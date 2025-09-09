  • home icon
  Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement 'ruin some relationships'? Here's what Nikki Glaser said

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement ‘ruin some relationships’? Here’s what Nikki Glaser said

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:38 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser shared her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and she claims the news and the couple's relationship will "ruin some relationships." During an interview at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 7, 2025, she talked about how seeing Swift and Kelce "worship" each other might make fans reevaluate their relationships.

Glaser told Entertainment Tonight how the pop star is "raising the bar" when it comes to what young women are looking for in romantic relationships. She said during the interview:

"I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest. Because I think a lot of people watched and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.'"
Nikki Glaser also recalled the first time she heard the news that Travis Kelce had proposed and Taylor Swift said yes. She told the outlet that she woke up from a nap to see her phone blowing up and initially thought that someone had passed away.

She added that Swift and Kelce's engagement was the "best news," further claiming that it was obvious to her that the couple's relationship was "going to be lasting forever."

"I think it's gonna be big": Nikki Glaser on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not officially confirmed any wedding details, but Nikki Glaser has some predictions about the pop star and the NFL star's big day. Talking to E! News at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, she shared some of her ideas and predictions about The Tortured Poets Department artist's wedding, saying:

"I think it's gonna be big. It has to be. It's all been leading to this."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

She also joked about waiting for the "helicopter photos" from the big day, which she reckoned would ruin Swift's day but make the days of the Swifties who want to witness the nuptials. That said, Nikki Glaser admits that she wouldn't be surprised if the singer chose a more intimate wedding, adding:

"I hope it's just private, lovely day for her. She deserves it."

Glaser's comments came over a week after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement. The couple shared behind-the-scenes photos from the proposal in Kelce's backyard garden, which was filled with flowers. In the caption of her Instagram post, Swift wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

On the September 3 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star admitted that the proposal didn't go as he initially planned. He said that he first thought he would propose to Taylor Swift on water. He also said on the podcast that he's preparing for the wedding planning with the singer.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

