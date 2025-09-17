Travis Kelce shares plans for wedding with Taylor Swift as Jimmy Fallon joins New Heights

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August, there has been speculation about their wedding. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce appeared to give fans a small detail about the upcoming nuptials.

Ad

Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Fallon was a guest on the podcast and asked Kelce about his involvement in the wedding planning. Even asking about their choice of music. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared their love of live music would influence their music selection.

Fallon: Are you going to do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce: I think we're, we're live music kind of people (TS: 6:25-7:00)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jimmy Fallon has been quite interested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding planning. On "The Tonight Show" last week, he and Mark Ronson both made a public plea to be the entertainment at the wedding reception. With Fallon offering to do a stand-up comedy piece for the occasion.

Travis Kelce said wedding planning will be 'easy' compared to NFL

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 to start the season and will have to find a way to bounce back fast. The battle on the gridiron has been so difficult that the tight end said wedding planning will be easy.

Ad

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "New Heights" this week, Kelce said that winning football games is first on the agenda before the wedding. A hint that perhaps the couple will tie the knot during the NFL offseason.

“I just gotta figure out a football game first. [That’s] gonna be easy compared to figuring out how to catch a f–king god***n football.”-Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast

Ad

Page Six @PageSix Travis Kelce gives rare insight into ‘easy’ wedding planning with Taylor Swift https://t.co/YrB1qc7fzS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram last month. The three-time Super Bowl winner proposed in the backyard of his home in Kansas City surrounded by floral arrangements. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 after Kelce made a public declaration that he wanted to meet the Grammy winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.