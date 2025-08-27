  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • When does the New Heights podcast return after the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement? Date, time & streaming details explored

When does the New Heights podcast return after the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement? Date, time & streaming details explored

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:34 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: Getty

American pop star Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s engagement news has taken the internet by storm. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Lover singer and the National Football League athlete announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram with a caption:

Ad
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, the engagement buzz is building anticipation around what will be the next topic of discussion on the upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

According to USA Today, the next episode of the New Heights podcast is due to drop on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 usual time at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. However, it could be record-setting if Taylor Swift chose to make a return visit to her beau’s podcast following their engagement.

Ad

Fans can watch the New Heights podcast on YouTube or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and Wondery.

Taylor Swift’s podcast debut on New Heights breaks the Guinness World Record

As per People, Taylor Swift’s podcast debut on New Heights broke a new record on YouTube. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the British organization, Guinness World Records, shared that the singer’s appearance pulled in “the most concurrent views for a podcast” on the video-sharing platform YouTube that day.

Ad

Per Guinness World Records, the August 13 episode of the New Heights podcast received a total of 1.3 million on the same day. Meanwhile, the organization also shared that the podcast episode on YouTube had received 20 million views as of Tuesday.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

During her first-ever podcast appearance, which went over for two hours, Taylor Swift discussed the behind-the-scenes work of getting the ownership of her master recordings, Swifties, the Eras Tour, her love life with Travis Kelce, her new hobbies of baking sourdough, and more.

Ad

Notably, the most exciting revelation for Taylor Swift’s fans, aka Swifties, was the announcement of her upcoming new album, titled The Life of a Showgirl. The Cruel Summer singer said on the podcast:

“This album was about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [the Eras] tour, which was so super and electric and vibrant… I’m so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so, that effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as you said, bangers.”
Ad

The Life of a Showgirl will reportedly have a total of 12 songs. It is due on October 3, 2025. The album will also see Sabrina Carpenter as a featured artist on the title track.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023. As per Forbes, the singer seemingly alluded to her relationship with the athlete in the two songs, namely, The Alchemy and So High School from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications