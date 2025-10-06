"Wow! Mind blown!": Perez Hilton shocked after Taylor Swift confirms jaw-dropping easter egg in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs in her songs and albums, and her new LP, The Life of a Showgirl, was no different. Since the release of her new studio album, fans have been decoding hidden hints within it. In a recent interview with Z100, the Bad Blood singer also discussed how her fans interpret subtle nods throughout The Life of a Showgirl.

In the radio interview, Taylor Swift said that her fans had discovered the track order on her new album mirrors the stages of The Eras Tour. Pop culture podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to Swift acknowledging her fans' efforts to parse cryptic details. In his October 4 blog, Hilton wrote,

"Tay isn’t joking! It really does!... Wow! Mind blown!...Taylor truly is a mastermind!"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Taylor Swift Reveals Which Eras Tour &amp; Life Of A Showgirl Easter Egg Fans 'Finally' Figured Out! 🔗

The podcaster, who called himself a "Swiftie," reviewed each track of The Life of a Showgirl in his October 3 podcast. Perez Hilton said that there was no "single skip" in the album.

"I love that it's just 12 songs. It's the best of the best. Like you could tell this is so well curated. There's probably a lot more songs that were recorded that we didn't hear. Maybe we'll hear some in the future, but I'm happy we just got 12. And there's not a single skip. I love the album. I want to listen to it again and again and again and again," Hilton reviewed.

What did Taylor Swift say about the Easter eggs in The Life of a Showgirl?

In her October 3 interview for Z100, the Grammy-winning singer was asked to discuss the Easter eggs in her album. Taylor Swift said that while many of the theories concocted by fans were "nothing close to reality," her fans were able to correctly decipher the embedded message related to the album's track order.

"Somebody figured out that if you line up the titles of all the tracks of this album in order and you line them up in the center of the frame, the shape of the track list makes the same shape as the Eras tour stage. So that was a real one. That was one that it took a while for them to discover and then finally they figured it out and it was really fun," Swift said.

However, Taylor Swift dismissed the theory, suggesting that there is a track on the album about sourdough, given her love for baking. While rejecting that speculation, Swift validated the depth of public interest in hunting the hidden cues, explaining that Easter eggs always pointed toward more art, whether lyrics or future projects.

"So, I wouldn't be able to do that if the fans didn't care so much about the music itself, which I'm very honored by," Swift added.

In the interview, the host asked Taylor Swift how she managed to write and record The Life of a Showgirl while touring globally, and whether the demanding schedule drove her "a little nuts."

"Well, it was actually kind of the opposite of going nuts because I think if I hadn't started the creative process of making this album while I was on tour, I think I would have been way more exhausted than I was... I was also like almost two years into the tour, so I was starting to get muscle memory.... I knew I needed to like stimulate my brain and my creativity and, like, figure out a way to be excited every day," Taylor Swift said.

Taylor Swift revealed she would do three shows, then fly to Sweden to record, before returning to do three more shows and again traveling to record The Life of a Showgirl.

The Life of a Showgirl made a streaming record just after 11 hours of its release. Swift's latest LP became the most-streamed album in a single day this year on both Spotify and Apple Music.

