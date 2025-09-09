Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement ‘ruin some relationships’? Here’s what Nikki Glaser said

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser shared her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and she claims the news and the couple's relationship will &quot;ruin some relationships.&quot; During an interview at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 7, 2025, she talked about how seeing Swift and Kelce &quot;worship&quot; each other might make fans reevaluate their relationships.Glaser told Entertainment Tonight how the pop star is &quot;raising the bar&quot; when it comes to what young women are looking for in romantic relationships. She said during the interview:&quot;I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest. Because I think a lot of people watched and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Glaser also recalled the first time she heard the news that Travis Kelce had proposed and Taylor Swift said yes. She told the outlet that she woke up from a nap to see her phone blowing up and initially thought that someone had passed away.She added that Swift and Kelce's engagement was the &quot;best news,&quot; further claiming that it was obvious to her that the couple's relationship was &quot;going to be lasting forever.&quot;&quot;I think it's gonna be big&quot;: Nikki Glaser on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's weddingTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not officially confirmed any wedding details, but Nikki Glaser has some predictions about the pop star and the NFL star's big day. Talking to E! News at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, she shared some of her ideas and predictions about The Tortured Poets Department artist's wedding, saying:&quot;I think it's gonna be big. It has to be. It's all been leading to this.&quot;Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)She also joked about waiting for the &quot;helicopter photos&quot; from the big day, which she reckoned would ruin Swift's day but make the days of the Swifties who want to witness the nuptials. That said, Nikki Glaser admits that she wouldn't be surprised if the singer chose a more intimate wedding, adding: &quot;I hope it's just private, lovely day for her. She deserves it.&quot;Glaser's comments came over a week after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement. The couple shared behind-the-scenes photos from the proposal in Kelce's backyard garden, which was filled with flowers. In the caption of her Instagram post, Swift wrote: &quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot;On the September 3 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star admitted that the proposal didn't go as he initially planned. He said that he first thought he would propose to Taylor Swift on water. He also said on the podcast that he's preparing for the wedding planning with the singer.