Travis Kelce shares plans for wedding with Taylor Swift as Jimmy Fallon joins New Heights

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August, there has been speculation about their wedding. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce appeared to give fans a small detail about the upcoming nuptials.
Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Fallon was a guest on the podcast and asked Kelce about his involvement in the wedding planning. Even asking about their choice of music. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared their love of live music would influence their music selection.
Fallon: Are you going to do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?
Kelce: I think we're, we're live music kind of people (TS: 6:25-7:00)
Jimmy Fallon has been quite interested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding planning. On "The Tonight Show" last week, he and Mark Ronson both made a public plea to be the entertainment at the wedding reception. With Fallon offering to do a stand-up comedy piece for the occasion.
Travis Kelce said wedding planning will be 'easy' compared to NFL
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 to start the season and will have to find a way to bounce back fast. The battle on the gridiron has been so difficult that the tight end said wedding planning will be easy.
While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "New Heights" this week, Kelce said that winning football games is first on the agenda before the wedding. A hint that perhaps the couple will tie the knot during the NFL offseason.
“I just gotta figure out a football game first. [That’s] gonna be easy compared to figuring out how to catch a f–king god***n football.”-Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram last month. The three-time Super Bowl winner proposed in the backyard of his home in Kansas City surrounded by floral arrangements. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 after Kelce made a public declaration that he wanted to meet the Grammy winner.
