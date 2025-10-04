"The edit? Iconic": Fans react as Lindsay Lohan shares ‘Life of a Showgirl’ edit to celebrate October 3rd

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album is out on October 3, 2025, and fans worldwide are celebrating the release. Lindsay Lohan is among the ones who marked the special occasion with a showgirl edit on social media while also commemorating a special moment from one of her classic films, Mean Girls.On Friday, October 3, Lohan shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a photoshopped showgirl-style headdress. She made the photo look like one of Swift's The Life of a Showgirl vinyl cover, but with a play on the album title, writing: &quot;The Life of a Fetch Girl,&quot; a reference to an expression, 'fetch,' in Mean Girls. She also added a lettering of &quot;It's October 3rd.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans of both Swift and Lohan were quick to share their reactions online to the actress' edit. One X user called it &quot;iconic,&quot; especially with how Lindsay Lohan merged The Life of a Showgirl and Mean Girls. For reference, October 3 is the unofficial Mean Girls anniversary in reference to when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lohan) what day it was in the film.Artista del Desdén @PoetaSarcasmoLINK@PopBase Lohan didn’t miss. She merged timelines. October 3rd became Mean Girls x Showgirl canon — and the internet bowed. The edit? Iconic. ItWasOctober3rd 👑📸More fans reacted to the nostalgia Lindsay Lohan's latest post brings, calling it &quot;pop culture's favorite mashup,&quot; adding that the actress knows how to celebrate the occasion.Elar Realm @ElarRealmLINK@PopBase Nostalgia always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. Lindsay mixing October 3rd with “Life of a Showgirl” turns Mean Girls day into pop culture’s favorite mashup. Some dates are just too iconic to fade. 💖A😉🌟Artista del Desdén @PoetaSarcasmoLINK@PopBase It’s October 3rd. Lindsay Lohan knew the assignment. Feathers, sparkle, and a wink to Mean Girls — nostalgia just got a Vegas remix. ShowgirlLoreAlpha.rwa | Adi @alphacylLINK@PopBase Lindsay Lohan clearly knows how to celebrate October 3rd in style matching her energy with Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl.”Other fans also called the mix of Mean Girls and Taylor Swift's new album &quot;iconic,&quot; with another commenter asking for both fandoms to unite.Finn @FinnnverseLINK@PopCrave So iconic, a mix of Mean Girls and Taylor Swift vibes!Alpha.rwa | Adi @alphacylLINK@PopCrave Lindsay hitting us with that October 3rd energy while Taylor’s dominating the charts Swifties and Mean Girls fans unite! 💖More celebrities react to Taylor Swift's The Life of a ShowgirlBesides Lindsay Lohan and millions of Swifties worldwide, more celebrities also shared their reaction to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Nikki Minaj shared a series of posts on X on Friday, October 3, commenting on Swift's new album, with commentaries on almost all of the new Taylor Swift songs.Taylor Swift's &quot;The Life Of A Showgirl&quot; vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)In one of her posts, she said that Swift's Wood was &quot;EXACTLY what [she] needed tonight.&quot; Minaj also commented on Eldest Daughter, the fifth track in The Life of the Showgirl. Swift's track 5s have always been deemed as deeply personal and emotional tracks. She wrote:&quot;The writing is always so intentional &amp; always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves.&quot;Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, also reacted to being name-dropped on Taylor Swift's Ruin the Friendship. On his Instagram on Friday, the famed rapper shared a copy of the album cover, celebrating that Swift shouted him out and reveling in the fact that he was the only shout-out on the whole album, as he claimed.In The Life of the Showgirl, Taylor Swift has a song called Father Figure, which interpolates George Michael's song of the same title. In an Instagram post, also on Friday, George Michael's estate shared a type-out message in glittery orange reminiscent of Swift's new album, how the pop star approached them earlier in the year about the plan for Father Figure, adding:&quot;When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same.&quot;More celebrities celebrated the release of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, including Sabrina Carpenter, who is the only feature in the album.Catch Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl on various music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music now.