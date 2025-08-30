Will Sabrina Carpenter feature on Taylor Swift's next album? Singer opens up on working with Swift for The Life of a Showgirl

Sabrina Carpenter has shared her excitement about working with Taylor Swift in the latter's upcoming twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Carpenter is set to feature on the album's title track.

In an interview with CBS News, published on August 29, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter spoke about multiple topics, including her recently released album, Man's Best Friend. She was also asked about her well-known friendship with Taylor Swift, leading to their upcoming collaboration.

"I've been looking up to her (Swift) since I was....I remember the first time I heard a song by her. I was 8 years old on the school bus, and I was … just like my life was changed," she said.

Sabrina Carpenter also congratulated Taylor Swift for her engagement to NFL superstar Travis Kelce, saying:

"I'm just happy for them."

The title track of The Life of a Showgirl will mark Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's first collaboration. However, the Espresso singer has previously joined Swift on the record-breaking Eras Tour stage on multiple occasions. The pop star featured in 13 shows during the 2023 Latin America leg and in six shows each in the Australia and Singapore editions in 2024.

Taylor Swift's next album is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism surrounding the album cover of Man's Best Friend

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, was released on August 29, 2025. Ahead of its release, Carpenter faced her fair share of criticism and controversy for her album cover.

The official cover features the singer in a dog-like position, with a man holding her by her hair. Some netizens considered the album cover regressive, suggesting it glorified men's control over women. However, Sabrina Carpenter addressed these criticisms and explained her intention behind the artwork.

"I think between me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it was … it just wasn't even a conversation. It was just, like, it's perfect. For what the album is, it's perfect for, you know, kind of what it represents," Carpenter told CBS News.

The pop star further explained what she wanted to depict through the album cover, adding:

"My interpretation is being in on the control. Being in on your lack of control and when you want to be in control/ I think as a young woman, you're just as aware of when you're in control as when you're not."

The title of her latest album, Man's Best Friend, usually refers to dogs as loyal and friendly animals. She explained that the album reflects the importance of "allowing yourself to make those mistakes." With the album cover showing a woman in that position, some fans found it surprising. Carpenter noted that a few even wondered if her parents had seen the cover.

"My fans that know me and know the person behind the music will look at that photo and they know exactly what it is. People that have no idea who I am absolutely look at that photo and go, like, 'where are her parents?' My parents actually saw the photo and they loved it," Carpenter explained.

Apart from addressing criticism about the cover, Sabrina Carpenter also spoke about the making of Man's Best Friend. She shared the struggles she faced and what she hoped the album would convey to her listeners.

Man's Best Friend is available for streaming on all platforms. Carpenter co-produced the album with Jack Antonoff and John Ryan.

