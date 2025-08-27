When does the New Heights podcast return after the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement? Date, time & streaming details explored

American pop star Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s engagement news has taken the internet by storm. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Lover singer and the National Football League athlete announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram with a caption:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, the engagement buzz is building anticipation around what will be the next topic of discussion on the upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.According to USA Today, the next episode of the New Heights podcast is due to drop on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 usual time at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. However, it could be record-setting if Taylor Swift chose to make a return visit to her beau’s podcast following their engagement.Fans can watch the New Heights podcast on YouTube or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and Wondery. Taylor Swift’s podcast debut on New Heights breaks the Guinness World RecordAs per People, Taylor Swift’s podcast debut on New Heights broke a new record on YouTube. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the British organization, Guinness World Records, shared that the singer’s appearance pulled in “the most concurrent views for a podcast” on the video-sharing platform YouTube that day.Per Guinness World Records, the August 13 episode of the New Heights podcast received a total of 1.3 million on the same day. Meanwhile, the organization also shared that the podcast episode on YouTube had received 20 million views as of Tuesday.AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: GettyDuring her first-ever podcast appearance, which went over for two hours, Taylor Swift discussed the behind-the-scenes work of getting the ownership of her master recordings, Swifties, the Eras Tour, her love life with Travis Kelce, her new hobbies of baking sourdough, and more.Notably, the most exciting revelation for Taylor Swift’s fans, aka Swifties, was the announcement of her upcoming new album, titled The Life of a Showgirl. The Cruel Summer singer said on the podcast:“This album was about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [the Eras] tour, which was so super and electric and vibrant… I’m so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so, that effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as you said, bangers.”The Life of a Showgirl will reportedly have a total of 12 songs. It is due on October 3, 2025. The album will also see Sabrina Carpenter as a featured artist on the title track.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023. As per Forbes, the singer seemingly alluded to her relationship with the athlete in the two songs, namely, The Alchemy and So High School from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.