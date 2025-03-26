Travis Kelce learning about ‘very happy’ retirement life with Taylor Swift in offseason: Report

After the 2025 NFL season, Travis Kelce will go free agent, and according to ongoing viral speculations, he might consider retiring from the league. In fact, the tight end has been using this offseason to better understand what his life would be like post-retirement with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail released a report in which an unnamed source shared an interesting perspective of the offseason for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. According to the source, Kelce has been learning "what retirement will be like" with Swift.

Sharing more details about Kelce's retirement preparation, the source said:

"With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over."

The report further claimed that Travis Kelce plans on going "all in on this season" as the Chiefs tight end "expects" the 2025 NFL season as his last. Kelce's contract with the Chiefs will expire next year, giving him a perfect opportunity to hang up his cleats.

"Travis is going to go all in on this [next] season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief... and his contract is up after this year. [So] his current idea is to hang it up after this season," the source further added.

Travis Kelce credited Erin Andrews for encouraging Taylor Swift to date TE

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed an intimate dinner date with NFL reporter Erin Andrews in Montana last week, according to a Page Six report released on Sunday. An unnamed source claimed in the report that, during his dinner night, Kelce credited Andrews for encouraging the Blank Space singer to date him.

“Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him. They’re all good friends," the source said.

