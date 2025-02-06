High Potential episode 12 ending explained: Poison, Partners, and Pivotal Choices

High Potential episode 12, Partners, premiered on February 4, 2025 on ABC. The episode begins with the murder of tech magnate Anson Pierce, the creator of the controversial AI deepfake app, Enigmafied. The episode sees Morgan and his team work the case as Detective Karadec reconnects with his ex-partner, FBI Special Agent Ronnie Oliver, leading to both personal and professional conflicts.

The team finds that it was a consolation for a distraught father whose daughter had taken her own life, noting that she had been helped by the controversial app from Pierce, who was responsible for the murder. Karadec decides to stay with the LAPD as Morgan's partner, strengthening their bond and professional relationship.

The investigation begins: Pierce's poisoning and the FBI's arrival

High Potential episode 12 starts with Anson Pierce, the founder of Virgo Core Beta Systems, on his private plane, with his dog and security personnel. He lands at the airport and collapses, foaming at the mouth. The initial assessment points to poisoning. Detectives Oz, Daphne, and Karadec arrive to investigate.

Morgan, intrigued by the case, joins them. Anson had created an app called Enigmafied, which allowed for the generation of hyper-realistic deepfakes. Enter the FBI and Special Agent Ronnie Oliver, claiming federal jurisdiction over the case due to the event having taken place in US airspace.

Oliver used to be Karadec's partner, a fact that made things awkward straight away. Oliver wanted the detectives off the plane, believing that the FBI had the resources necessary to solve this case. Morgan observes that Pierce had burst blood vessels in his eyes, showing recent, heated arguing. The coroner confirms that Pierce died from a very deadly poison that goes beyond cyanide.

Unraveling the evidence: A tech hater and a grieving father

In High Potential episode 12, Karadec and Oliver's history unfolds. He and Oliver had once been one of the two best detective combinations in the precinct before an incidence of mishandling evidence brought about a belief that they had compromised their role.

With that, Ronnie leaves Karadec to clear their names. Morgan and Karadec go against the FBI as they wage a bet that they could bring back a decent lead, and ultimately they see a suspect: a recluse who is afraid of technology. The team finds that this person goes to his daughter's grave each week. This recluse has no reason to be at the airport near Pierce.

The suspect tried to run away while the police approached him. He kills himself in the scuffle. He must check at the suspect's flat, and identify who had been helping him, poisoning the tech millionaire. Anson develops an Enigmafied application which results in one girl killing herself.

High Potential Episode 12 climax: Karadec's Dilemma

In High Potential episode 12, Karadec is left with a choice: take the promotion opportunity in the FBI, which would force him to end his partnership with Morgan, or stay within the LAPD. He chooses to stay with the LAPD, solidifying his position regarding wanting to stay with Morgan.

He sharply informs everyone that he already has a partner. Karadec shows clear signs of bitterness because Oliver abandoned him earlier. The temporary return of Oliver only aggravates their unsolved problems. Selena tells them to clear their baggage as that is clouding the case.

The self-realization brings them back to the objective that they came together for: solving the crime. Karadec still belongs to Morgan, and so his decision comes to an end with them.

High Potential episode 12 ends with a resolution of the case by finally speaking of the complexity of technology and its potential consequences and the importance of personal connections and professional partnerships. The final scene solidifies Morgan and Karadec's partnership, emphasizing their unique dynamic and collaborative strength in solving complex crimes.

High Potential Episode 12 is available to watch on Hulu.

