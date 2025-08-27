Jason Kelce makes hilarious cameo in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement pictures 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and mega popstar surprised fans with a heartfelt shared post on Instagram. The photos showed how Kelce proposed in a dreamy, floral-filled garden setting.The &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, shared an edited picture of the former Philadelphia Eagles center at his brother’s engagement. The snap included a picture of the newly engaged couple, and in the background, above a flower pot, was an edited photo of Jason cheering loudly.&quot;This pretty much sums up everyone’s reaction @jason.kelce,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift made her first appearance on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast earlier this month. She joined Travis Kelce on the show and surprised her fans by announcing her new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;She shared pictures of the album's cover image on her Instagram account on Aug. 14.&quot;And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift: Mert Alas &amp; Marcus Piggott.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce talks marriage days before engagement announcement with Taylor SwiftIn an exclusive interview with GQ earlier this month, Travis Kelce opened up about his personal life and shared his opinions about marriage. He discussed his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce’s short-lived marriage, while sharing his thoughts on the topic.&quot;The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving, those are situations I would love to have,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect.&quot;Kelce and Swift’s love story started in 2023 after the Chiefs tight end attended her concert on the Eras Tour. After the show, in an episode of &quot;New Heights&quot; with his brother, he revealed that he tried to meet the singer but failed. In September 2023, Swift attended a Chiefs game, and they have been together since.Travis Kelce and Co. are gearing up for the start of the new NFL season, with their opening game coming up against divisional rivals, the LA Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.