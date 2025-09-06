  • home icon
  "Taylor Swift writing diss track right now": NFL fans stunned as Travis Kelce gets slapped by Teair Tart and Chargers DT doesn't get ejected

"Taylor Swift writing diss track right now": NFL fans stunned as Travis Kelce gets slapped by Teair Tart and Chargers DT doesn't get ejected

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 06, 2025 03:11 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
(Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans couldn't believe referees didn't eject LA Chargers DT Teair Tart after he slapped Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in front of the zebras. At 8:24 in the third quarter, as the play ended, Kelce pushed Tart after they got entangled. The Chargers' player took issue with Kelce's actions and hit him in the face with an open hand.

The referees only ruled this action a personal foul and gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, which put them closer to the end zone. Many fans were unhappy about how referees handled the Travis Kelce situation and took to social media to criticize the officials.

"Taylor writing a Teair Tart diss track as we speak," one fan said.

"Great. Swifties gonna send him death threats," another fan wrote.
"no ejection because it was an open hand punch??? Precedent now set as open hand punches are allowed even if it’s to the head lol okay," another fan wrote.
Fans continued to question the decision and even compared this crew's officiating to the Cowboys-Eagles game on Thursday.

"But they let the cowboys do this last night. Sick officiating," one fan said.
"This not being an ejection is f***ing insane?" another fan said.
"How is he not ejected for this s**t? Unreal," another fan questioned.

This Travis Kelce incident ultimately took the Chiefs to the end zone when Patrick Mahomes completed an 11-yard run.

The referees haven't had an easy night, as many fans criticized the criteria of not ejecting somebody because they didn't close their fist before taking a swing. Shilo Sanders was ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23 because he threw a punch at tight end Zach Davidson, making this Kelce situation even weirder.

Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in Chiefs-Chargers game

Travis Kelce had a night full of ups and downs, starting with a big hit on teammate Xavier Worthy three scrimmage plays into the game and the slap by Teair Tart. He bounced back in the third quarter, connecting with Patrick Mahomes for a 37-yard touchdown pass that cut the Chargers' lead to 20-18 after the Chiefs failed the 2-point conversion.

Kelce finished with two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City couldn't move past the Chargers and started the season 0-1, dropping a game against arguably their biggest obstacle in the AFC West this campaign.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

bell-icon Manage notifications