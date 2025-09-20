7 Taylor Swift Songs That Elevated The Summer I Turned Pretty's Heartwarming Scenes

The Summer I Turned Pretty has garnered a lot of viewership on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows Belly Conlin as she navigates friendship and love during summer vacations at Cousins Beach on Jenny Han's beloved book series.

The show focuses on the love triangle between Belly and two siblings, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. The series explores themes of family bonds, first love, and growing up. Its carefully curated soundtrack makes The Summer I Turned Pretty truly unique.

Taylor Swift's music plays an important role in telling the narrative. The pop star's songs elevate emotional moments throughout the show. Every track accurately matches the mood of key scenes. Swift's ballads and love songs create deeper connections with audiences. The music escalates simple moments into unforgettable television experiences.

The Summer I Turned Pretty proves how powerful the right soundtrack can be.

7 Taylor Swift songs that elevated The Summer I Turned Pretty's Wholesome scenes

1) Lover

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Taylor Swift's Lover appears in the very first episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The track plays during Conrad and Belly's first meaningful eye contact of the summer. The dreamy melody creates an instant romantic ambiance.

Swift's gentle vocals match the tender moment with accuracy. The lyrics about mysterious ways fit Conard's brooding character. This scene establishes the main romance that drives the entire show.

The waltz-like rhythm adds elegance to their connection. Lover introduces audiences to the show's romantic heart. The song choice signals that love will be the central focus. The Summer I Turned Pretty utilizes this track to set expectations for the emotional journey moving forward.

2) The Way I Loved You

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This song transforms the simple dance into something magical during the debutante ball sequence. Conard steps in as Belly's partner when Jeremiah abandons her. The song's dramatic drums build excitement and tension. Swift's compelling vocals match the intensity of the moment. The lyrics about roller coaster rushes mirror Belly's emotional condition.

This scene becomes one of The Summer I Turned Pretty's most special moments. The song escalates Conrad's heroic gesture. It turns a rescue into a fairy tale moment. The track's energy makes audiences feel Belly's racing heart. The Summer I Turned Pretty uses this song to highlight crucial relationship moments.

3) This Love

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This Love accompanies Conard and Belly's long-awaited first kiss. The soaring melody matches the emotional high of the moment. Swift's vocals create a delicate atmosphere around their connection. The track builds anticipation throughout the sequence. Its romantic lyrics perfectly capture the depth of young love's depth.

The Summer I Turned Pretty had been building to this moment all season. The song makes their kiss feel more romantic and meaningful. Swift's re-recorded version adds extra significance to the scene. The music transforms an ordinary kiss into television gold. This moment displays how The Summer I Turned Pretty music develops storytelling.

4) Invisible String

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Invisible String plays during a flashback to Conard and Belly's winter beach walk. The folklore track's gentle guitar creates a nostalgic mood.

Swift's introspective lyrics match Belly's wondering about their relationship. The track suggests their bond transcends circumstances and time. The Summer I Turned Pretty utilizes this track to explore intense themes.

The song makes audiences believe in destiny and fate. Swift's narrative potential shines through vigilantly chosen lyrics. The track adds layers of meaning to their relationship. It suggests some connections are meant to be. The Summer I Turned Pretty benefits from Swift's poetic songwriting.

5) Cardigan

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Cardigan portrays one of the show's most emotional scenes. The track accompanies Belly's departure from Cousins Beach after a failed wedding. Swift's melancholic piano matches the sadness of the moment. The lyrics about scars and bleeding reflect Belly's emotional state. The track highlights her loss of innocence and the end of childhood.

The Summer I Turned Pretty utilizes the track to mark a significant turning point. The music makes Belly's pain feel relatable and universal. Swift's delicate vocals and rhythm add vulnerability to the sequence. The song changes a goodbye into a compelling coming-of-age moment. The scene displays The Summer I Turned Pretty's emotional depth.

6) Out of the Woods

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Out of the Woods creates the perfect soundtrack for the season's finale climactic moments. The track's explosive drums match Belly's sudden realization about her feelings. Swift's urgent vocals mirror the character's determination. The song's energy and vibe propel Belly into action as she runs toward her choice.

The Summer I Turned Pretty saves its biggest musical moment for last. The song's building intensity creates maximum emotional impact. Swift's powerful chorus escalates the sequence to cinematic levels. The track makes Belly's decision feel life-changing and monumental. The final moment displays how The Summer I Turned Pretty uses music with alignment.

7) Dress

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Dress provides the soundtrack for one of The show's most sensual moments. The track plays during an intemiate sequence between Conard and Belly. Swift's deep vocals create the accurate ambiance for their reunion. The song's building energy matches their physical and emotional connection. The lyrics add layers of meaning to their encounter.

The show adds this song to display mature relationships. Additionally, the music makes their chemistry feel palpable and undeniable. Swift's seductive delivery escalates the sequence's impact. The song transforms an ordinary conversation into something unforgettable. The moment displays how the show has evolved with its characters.

The show proves that the right song can transform storytelling. Taylor Swift's carefully selected songs create emotional connections between characters and viewers. Every track enhances the series's most crucial moments with accuracy.

