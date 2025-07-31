“Is she hinting at a comeback”: Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus claiming to work on something “special” for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary

In a recent appearance on the SiriusXM podcast, Miley Cyrus spoke about the Disney show that launched her career in the music and entertainment industry, Hannah Montana. Recalling that the Disney show premiered nearly 20 years ago, on March 24, 2006, Cyrus told host Chris Olsen:&quot;I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today.&quot;The Flowers singer went on to add:&quot;It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself.&quot;@PopCrave shared the news that Cyrus was planning something &quot;special&quot; for the 20th anniversary of her Disney show on X on Thursday (July 31), which has since gone viral. With over 105K views and 2K likes, it has attracted the attention of netizens, with one of them commenting: daisy🌼 @daisyiscuteeLINKOMG, Miley’s throwing it back with that Hannah Montana vibe! Is she hinting at a comeback, or am I just dreaming?Some netizens shared their emotional reaction to the news, while others speculated what the singer-actress, Miley Cyrus, could be planning.&quot;Lowkey tearing up… Hannah Montana wasn’t just a show, it was an era,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;I’m going to to healing a childhood wound if I get to see Hannah Montana in concert so I fully endorse this,&quot; added another.&quot;honoring her roots while evolving as an artist, nice.&quot; - wrote a third one.&quot;It would be nice for her to claim hannah on streaming platforms and add hannah discography on her main streaming platforms that would be EPIC.&quot; - posted a fourth netizen.Yet other netizens expressed their excitement to see what Miley Cyrus had in store for the big milestone.&quot;Hannah Montana walked so Miley could run. Can’t wait to see what she’s cooking for the 20th anniversary&quot; - replied a fifth one.&quot;It will tank again just like her previous album&quot; - remarekd a sixth user.&quot;You’re explaining to your grandma why the sweet girl from Disney is now twerking on a wrecking ball&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Miley Cyrus says no to touring, claiming she no longer wants to compromise her sobrietyEarlier this month, Miley Cyrus opened up about her thoughts on touring, claiming she no longer had the desire to do it. In an appearance on Good Morning America following the release of her new album, Something Beautiful, the singer said:&quot;I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't. It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a very important kind of pillar of stability in my life. I do think it's really hard to keep mental wellness.&quot;The 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana takes place in March next year. Miley Cyrus starred as the titular character of the Disney show between 2006 and 2011, and was also the lead in its movie (released in 2009).