"Lyricist of the century actually" - Internet reacts to new lyrics from Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl seen during a Spotify pop-up experience

New alleged lyrics from Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, were seen during a Spotify pop-up experience. The album is set to drop on October 3, 2025. On September 30, new alleged lyrics from Taylor Swift's upcoming album went viral after it was reportedly seen written on walls and mirrors during a Spotify pop-up experience. The lyrics said:&quot;Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me&quot;Fans took to X to react to the lyrics, with many praising her lyrical ability. Some also tried guessing the theme of the album. An X user wrote:&quot;Lyricist of the century actually.&quot;Eren⸆⸉ 💋 @erenfromtargetsLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 lyricist of the century actuallySome other comments about Swift's lyrics were as follows: सौरभ मिश्र @Saurabh89851634LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 She’s calling out the dark side of fame, but critics will say it’s the same old victim card in a new costume.John @NewWyeScribeLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 These lyrics scratch my head like a tattooed golden retriever 🥹Masha @mashaweb3LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 She’s peeling back the curtain on fame again.Some fans also poked fun at the lyrics as it indicated Taylor Swift's life isn't always &quot;glamorous.&quot; musa adam jahun @adam_jahunLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 If Taylor thinks her life ain’t glamorous, mine must be a sitcom!Damon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Aww, poor baby. She can sulk and count her millions.Masha @mashaweb3LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Fans are gonna dissect every word of that.Taylor Swift announced the release of her upcoming twelfth studio album last month in an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce and her brother, Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights. Days after the announcement, the popstar also revealed that she's engaged to Kelce, sharing a series of photos from the ceremony. Since then, Swift has kept her fans updated about her upcoming album and its various versions and editions. The official album will have 12 tracks and no additional or bonus songs, as confirmed by the singer herself. &quot;This completely matches the way that my life has felt&quot; - Taylor Swift shares details about her upcoming album, The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: GettyOn August 13, Taylor Swift appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. The popstar revealed her new album's cover on the episode, while also speaking in detail about what The Life of A Showgirl is all about. She said:&quot;I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record... I wanted the album to feel the way my life felt, and this completely matches the way that my life has felt.&quot;Speaking about the theme of the album, Swift added it was all about what goes on &quot;behind the curtain&quot;, as is also hinted in the album covers. The names of the songs revealed by the singer also hint at a similar theme, where it will be all about exploring the unseen side of glamour and fame. One of her earlier covers depicted the pop star lying in a bathtub. &quot;This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day. I just happen to be in a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress... I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the different aspects of how [the Eras Tour] felt, and that's how that felt to be at the end of the night when all this has gone down,&quot; Swift said about the cover.Interestingly, one of Taylor Swift's songs on the album is called The Fate of Ophelia, which appears to be a reference to William Shakespeare's iconic character from his play, Hamlet. In the play, Ophelia died in a similar fashion, while drowning in a stream with flowers all around her.Another one of her tracks is named Elizabeth Taylor, referencing the popular and iconic yesteryear actress of the same name. Such names also seemingly hint at the album's theme about dealing with fame and success. Speaking of her album, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, opined that it would mark a &quot;complete 180&quot; turn from her last work, The Tortured Poets Department. He described the upcoming album as a &quot;lot more upbeat&quot; and &quot;fun pop.&quot;The Life of a Showgirl will be produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and Taylor Swift herself. This album marks the first time Swift has joined hands with Martin since her 2017 album, Reputation. Martin and Shellback have also been credited as Swift's co-lyricists in all of her tracks. One of the tracks, Father Figure, is expected to be a sampling of George Michael's 1987 track of the same name. Michael is also credited as one of the lyricists of the track. The Life of a Showgirl will drop on all streaming platforms on October 3, 2025.