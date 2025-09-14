  • home icon
  NFL
  "This was a tough watch": NFL fans slam Fox over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce parody skit before Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch

"This was a tough watch": NFL fans slam Fox over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce parody skit before Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 14, 2025 20:11 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL fans weren't happy about a parody featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.- Source: Getty

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this afternoon in a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will look for redemption after a disappointing 40-22 loss in the big game in February.

Ahead of the Week 2 game at Arrowhead Stadium, FOX Sports aired a weekly segment where they share a NFL related parody. This week's parody depicted Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs. The parody though, wasn't deemed comical by many and instead word 'cringe' was used to describe was shown during the broadcast.

Fans on X didn't waste much time issuing their grievances with FOX Sports and the decision to create this segment.

also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on the social media platform continued to air their feelings on the video. With most in agreeance that they didn't even watch because they knew how bad it would be. Another said they were interested in watching other sporting events because of the coverage.

"Savannah Bananas play at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. That broadcast will somehow be less cringe than the video you posted."-one fan predicted
"As soon as it started I just turned the channel."-said another NFL fan
"Sooooo glad the Premier League is back this weekend."-said another

One fan said that all NFL pregame shows have become 'unwatchable'. Another said the segment reminded them of an Instagram post shared by a high school student.

"So bad. Fox could never do that with an NFC team."-another fan wrote
"I can't even watch NFL pregame shows anymore. They're all unbearable."-one fan stated
"Looks like a high school Instagram post."-one fan said

Travis Kelce credited Taylor Swift with making him 'happier'

FOX Sports' NFL Kickoff Show also aired Erin Andrews' weekly segment where she sits down with an NFL player ahead of a big game. Andrews interviewed Travis Kelce before the Week 2 matchup against the Eagles.

Travis Kelce told Erin Andrews how much happier he is since he has been with Taylor Swift. He also said that he is a better man because of her.

"She has brought excitement and joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable with who I am.”-Travis Kelce told Erin Andrews on FOX NFL Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating the Grammy winner in the summer of 2023. They announced their engagement with a post on Instagram on August 26, 2025.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
