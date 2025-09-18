Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift receive special wedding expectation from $400 million lifestyle guru Martha Stewart

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged, there has been a lot of buzz around their wedding plans. Amidst all the buzz, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, with a net worth of $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), dropped her honest expectations from the couple.

On Thursday, Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive interview with Stewart, in which she explored the possibility of Kelce and Swift having a football-themed wedding ceremony. Talking about how she would love to receive a special signed memento from the Chiefs tight end on his wedding, the lifestyle mogul said:

“Signed footballs by Travis wouldn’t be a bad going-away gift at the wedding."

Before talking about ideal going-away presents, Stewart shared her take on the type of wedding she expects from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Instead of a mega wedding, she admitted that the couple would most likely have an intimate ceremony instead.

“They will probably gonna keep it private, from what I’ve been hearing. They are charming, they are savvy, they know what they are doing," Stewart said.

After maintaining silence for a while, Kelce recently came forward to share details about his wedding. During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Chiefs tight end talked about the type of music arrangements that he has been planning to arrange for the reception.

"I think we're, we're live music kind of people," Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce revealed growing emotional while proposing to Taylor Swift

Last Sunday, Travis Kelce was interviewed by "NFL on Fox" during a segment in which host Erin Andrews asked the tight end about his true emotions when he proposed to Taylor Swift. The tight end admitted to having grown emotional and shed a "few tears" after getting engaged to the "Blank Space" singer.

"She could tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating," Kelce said (Timestamp: 2:52). "Really. I’m an emotional guy, there were a few tears here and there, but it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this date, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

Less than a week before Travis Kelce shared his emotional reaction to proposing to Taylor Swift, his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was asked to comment on his engagement. However, the influencer subtly refused to comment on it.

