  "She knows ball"- Internet explodes as Taylor Swift namedrops Real Madrid in her new album The Life of a Showgirl

“She knows ball”- Internet explodes as Taylor Swift namedrops Real Madrid in her new album The Life of a Showgirl

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Oct 03, 2025 07:59 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Madrid, Spain - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Madrid, Spain - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift has mentioned the Spanish football club Real Madrid in the track Wi$h Li$t in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album dropped on October 3, with the lyrics mentioning the club going viral online.

In her track, Wi$h Li$t, Taylor Swift wrote about the big things in life people wish for and how they want to achieve them all, including winning an Oscar, having a family life, and others. One of the wishes she mentioned was to sign a "contract with Real Madrid" as the lyrics said:

"They want a contract with Real Madrid/ They want that spring break that was fuckin' lit/And then that video taken off the internet/They want it all."
Trending
Taylor Swift's lyrics took the internet by storm, as football fans and Swifties came together to celebrate the lyrics. Many Madridistas also joined in to share their thoughts. One X user wrote:

"She knows ball."
Madridistas were left excited with Swift mentioning Real Madrid:

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the lyrics:

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of A Showgirl, includes 12 songs, with the eponymous title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The album has received positive reviews so far, with critics praising the upbeat, pop vibe in it.

Taylor Swift performed at the Real Madrid home ground, Santiago Bernabeu, during her Eras Tour

Swift at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Source: Getty
Swift at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift has previously been linked to Real Madrid as she performed at their home ground in Madrid, Spain, during her record-breaking Eras Tour last year. The singer hosted two shows at the Bernabeu on May 29 and 30 last year. Speaking during her first show, Swift spoke highly of their renovated stadium and said:

"Wow, this place is huge. It just goes up and up and up. I haven’t got to look at a Spanish crowd in 13 years but we’re back!"

Before 2024, Taylor Swift last performed in Spain in 2011 at the Palacio de Deportes de la Comunidad de Madrid for her Speak Now World Tour. Last year was the first time she graced the Santiago Bernabeu.

Months after Swift's Eras Tour concert, a video of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez showing clips from the show to some fans went round the internet. It was shared by multiple fanclubs of the Spanish giants online, including Madrid Zone.

During the concert, one of Swift's gestures was widely compared to the signature celebration of Jude Bellingham, an English footballer who currently plays for Real Madrid. However, the gesture of putting their arms across in the likeness of a hug could have been only a coincidental similarity.

Apart from Wi$h Li$t, some of Taylor Swift's other lyrics have also gone viral, including lines from Actually Romantic, which are speculated to be a diss aimed at singer Charli XCX. Fans have also been discussing the lyrics of Elizabeth Taylor, Eldest Daughter, and The Fate of Ophelia, among other songs on the album.

The Life of A Showgirl marks Swift's return to her usual pop, upbeat genre of music after a blend of genres in her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. Despite seeing major commercial success, the album received mixed reviews from critics.

However, her latest album appears to have pleased the critics, with multiple good reviews coming up in the early hours of release. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

