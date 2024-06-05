Why there won't be New Amsterdam season 6? Exploring why the medical drama ended with five seasons

Unfortunately for its fans, New Amsterdam season 6 will not find its way to viewers' screens on NBC. The show has been canceled, making its fifth season, released on September 20, 2023, the last one.

The show, based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, followed the story of Dr Max Goodwin as he tried to reform the American hospital system from its roots. The cast for the show featured notable names like Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Sandra Mae Frank, and Indian actor Anupam Kher.

However, the show's popularity began to dip in its later seasons, resulting in its recent cancellation due to poor ratings and low viewership.

Why won't there be New Amsterdam season 6? Reasons explored

New Amsterdam season 6 was canceled due to its falling viewer numbers and poor ratings. Even though the show's premiere aired on NBC with about 14 million viewers, its popularity slowly decreased as the story progressed into further seasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a huge role in the show's setbacks. In March 2020, NBC's announcement to suspend production for all its shows forced the New Amsterdam crew to reduce the number of episodes from 22 to 18 in season 2 and 22 to 14 in season 3.

The showrunners also tried to include an episode with a case of influenza that was very similar to the pandemic, which was never aired because of creative differences.

Due to these jolts, the series never properly recovered momentum, and viewership kept dropping till it was declared that New Amsterdam season 6 would stand canceled, and the show ended with its protagonist, Dr. Max Goodwin, leaving the hospital.

Did the makers know about the cancellation of New Amsterdam season 6?

Ryan Eggold as Dr Max Goodwin on the show (Image via NBC)

In an interview with Deadline, executive producers David Schulner and Pete Horton mentioned that they didn't fully comprehend the show's cancellation. They believed there was much more of the story to explore had there been scope for New Amsterdam season 6. Horton said:

"It’s a bit of a mystery as to why it was canceled, to tell you the truth."

He went on to elaborate that he felt that the show could have been on the air for some more time for the showrunners and writing team to end the story how they wanted instead of rushing it.

"I still think this thing could have, should have run for another couple years. There are still so many stories to tell and these characters are so interesting. David [Schulner] came up with just a raft of amazing characters and I want to know more about all of them. We’re No. 3 on Netflix right now. I don’t think the audience is ready for it to end, either."

Schulner added that, by the end, all they wanted was to honor the stories of the show's core characters and ensure that their stories ended with a sense of closure for the audience.

However, many sources have reported that NBC is considering a spinoff show based on New Amsterdam, which features Max Goodwin's daughter Luna as the protagonist. NBC announced on March 21, 2024, that the sequel series would include a time jump from the original medical drama and is currently under development.

Whether the spinoff garners popularity on air or releases on the channel's online streaming service, Peacock remains to be seen.