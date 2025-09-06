"Xavier Worthy definitely dislocated that shoulder": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce injures Chiefs WR early with brutal hit vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs may have started the 2025 NFL season on a very low note, as Xavier Worthy had to exit the field during the team's first drive of their season opener. The Chiefs experienced an injury crisis in their wide receiver room last season, and this season wasn't the most promising for their aerial game after Rashee Rice received a six-game suspension. In the third scrimmage play of the night, as he tried to catch the ball, Worthy ran right into tight end Travis Kelce, who hit and threw him to the ground, making the second-year wide receiver exit the field.Fans quickly reacted to that play, with some speculating about how serious Xavier Worthy's issue was. &quot;He definitely dislocated that shoulder,&quot; one fan said.Nick @Bills_Fan_69LINKHe definitely dislocated that shoulder&quot;Looks like he might’ve gotten his shoulder popped out of socket. Yikes,&quot; another fan said. Houston Stressans @TexansCommenterLINKLooks like he might’ve gotten his shoulder popped out of socket. Yikes&quot;Damn that had to hurt,&quot; another fan added. . @DIREWOLF817LINKDamn that had to hurtOthers criticized Kelce for acting recklessly when the Chiefs had all the offseason to practice plays and avoid that type of situations. &quot;Wtf Kelce!!!?!!&quot; one fan asked. &quot;Kelce can retire already,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Travis Kelce revenge season isn’t just for opponents. Dude wants all the targets tonight lol,&quot; another fan said.