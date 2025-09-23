7 Taylor Swift movies and documentaries to watch before The Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album, set for release on October 3, 2025, via Republic Records. Inspired by her experiences on the European leg of the 2024 Eras Tour, the album features 12 tracks.

Taylor announced the project on the podcast New Heights, hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce, which became the most-watched podcast premiere ever.

A launch event and film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, will screen in theaters from October 3 to 5, 2025.

Ahead of the release of The Life of a Showgirl, here are seven movies and documentaries featuring Taylor Swift.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) is a teen musical comedy-drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Hannah Montana: The Movie is a teen musical comedy-drama. Starring Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, and Lucas Till, the film follows Miley Stewart as she juggles her pop star life as Hannah Montana with personal relationships, returning to her Tennessee hometown to reconnect with family and friends.

Miley clashes with a tabloid reporter, helps save the town from a developer, reconnects with childhood friend Travis Brody, and rediscovers the value of honesty and family. Taylor Swift makes a cameo performing “Crazier” at a barn fundraiser.

Watch Taylor Swift’s early cameo to see her beginnings on-screen, setting the stage for the musical energy celebrated in The Life of a Showgirl.

2) Valentine's Day (2010)

Valentine’s Day (2010) is a romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall (Image via Apple TV+)

Valentine’s Day is a romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall, featuring an ensemble cast including Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Swift in her film acting debut.

The film follows multiple love stories unfolding on Valentine’s Day, from new romances and heartbreaks to secret crushes and reconciliations.

Enjoy Swift’s acting debut in a star-studded ensemble, giving context to the themes of romance and performance explored in The Life of a Showgirl.

3) Journey to Fearless (2010)

Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless is a three-part miniseries (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless is a three-part miniseries documenting Taylor Swift’s Fearless Tour, interwoven with personal home videos from her childhood.

The special features live performances from her 2010 tour, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans an intimate look at her journey.

Spanning early home videos to major concert moments, Journey to Fearless showcases the story of a young girl who pursued her dreams with courage, overcoming obstacles to achieve remarkable success.

Explore Swift’s rise to fame and early artistry, which shaped the creativity behind The Life of a Showgirl.

4) Speak Now World Tour – Live (2011)

Speak Now World Tour – Live is Taylor Swift’s first live album, released on November 21, 2011, featuring 18 performances, behind-the-scenes footage, and home videos.

Recorded during her Speak Now World Tour, it includes songs from Speak Now, previous albums, and covers like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Bette Davis Eyes.” The performances showcase Swift’s stage presence, choreography, costume changes, and musical versatility.

Witness Swift’s stage presence, choreography, and live performance style that influences the theatrical flair of The Life of a Showgirl.

5) Miss Americana (2020)

Miss Americana (2020) is a documentary directed by Lana Wilson (Image via Netflix)

Miss Americana is a documentary directed by Lana Wilson that follows Taylor Swift during a transformative period of her career.

Released on January 31, 2020, the film takes its title from Swift’s 2019 song “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” and covers the time from her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour to the rollout of her seventh album, Lover.

The film combines concert footage, interviews, and home videos to offer an intimate look at Swift’s life, covering personal challenges like body dysmorphia, her mother’s cancer, a sexual assault trial, and her political advocacy.

Explore Swift’s personal growth and pivotal career moments, helping viewers understand the persona she channels in The Life of a Showgirl.

6) Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020)

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020) is a documentary concert film (Image via Apple TV+)

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is a documentary concert film directed by Taylor Swift, released on November 25, 2020.

Set in the secluded Long Pond Studio in upstate New York, Swift performs all 17 tracks from her eighth studio album, Folklore, while discussing the creative process with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

The film presents an intimate performance of the album with discussions on songwriting, inspirations, and production, while also sparking new tracks later featured on Swift’s ninth album, Evermore.

Experience Swift’s intimate songwriting process and collaborative creativity, providing a behind-the-scenes perspective relevant to The Life of a Showgirl.

7) Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) is a concert film directed by Sam Wrench (Image via Prime Video)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a concert film directed by Sam Wrench that captures the Los Angeles shows of Swift’s sixth and highest-grossing tour. The film premiered on October 11, 2023, and was released worldwide on October 13, breaking pre-sale records and becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever.

The film condenses the Eras Tour’s 3.5-hour set into a 2.75-hour cinematic experience across ten acts, with Swift performing hits like All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Anti-Hero, and Shake It Off.

Relive the spectacle and artistry of Swift’s record-breaking tour, which directly inspires the showgirl-themed sound of The Life of a Showgirl.

From her early cameos to record-breaking tours, Taylor Swift’s movie and documentary journey traces her evolution as an artist. As The Life of a Showgirl arrives, these works create a fitting lead-up to her twelfth studio chapter.

