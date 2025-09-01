"That’s actually insane": Fans react to Taylor Swift becoming the first artist in history to have 4 albums with over 10B streams each on Spotify

Taylor Swift has reportedly made streaming history by becoming the first artist to have four albums each surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify. The albums are Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022). Reputation reached this milestone on August 31, 2025, joining Lover, Folklore, and Midnights in holding the record.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKTaylor Swift becomes the first artist in history to have four albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.Taylor Swift's recent accomplishment was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one fan posting:Ayesha’scorner @AYE5HAER0TICALINK@PopCrave That’s actually insaneSeveral Swifties celebrated the singer's milestone, declaring her the &quot;GOAT.&quot;Markiii💎 @MarkiiiWeb3LINK@PopCrave No one’s touching her streaming records for decades.Mohit @mohit010698LINK@PopCrave taylor breaking streaming records again like spotify was built just for her statsOláwáléthebiggestTaylorSwift fan🇺🇲🇳🇬 @thegeniusboyyLINK@PopCrave That's why she's the GOATAM I THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL? 🐦‍⬛❤️‍🔥 @bardiswiftie13LINK@PopCrave Mind you she wasn't even on Spotify until June 2017However, others appeared less enthusiastic about Taylor Swift's achievement, arguing that the record reflected more on &quot;streaming brainwash&quot; than her musical prowess.Damon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopCrave A case of people being manipulated into thinking her music is fantastic stuff. The truth is that it's good for one listen, then disposable, like a great deal of today's music.Umar👑 @Umar_11061LINK@PopCrave She’s not all that, let’s be fair𝒜𝓎𝑜𝓉𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓌𝑜 👨🏽‍💻🦦 @Ayotomilow0LINK@PopCrave Taylor’s domination is actually here to say more about streaming brainwash than genuine musical greatness.𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗚 @web3_topgLINK@PopCrave Spotify been a Taylor Swift app for years. Numbers inflated by fangirls looping her songs 24/7 💀Taylor Swift introduced an exclusive Spotify playlist to announce her new albumAt exactly 12:12 am on August 12, 2205, billboards in various cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Miami, Mexico City, Paris, and London, displayed a minimalist billboard with a Spotify code. The code directed fans to a hand-curated playlist from Taylor Swift as part of the rollout to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The playlist, titled &quot;And, baby, that's show business for you!&quot; featured 22 of Swift's songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback, serving as an Easter egg to indicate that the Swedish duo will produce her upcoming album.On August 13, she shared her experience reuniting with Martin and Shellback during her appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. The three had previously worked on 1989, Reputation, and Red.“I was physically exhausted. But so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating...We were the ingenues and Max was the mentor...By the time we came back together, I feel like we had so much more dexterity to what we do. It felt like all three of us in the room were carrying the same weight as creators,” Swift said.“The three of us have made some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever done before. They’re just geniuses in different avenues, in different ways...We’ve never actually made an album before where it’s just the three of us. There’s no other collaborators. It’s just the three of us making a focused album.”Taylor Swift also mentioned that she recorded The Life of a Showgirl during &quot;The Eras Tour.&quot; She added that she met Martin during her stop in Stockholm and told him she wanted to be as &quot;proud of it as an album&quot; as she was of her record-breaking tour. She said she didn't mind the pressure because she loved the record a lot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of Taylor Swift's recent Spotify achievements includes her song So High School, which reportedly saw a 400 percent spike in streams after her engagement to Travis Kelce, which the couple revealed via Instagram on August 18. The song, released as part of her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, is rumored to be about her relationship with Kelce. Speaking about her romance with Kelce on New Heights, Swift likened it to a John Hughes movie, saying:“This felt more like I was in an ‘80s John Hughes movie and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox. I was like ‘if this guy isn’t crazy,’ this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”The Life of a Showgirl is set for release on October 3, 2025.