  • “Masterpiece”: Internet buzzes as Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ breaks Spotify’s single-day streaming record

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:12 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropped on Friday, October 3, 2025, and it's already breaking records. Following its midnight drop on Friday, the lead single and the first track in the 12-track project, which also marks the pop star's 12th album, already got the most single-day streams.

In less than 12 hours since the album dropped, The Fate of Ophelia is now the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify, which the company confirmed in a post on Instagram and X.

While Spotify has yet to share any specific numbers, especially since it hasn't been an entire day since the album came out, fans were quick to celebrate Taylor Swift's song and its latest feat. One fan on X called it a "historic moment" and a "masterpiece" for the singer-songwriter.

More fans celebrated The Fate of Ophelia breaking records, with one fan sharing how they contributed to the song's latest achievement, admitting that they have streamed it "at least 50 times." Other fans also pointed out how Taylor Swift is breaking her own records, referring to the fact that her song Fortnight previously held the record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

However, some fans, while still celebrating the records Swift's new song is making, are not surprised by the achievement, with another commenter saying that she's the music industry.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is breaking streaming records and topping charts

The Life Of A Showgirl vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
The Life Of A Showgirl vinyl (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The opening track to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl isn't the only one making records less than a day after the album's release. The album itself has broken the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a single day in 2025, a milestone reached in less than 11 hours, per Spotify Newsroom.

It adds to her growing list of milestones on Spotify, which includes being the most pre-saved album in Spotify history after surpassing six million pre-saves. It broke the record that Swift also previously held for The Tortured Poets Department. However, the pop star isn't only breaking records and dominating the charts on Spotify, as she's doing the same on the US Apple Music charts as well.

Less than 24 hours after its release, all 12 songs from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album have dominated the Apple Music Top 100 chart in the United States. Nine of the 12 tracks took the top 10 spot of the US Apple Music chart, with her song Opalite taking two spots, No.8 and No.10, which means that both the explicit and the clean version now belong to the top 10.

Per the chart data from Kworb.net, which tracks music data from around the world, as of 7:32 pm ET, Taylor Swift's 12 new songs took all the top 17 spots of the US Apple Music chart. Both clean and explicit versions of Wi$h Li$t, CANCELLED!, and Honey also belong to the chart-toppers.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is now available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
