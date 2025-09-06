  • home icon
  "Xavier Worthy definitely dislocated that shoulder": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce injures Chiefs WR early with brutal hit vs. Chargers

"Xavier Worthy definitely dislocated that shoulder": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce injures Chiefs WR early with brutal hit vs. Chargers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 06, 2025 00:36 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
"Xavier Worthy definitely dislocated that shoulder": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce injures Chiefs WR early with brutal hit vs. Chargers (Credit: IMAGN)

The Kansas City Chiefs may have started the 2025 NFL season on a very low note, as Xavier Worthy had to exit the field during the team's first drive of their season opener. The Chiefs experienced an injury crisis in their wide receiver room last season, and this season wasn't the most promising for their aerial game after Rashee Rice received a six-game suspension.

In the third scrimmage play of the night, as he tried to catch the ball, Worthy ran right into tight end Travis Kelce, who hit and threw him to the ground, making the second-year wide receiver exit the field.

Fans quickly reacted to that play, with some speculating about how serious Xavier Worthy's issue was.

"He definitely dislocated that shoulder," one fan said.
"Looks like he might’ve gotten his shoulder popped out of socket. Yikes," another fan said.
"Damn that had to hurt," another fan added.
Others criticized Kelce for acting recklessly when the Chiefs had all the offseason to practice plays and avoid that type of situations.

"Wtf Kelce!!!?!!" one fan asked.
"Kelce can retire already," another fan said.
"Travis Kelce revenge season isn’t just for opponents. Dude wants all the targets tonight lol," another fan said.
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
