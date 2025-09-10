Taylor Swift 'not forcing' her way into Travis Kelce's retirement decision: Report

The 2025 NFL season can be Travis Kelce's last season in the NFL. Since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Kelce's retirement is widely speculated. A report from the Daily Mail previously claimed that the Chiefs' tight end had a taste of a "very happy" post-retirement life with Taylor Swift in the offseason.

On Tuesday, an unnamed source shared interesting details with the publication around the "Blank Space" singer's involvement in Kelce's retirement. An insider told Daily Mail that Swift has decided not to involve herself.

"And with Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision," the source said. "Taylor is not going to be the Gisele or Yoko of Travis and his career."

The source explained how Kelce's decision to retire from the NFL would also depend upon the Chiefs' "trajectory" with the Super Bowl next year. If the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl, it would be a great farewell for him; however, losing it would equally impact his decision to stay in the NFL.

"If the Chiefs make it, win it, it will be a great swan song for Travis," the source added. "If they fail to hit that trajectory, more thoughts will creep into his mind. Kansas City would give him another contract, and the final answer will come about at the end of the season. He is leaning to leave, but it will be his choice."

Taylor Swift 'genuinely ready' to start family with Travis Kelce following engagement: Report

The US Weekly released a report last month, in which an insider reported that Taylor Swift has been "genuinely ready" to start a family with Travis Kelce, following the couple's engagement two weeks ago.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever," the source said. "They want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter."

In other news, Kelce and Swift received a special offer from famous cake baker Buddy Valastro, who came forward to express his interest in creating the couple's wedding cake.

