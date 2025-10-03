Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift expresses excitement for "perfect" engagement gift after releasing her new album

Even though it has been more than a month since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged, fans haven't stopped celebrating the couple's relationship milestone. In fact, Swift received engagement presents from Sian Welby and Jordan North during her appearance on the Capital Breakfast radio show on Thursday.

The show's hosts, North and Welby, being huge fans of Swift, gifted her two adorable presents as their blessings to the pop star. It was Welby's gift that Swift opened first on the show, who gifted the 'Blank Space' singer a "little opalite cat." Reacting to the present, Swift said:

"It's a perfect gift. A perfect present. I'm so pleased. So cute. This is perfect. And I'll always remember this from getting to talk to you guys and come over here and celebrate the album release with you guys, every time I look at this. I'm going to put it in a very prominent place." [8:03]

After Taylor Swift was done opening Welby's gift, it was North's turn, who took a different approach with his present.

The radio show co-host gifted Swift a handmade loaf of bread in "Greggs sausage roll flavor". Swift was impressed by North's present and, expressing her excitement to taste it, said:

"God, this is fantastic. Look at this. Thank you. This is great. This is going to be my lunch." [9:13]

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get high expectations from Martha Stewart for wedding

The famous lifestyle guru, Martha Stewart, came forward with her expectations from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Stewart expects a private wedding celebration from Swift and Kelce.

“They will probably gonna keep it private, from what I’ve been hearing," Stewart said. "They are charming, they are savvy, they know what they are doing."

Before Stewart came forward to talk about her expectations, a report from PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had planned on following in the footsteps of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

The newlywed couple maintained total privacy with their wedding, something similar to what's expected from Swift and Kelce.

