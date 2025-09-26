"What in the Taylor Swift is going on??": Internet erupts as Jimmy Fallon seemingly drops hint about Grammy winner appearing on 'Tonight Show'

American comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon recently teased the return of Taylor Swift to late-night television. On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the 51-year-old TV host seemingly hinted at the Cruel Summer singers’ upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via social media. Sharing a cryptic Vegas-inspired teaser video, Jimmy Fallon wrote on X:“Not a lot going on at the moment.”According to NBC News, Swift will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, 2025, just three days after the release of her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. After Jimmy Fallon dropped the video hint of Taylor Swift’s return to his late-night show, netizens were quick to share their opinion. Commenting under Fallon’s X post, a fan celebrated the Blank Space singer’s late-night show appearance and tweeted:Dana Hoffe @dhoffe2LINK@jimmyfallon What in the Taylor Swift is going on??Fans of the Grammy-winner insisted that they had deciphered Jimmy Fallon’s showgirl-themed video and flooded the post with their responses.CIRCE @decircusmasterLINK@jimmyfallon We recognised all the signs all to wellno it’s becky ⸆⸉❤️‍🔥 @SwimBeckRunLINK@jimmyfallon CANNOT WAIT FOR MY FAVORITE ICONIC DUOsammie / rainiest rain show attendie @shakeitoffgirlyLINK@jimmyfallon Taylor x Jimmy got me feeling like a human exclamation point I can't wait for thiiiiiiiiiiiiisMeanwhile, some X-users seemingly took a jab at Jimmy Fallon’s skills at the famous casino game. Jaybeecode @JaybeecodeLINK@jimmyfallon I think you need to go all in once more.PUTMAN Logic @putmanmodelLINK@jimmyfallon Pretty weak spin.Notably, the video, which Jimmy Fallon shared on his official social media account, features several Swift-style easter eggs. The clip captures the television host playing roulette and placing his chips on the numbers 10, 6, and 25. As the roulette wheel spins, the ball is seen landing on No. 13, which is reportedly Taylor Swift’s lucky number.After the ball lands on No.13 to Jimmy’s disappointment, he is seen referencing Swift's phrase that she has been reportedly using to promote her new album:“Baby, that’s show business for you.”Meanwhile, Fallon’s coded video also captures him bumping into three women dressed as Vegas showgirls.Everything to know about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album release Taylor Swift At The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)Taylor Swift is set to release her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. The 35-year-old singer announced her album during her first podcast appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 12. The podcast is hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce. The Life of a Showgirl, which is Taylor’s twelfth studio album, will feature a total of 12 tracks. Notably, the Lover artist is also bringing Sabrina Carpenter to sing on the title track of her upcoming album.According to Variety, Taylor will also be celebrating the release of The Life of a Showgirl on the big screen. The musician will be treating her fans to Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a 89-minute in-theatre extravaganza. Meanwhile, the album-concept film is set to launch alongside The Life of a Showgirl album. It will reportedly feature a brand-new music video, lyric videos, and some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. The film will run in cinemas for one weekend only, from Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 5. For the unversed, Swift’s upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be her seventh appearance on the talk show. She last appeared on the NBC show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album, Midnights.