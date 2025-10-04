“Masterpiece”: Internet buzzes as Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ breaks Spotify’s single-day streaming record

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropped on Friday, October 3, 2025, and it's already breaking records. Following its midnight drop on Friday, the lead single and the first track in the 12-track project, which also marks the pop star's 12th album, already got the most single-day streams.In less than 12 hours since the album dropped, The Fate of Ophelia is now the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify, which the company confirmed in a post on Instagram and X.While Spotify has yet to share any specific numbers, especially since it hasn't been an entire day since the album came out, fans were quick to celebrate Taylor Swift's song and its latest feat. One fan on X called it a &quot;historic moment&quot; and a &quot;masterpiece&quot; for the singer-songwriter.Poetry. @2lastvibesLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Taylor keeps breaking records what a historic moment. Masterpiece ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/JTToMDm3fLMore fans celebrated The Fate of Ophelia breaking records, with one fan sharing how they contributed to the song's latest achievement, admitting that they have streamed it &quot;at least 50 times.&quot; Other fans also pointed out how Taylor Swift is breaking her own records, referring to the fact that her song Fortnight previously held the record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.gemma @gemfinnjake18LINK@Spotify @SpotifyNews @taylorswift13 We've listened to it at least 50 times today 🤭🫶PRINCERIC01👑🤍🇳🇬 @PRINCERIC0001LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Taylor really just said “records are made to be broken” and then broke her own 😭👑🎶Neither P ★ @Neither1130271LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Taylor vs Taylor vs Taylor… she’s her own competitionHowever, some fans, while still celebrating the records Swift's new song is making, are not surprised by the achievement, with another commenter saying that she's the music industry.rant 🔥 zine @rant_zineLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 The sun rose this morning, water is wet, and Taylor Swift broke the all time single day streaming record on Spotify. Are we even pretending to be surprised anymore?valentina @tearsonthebeachLINKTaylor Swift IS the music industry.Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is breaking streaming records and topping chartsThe Life Of A Showgirl vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)The opening track to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl isn't the only one making records less than a day after the album's release. The album itself has broken the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a single day in 2025, a milestone reached in less than 11 hours, per Spotify Newsroom.It adds to her growing list of milestones on Spotify, which includes being the most pre-saved album in Spotify history after surpassing six million pre-saves. It broke the record that Swift also previously held for The Tortured Poets Department. However, the pop star isn't only breaking records and dominating the charts on Spotify, as she's doing the same on the US Apple Music charts as well.Less than 24 hours after its release, all 12 songs from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album have dominated the Apple Music Top 100 chart in the United States. Nine of the 12 tracks took the top 10 spot of the US Apple Music chart, with her song Opalite taking two spots, No.8 and No.10, which means that both the explicit and the clean version now belong to the top 10.Per the chart data from Kworb.net, which tracks music data from around the world, as of 7:32 pm ET, Taylor Swift's 12 new songs took all the top 17 spots of the US Apple Music chart. Both clean and explicit versions of Wi$h Li$t, CANCELLED!, and Honey also belong to the chart-toppers.Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is now available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.