hospital named Hope Zion. The show stars Erica Durance in the lead role as Dr. Alex Reid. She has a tragic past, where her husband is caught in a car crash and is in a coma. Throughout the series, viewers are subjected to discoveries regarding communication with comatose and dead patients.

Apart from Durance, the cast includes Michael Shanks and Daniel Gillies. Fans of The Pitt will remember this series for its supernatural elements.

7) Code Black - Prime Video, Apple TV

Poster for Code Black. (Image via CBS)

Similar to The Pitt, Code Black is another medical drama created by Michael Seltzman. The story revolves around an emergency room that is famously understaffed and overcrowded. Starring Marcia Gay Harden and Raza Jaffrey in lead roles, Code Black was renewed for three seasons, totaling 47 episodes.

The story begins with four students being assigned to an emergency room with a lack of resources. Fans who like The Pitt will love Code Black for the grittiness it showcases.

8) Chicago Med - Prime Video, Peacock

A poster for Chicago Med. (Image via NBC)

Chicago Med is an ongoing series released in 2015, with ten seasons and 191 episodes in total. Created by Dick Wolf, Chicago Med marks his third series based on Chicago. The staff members at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center are the focus of the story. Similar to The Pitt, this series is about doctors racing against time to save lives.

The series stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, and Torrey DeVitto, alongside others. Throughout the show, the resident doctors are rarely relaxed and go through intense pressure from their jobs and their complex relationships. Fans of The Pitt will find this series memorable for its similar story style.

Apart from these titles, some more honorable mentions similar to The Pitt are House, New Amsterdam, and Scrubs, which portray unique aspects of medicine.

