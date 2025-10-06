“Finally rated an album correctly”: Netizens react as Pitchfork rates Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ a score of 5.9

Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has once again become the subject of heated online debate, this time following its review from Pitchfork. The music publication rated Swift's 12th studio project at 5.9, sparking a wave of reactions from both supporters and critics. The rating quickly went viral on social media, with users flooding X with mixed opinions. Some praised the review as a sincere critique, while others questioned the validity and reliability of Pitchfork.One of the users commented, summarizing the sentiment shared by many who felt that the score reflected their own perception of the project.Leo ★ @thegreatestroanLINKthey finally rated an album correctly LMAOOOOther users remarked:otis. @impxrfectforyouLINK@PopBase is taylor going to quote pitchfork with 5.9 hearts or does she only do that to the critics that were paid to give her a good reviewMK @mkr4411LINK@PopBase i said taylor swift’s new album sucks and i didn’t even get a single death threat from a swiftie. that’s how bad it is.arisglinda♡ @magicalgirlariiLINK@PopBase they were generous. say thank you pitchforkOther users, however, raised concerns about what they saw as inconsistencies in Pitchfork's scoring. One fan questioned, citing the widely acclaimed Charli XCX album of 2024:Ryan @RyanDior24LINK@PopBase Are we surprised there literally so weird with the way they score albums but give BRAT an 8.6???Other users completely dismissed the outlet's opinion:Taylors#1fan @TLOASGTASLINK@PopBase It went platinum in my household𝐤 ᥫ᭡. ❤️‍🔥 @fatherrfiigureLINK@PopBase you know an album is good when pitchfork hates italexis⸆⸉ @EternalXshineLINK@PopBase let’s be serious we shouldn’t take pitchfork seriouslyThe score given by Pitchfork adds another view to the ongoing debate about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, which has divided critics and fans since its release. While the album has done well commercially, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200, its critical reviews have been quite mixed.All about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl and Pitchfork's ratingTaylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was released on September 26, 2025, marking her twelfth studio album and her highly anticipated return after the acclaimed The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.The album's release gained widespread attention on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. This was followed by an elaborate marketing effort that included social media activations, AMC screenings, and Target exclusives.Fans Line Up At Target For Midnight Release Of Taylor Swift's New Album (Image via Getty)Beyond the US, The Life of a Showgirl has topped charts worldwide, becoming Spotify’s most-pre­saved album ever and setting the streaming record in 2025 within the first 12 hours. On October 6, 2025, Pitchfork published its review of The Life of a Showgirl, giving it a 5.9 out of 10, a relatively low score for one of the year's most anticipated pop albums.The publication's review suggested that, although the project showcases Swift’s signature storytelling and ambition, it ultimately does not demonstrate artistic growth. The reviewer pointed out that producers Max Martin and Shellback’s creative direction “is not really serving her strengths and, intentionally or not, appears to signal a disinterest in evolution.”Pitchfork recognized instances of lyrical and emotional nuance in the album, especially on the standout track, Father Figure, where, as per the publication, Swift's writing is sharp and personal. However, the production was criticized as underwhelming even there.“I could not be less excited about how the production sounds, which is unremarkable compared to its inspiration,” the review stated.This feeling summarized one of the main themes of the critique. Although Swift's songwriting remains timeless, the arrangements surrounding it do not enhance her ideas. The publication also argued that The Life of a Showgirl was trying to be different, but in many cases, it turned out to be familiar. It described the record as:“a concept album with the ambition to do something familiar like it’s never been seen before, the rest of the time, Showgirl sounds like much of the pop music you have heard over the past 10 years.”Still, the review ended on a more introspective note, highlighting the cultural impact of Taylor Swift’s music and her continued ability to draw attention.“That’s the showgirl’s job: making you pay attention. It’s working, and if this is the only pop album you hear this year, maybe it’s good enough.”Overall, Pitchfork's 5.9 rating of The Life of a Showgirl indicates that the magazine recognizes Taylor Swift's influence in pop music, but notes that the album sticks to a familiar style.Stay tuned for more updates.