Taylor Swift claims she was "miserable" while writing 'The Tortured Poets Department,' compares it with the writing process of latest album

From late-night shows to early morning radio programs, Taylor Swift is in full swing to talk about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. On October 6, the Grammy-winning singer sat with radio presenter Scott Mills for an interview on BBC Radio 2. The conversation spanned several elements of Swift’s recent release.

On the Monday episode of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Taylor Swift compared the emotional spaces she was in while writing her new album and her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She said the "cool thing" about The Life of a Showgirl was that she was in a very "similar place" in her life when she wrote it and now, as she was releasing it. Taylor Swift noted that it felt nice when those moments were in sync rather than "incongruous."

"Like with the last record, I was in such a different place in my life when I wrote it. Just miserable. And then when I put it out, I was so happy. So it was like, I love this art. I love this beautiful art about misery. I, however, am not miserable anymore. So it feels weird to talk about the record because it's like you can be proud of the work, but you can also just not relate to that person you were," she added.

During the interview, the host quipped about whether Swift’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce would outshine the Eras Tour in production scale. Replying to Mills, the Bad Blood singer said,

"I'm really right now just like really stoked about the idea that I get to marry this person. And so I'm like, I'm going to think about that, and then I'm going to put out this album, and then I'm going to think about other things after that."

Taylor Swift dismissed the rumors about quitting music after marrying Travis Kelce

In the Monday interview, Scott Mills told Taylor Swift about a circulating rumor claiming she would retire from music after marrying Travis Kelce and that The Life of a Showgirl would be her final album. The singer dismissed the rumor, calling it "shockingly offensive." She further explained the understanding between her and Kelce.

"It's like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music. That's the coolest thing about Travis; it's like he's so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us. There's no point in time where he's going to be like, I'm really upset that you're still making the music," Swift stated.

Adding on to that, the 1989 artist talked about the similarities between her work and her fiancé's work, despite being polar in nature.

"I mean, we both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. We both do three-and-a-half-hour shows to entertain people. When I'm in those stadiums, it's a dressing room. But when he's in those exact same stadiums, it's a locker room. For him, it's practice. For me, it's rehearsal. For him, it's a game. For me, it's a show," Taylor Swift added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor Swift recalled working with Shellback and Max Martin eight years after the release of Reputation in 2017. She called it "cool," recalling that the last time she felt like she and Shellback were "protégés" of Martin. However, while recording The Life of a Showgirl, she felt like it was a "triangle of equal magnitude."

