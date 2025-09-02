"Album of the Century is coming": Internet erupts after Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl breaks Spotify record even before releasing

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has taken the internet by storm after breaking Spotify records weeks before its release. On September 1, 2025, Spotify announced on X that the album had become the &quot;most pre-saved album&quot; in the platform's history. Captioned with a heart-on-fire emoji, the post featured the album cover with the message:&quot;On August 31, 2025, Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.&quot;Spotify’s Countdown Page for The Life of a Showgirl was launched on August 14. The page displayed the names of the 12 songs on the album, which were revealed during her appearance on The New Heights podcast. According to Billboard, the previous record for Spotify’s most pre-saved album Countdown Page was set in 2024 by Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Fans quickly flooded the comments under Spotify’s announcement post, celebrating the achievement of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album. One X user even called the album the biggest musical release of the century.REY @AOTY2024LINK@Spotify The album of the century is comingSome netizens praised The Life of a Showgirl for breaking records even before its release, predicting it would shatter many more once it officially dropped.Silverfox | #FreeSchlep @SilverfoxAG009LINK@Spotify Can’t wait for Taylor to crash Spotify againbharat verma @bharatVermabLINK@Spotify Already? Dang! The whole September is still left. 1st day streams are going to be mind blowing 🤯. I think it may beat TTPD streams now.O Arqueiro ❤️‍🔥 @Matheustinti99LINK@Spotify Taylor Swift is the music industryHowever, not everyone on the internet responded positively to the news. Some X users stayed skeptical, calling the Spotify announcement “fake.”løøn: for good @loonsunshineLINK@Spotify this is fake. 'Am I The Drama?' by Cardi B is #1R★wan 🕒 @silver__l1ningLINK@Spotify Not you getting the date wrong the first timeGeneviève Philippe @GenevivePhiPhiLINK@Spotify @grok can you face swap Cardi B onto this photo pleaseMore about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl albumTaylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)Taylor Swift’s love for leaving hidden clues and turning her fans into detectives was on full display with the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl. The announcement appeared on her website at exactly 12:12 am on August 13, 2025. However, it didn’t reveal everything about her album, sparking a wave of speculation among Swifties. When pre-orders went live, no album art was shared, leaving fans eager for more details. The mystery was finally solved the next day, August 14, 2025, during Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason. That’s where Swift revealed:&quot;This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Show Girl.’&quot;At the same moment, her website updated with the official cover and three alternate versions of the album cover art.The album’s cover was unlike anything Swift had done before. She appeared in a crystal-studded outfit, reclining in water with only her face above the surface. The bold orange title stretched across the sparkling image.Speaking on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, Swift explained how the project came together despite her demanding schedule.&quot;And actually, like, working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.&quot;She revealed she worked on the record in Europe, flying to Sweden on her rare days off from touring. During the podcast, Taylor Swift also revealed that her upcoming album will feature 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. She also confirmed that she had reunited with her longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for the project.&quot;It felt like catching lightning in a bottle, honestly. We hadn’t worked together in like seven or eight years … there’s something about these guys. They’re just geniuses in different avenues, in different ways,&quot; Swift said.Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl will officially release on October 3, 2025.