"That's why she and her album tanked" — Netizens react to Miley Cyrus saying she doesn't have a desire to tour despite having opportunities to do so

On Tuesday, July 15, an interview with Miley Cyrus on Good Morning America was released on YouTube. In the interview, Cyrus touched on several topics, including her latest album, Something Beautiful, which was dropped on May 30, 2025. At one point during the conversation, the singer revealed that she did not want to tour anymore.

Before delving deeper into the topic, the Flowers singer clarified that she had the opportunities and the physical ability to go on tours. According to her, what she lacked was the "desire," adding:

"I wish I had the desire, but I don't. I also don't think that there's actually an infrastructure that supports artists."

This portion of the conversation garnered significant fan attention. Many took to X to express their take on the statement given by Miley Cyrus.

One user wrote on the platform:

"And that's why she and her album tanked."

"There's no demand to watch her perform flowers 20 times, no TikTok, no clout," another user commented.

"Cause it wont sell. can buy streams but not ticket sales," added a tweet.

"Well that's convenient because there's no demand for a Miley tour either," wrote a netizen.

While many users did not appear impressed with Miley's response, others were seemingly more supportive of her reasoning.

One user tweeted:

"I respect it. Music could be her passion, but doesn't mean she needs to go on tour and perform it."

"Everyone needs a break - even the queen of pop," wrote another one.

"Miley Cyrus has a net worth of over $150 million. She can afford not to tour," read a tweet.

Miley Cyrus further explained that she believed it was difficult to maintain sobriety while spending so much time on the road. According to her, maintaining sobriety had been a "really important kind of pillar of stability" in her life.

"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road which is a really important kind of pillar of stability in my life," she stated.

Miley Cyrus believed that it was difficult to take care of mental wellness while being on tour

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about why she is no longer going on tours. While maintaining sobriety remains a major priority in her life, she also believes that artists often compromise their mental wellness on these tours.

In the latest interview, the singer said:

"I do think it's really hard to keep mental wellness. You have so many thousands of people screaming at you. So dopamine, you're feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show. And you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000."

The singer was then asked if she was afraid of doing these things regularly. To this, she immediately responded by saying that she had already done many things that would likely scare her. To corroborate her statement, Miley Cyrus referred to her performance with Beyoncé at the Cowboy Carter Tour in June 2025.

"I performed for 150,000 people. I stood toe-to-toe with Beyonce. And when you're standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion." she added.

For the unversed, Miley joined Beyoncé on stage in Paris last month, and reportedly became the first guest performer of the ongoing tour, according to Variety. The artist even performed the 2024 track II Most Wanted on the stage.

Cyrus's stance on touring was the same when she spoke about it with Vogue UK in 2023. At the time, she stated:

"After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire."

The last time she did a full-fledged tour was the Bangerz Tour in 2014. Meanwhile, as far as Miley's decision to avoid tours was concerned, the internet seemed to have divided opinions.

Miley Cyrus opened up about her visual album Something Beautiful

At the beginning of the recent interview, Miley Cyrus discussed her upcoming visual album. The film had already premiered on June 6 during the Tribeca Festival in New York City. It is now set to be released on Hulu and Disney+, across the U.S., on July 16, 2025.

During the interview, she opened up about the project and revealed that she felt extremely fulfilled by the experience. The singer further added that she was really "proud" of how the visual album turned out.

"I'm in ultimate, you know, kind of fulfillment with this project, the music itself, the film. I'm just really proud of the outcome," she said.

The film will also be available in Canada on the same date on Disney+. According to Deadline, a one-night theatrical release happened in the U.S. and Canada on June 12, 2025. Meanwhile, the album Something Beautiful, which was dropped in May, debuted at the fourth rank on the Billboard 200 chart.

