"This was a tough watch": NFL fans slam Fox over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce parody skit before Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this afternoon in a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will look for redemption after a disappointing 40-22 loss in the big game in February. Ahead of the Week 2 game at Arrowhead Stadium, FOX Sports aired a weekly segment where they share a NFL related parody. This week's parody depicted Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs. The parody though, wasn't deemed comical by many and instead word 'cringe' was used to describe was shown during the broadcast. Fans on X didn't waste much time issuing their grievances with FOX Sports and the decision to create this segment. Fans on the social media platform continued to air their feelings on the video. With most in agreeance that they didn't even watch because they knew how bad it would be. Another said they were interested in watching other sporting events because of the coverage.&quot;Savannah Bananas play at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. That broadcast will somehow be less cringe than the video you posted.&quot;-one fan predicted&quot;As soon as it started I just turned the channel.&quot;-said another NFL fan&quot;Sooooo glad the Premier League is back this weekend.&quot;-said anotherOne fan said that all NFL pregame shows have become 'unwatchable'. Another said the segment reminded them of an Instagram post shared by a high school student. &quot;So bad. Fox could never do that with an NFC team.&quot;-another fan wrote&quot;I can't even watch NFL pregame shows anymore. They're all unbearable.&quot;-one fan stated&quot;Looks like a high school Instagram post.&quot;-one fan saidTravis Kelce credited Taylor Swift with making him 'happier'FOX Sports' NFL Kickoff Show also aired Erin Andrews' weekly segment where she sits down with an NFL player ahead of a big game. Andrews interviewed Travis Kelce before the Week 2 matchup against the Eagles. Travis Kelce told Erin Andrews how much happier he is since he has been with Taylor Swift. He also said that he is a better man because of her. &quot;She has brought excitement and joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable with who I am.”-Travis Kelce told Erin Andrews on FOX NFL KickoffTaylor Swift Updates @TSUpdatingLINK🚨| Travis Kelce on how much happier Taylor Swift made him: “She has brought excitement and joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable with who I am.”The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating the Grammy winner in the summer of 2023. They announced their engagement with a post on Instagram on August 26, 2025.