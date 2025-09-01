Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce putting wedding plans on hold to enjoy their engagement bliss?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they are engaged in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025. However, the newly engaged couple is reportedly not in the wedding-planning phase yet and is instead basking in the afterglow of their proposal.In an exclusive with People magazine on Sunday, August 31, 2025, a source close to the couple said that the pop star and the NFL star have been &quot;in celebration mode&quot; since he proposed and she said yes. They are reportedly not diving headfirst into planning their big day, adding:&quot;Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open.&quot;Taylor Swift and Travis Lence at the AFC Championship Game (Image via Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)Taylor Swift has just announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, earlier in August on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to São Paulo, Brazil, this week to start the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off on Friday, September 5, 2025.&quot;I think she knew something was up&quot;: Ed Kelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's backyard garden proposalTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a carousel of photos from the moment he asked her to marry him in his backyard garden, alongside their engagement announcement on Instagram. Among the photos was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end down on one knee, with the pop star's hands on his face, against the backdrop of a floral arrangement.While the newly engaged couple hasn't shared the specifics of the proposal, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, revealed some details about the day his son proposed to the pop star. He said in the August 26 episode of the Australian radio show The Jimmy &amp; Nath Show with Emma:&quot;They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, 'Let's go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go.' I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for his son's engagement to Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce said that the couple are &quot;madly in love with each other&quot; and that it's &quot;great&quot; that they're getting married. He also shared on the show that he knew from the pop star's father, Scott Swift, that Travis Kelce had asked him for his daughter's hand in marriage around a month before he proposed. Scott reportedly told the NFL star, per Ed Kelce:&quot;Well come on, when are you going to get this done?&quot;That said, Ed Kelce admitted that his son didn't ask him any advice on the proposal despite him pressing the NFL star to pop the question already. He also revealed that Travis had plans to propose the weekend before he flies out to Brazil and was planning to make a big production out of it elsewhere.However, Ed Kelce added that both he and Scott Swift told the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that the specifics of the proposal don't matter. He ended up following their advice and popped the question in his garden.Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will drop on October 3, 2025.