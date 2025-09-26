  • home icon
  • Music
  • "What in the Taylor Swift is going on??": Internet erupts as Jimmy Fallon seemingly drops hint about Grammy winner appearing on 'Tonight Show'

"What in the Taylor Swift is going on??": Internet erupts as Jimmy Fallon seemingly drops hint about Grammy winner appearing on 'Tonight Show'

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:51 GMT
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

American comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon recently teased the return of Taylor Swift to late-night television. On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the 51-year-old TV host seemingly hinted at the Cruel Summer singers’ upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via social media.

Ad

Sharing a cryptic Vegas-inspired teaser video, Jimmy Fallon wrote on X:

“Not a lot going on at the moment.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to NBC News, Swift will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, 2025, just three days after the release of her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

After Jimmy Fallon dropped the video hint of Taylor Swift’s return to his late-night show, netizens were quick to share their opinion. Commenting under Fallon’s X post, a fan celebrated the Blank Space singer’s late-night show appearance and tweeted:

Ad
Ad

Fans of the Grammy-winner insisted that they had deciphered Jimmy Fallon’s showgirl-themed video and flooded the post with their responses.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, some X-users seemingly took a jab at Jimmy Fallon’s skills at the famous casino game.

Ad
Ad

Notably, the video, which Jimmy Fallon shared on his official social media account, features several Swift-style easter eggs. The clip captures the television host playing roulette and placing his chips on the numbers 10, 6, and 25. As the roulette wheel spins, the ball is seen landing on No. 13, which is reportedly Taylor Swift’s lucky number.

After the ball lands on No.13 to Jimmy’s disappointment, he is seen referencing Swift's phrase that she has been reportedly using to promote her new album:

Ad
“Baby, that’s show business for you.”

Meanwhile, Fallon’s coded video also captures him bumping into three women dressed as Vegas showgirls.

Everything to know about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album release

Taylor Swift At The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)
Taylor Swift At The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift is set to release her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. The 35-year-old singer announced her album during her first podcast appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 12. The podcast is hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.

Ad

The Life of a Showgirl, which is Taylor’s twelfth studio album, will feature a total of 12 tracks. Notably, the Lover artist is also bringing Sabrina Carpenter to sing on the title track of her upcoming album.

According to Variety, Taylor will also be celebrating the release of The Life of a Showgirl on the big screen. The musician will be treating her fans to Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a 89-minute in-theatre extravaganza.

Ad

Meanwhile, the album-concept film is set to launch alongside The Life of a Showgirl album. It will reportedly feature a brand-new music video, lyric videos, and some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. The film will run in cinemas for one weekend only, from Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 5.

For the unversed, Swift’s upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be her seventh appearance on the talk show. She last appeared on the NBC show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album, Midnights.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Afreen Shaikh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications