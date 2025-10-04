  • home icon
  "The edit? Iconic": Fans react as Lindsay Lohan shares 'Life of a Showgirl' edit to celebrate October 3rd

"The edit? Iconic": Fans react as Lindsay Lohan shares ‘Life of a Showgirl’ edit to celebrate October 3rd

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:35 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Lindsay Lohan shares 'Life of a Showgirl' edit (Image via Elsa/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album is out on October 3, 2025, and fans worldwide are celebrating the release. Lindsay Lohan is among the ones who marked the special occasion with a showgirl edit on social media while also commemorating a special moment from one of her classic films, Mean Girls.

On Friday, October 3, Lohan shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a photoshopped showgirl-style headdress. She made the photo look like one of Swift's The Life of a Showgirl vinyl cover, but with a play on the album title, writing: "The Life of a Fetch Girl," a reference to an expression, 'fetch,' in Mean Girls. She also added a lettering of "It's October 3rd."

Fans of both Swift and Lohan were quick to share their reactions online to the actress' edit. One X user called it "iconic," especially with how Lindsay Lohan merged The Life of a Showgirl and Mean Girls. For reference, October 3 is the unofficial Mean Girls anniversary in reference to when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lohan) what day it was in the film.

More fans reacted to the nostalgia Lindsay Lohan's latest post brings, calling it "pop culture's favorite mashup," adding that the actress knows how to celebrate the occasion.

Other fans also called the mix of Mean Girls and Taylor Swift's new album "iconic," with another commenter asking for both fandoms to unite.

More celebrities react to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl

Besides Lindsay Lohan and millions of Swifties worldwide, more celebrities also shared their reaction to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Nikki Minaj shared a series of posts on X on Friday, October 3, commenting on Swift's new album, with commentaries on almost all of the new Taylor Swift songs.

Taylor Swift's "The Life Of A Showgirl" vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift's "The Life Of A Showgirl" vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

In one of her posts, she said that Swift's Wood was "EXACTLY what [she] needed tonight." Minaj also commented on Eldest Daughter, the fifth track in The Life of the Showgirl. Swift's track 5s have always been deemed as deeply personal and emotional tracks. She wrote:

"The writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves."

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, also reacted to being name-dropped on Taylor Swift's Ruin the Friendship. On his Instagram on Friday, the famed rapper shared a copy of the album cover, celebrating that Swift shouted him out and reveling in the fact that he was the only shout-out on the whole album, as he claimed.

In The Life of the Showgirl, Taylor Swift has a song called Father Figure, which interpolates George Michael's song of the same title. In an Instagram post, also on Friday, George Michael's estate shared a type-out message in glittery orange reminiscent of Swift's new album, how the pop star approached them earlier in the year about the plan for Father Figure, adding:

"When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same."
More celebrities celebrated the release of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, including Sabrina Carpenter, who is the only feature in the album.

Catch Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl on various music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music now.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

