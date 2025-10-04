“SHE IS THE MUSIC INDUSTRY”: Netizens react as Taylor Swift breaks record for the biggest album debut in 2025 on Spotify and Apple Music

Taylor Swift’s latest album achieved record-breaking streaming figures on major music platforms shortly after its release. The pop artist’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, officially set new benchmarks for the biggest album debut of 2025 on both Spotify and Apple Music.In only 11 hours of its release, the project has become the most-streamed album in a single day this year on Spotify, and it also held the number-one spot on the list of the largest first-day releases on Apple Music.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKTaylor Swift earns the biggest song and album debut of 2025 on both Spotify and Apple Music worldwide.After the announcement, the responses erupted quickly on social media. Fans celebrated Taylor Swift's success in the music industry, and one X user wrote:“OMFGGG SHE IS THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.”cunty minaj 🎀 @minajmaximoffLINK@PopBase OMFGGG SHE IS THE MUSIC INDUSTRYOthers emphasized her unmatched streaming success.Neither P ★ @Neither1130271LINK@PopBase Taylor dropped and the internet stopped❤️💀🤖 @greenisbrightLINK@PopBase Queen of 2025 already? Taylor's out here shattering records like it's NBD biggest debut on Spotify &amp;amp;amp; Apple Music? Iconic! What's your top track from the new album? 🔥 #TaylorSwiftShrashti @shrashtibloomsLINK@PopBase damn, she's unstoppable. wonder how long she can keep this momentum going?The album was also met with skepticism by some users, who questioned the timing and creativity of the album.Smiler_Pc @Smiler_pcLINK@PopBase Swifties got 12 alarms set just to stream the same track on repeat and call it ‘organic success’ 😂🥂 @gobustabandLINKflopped creatively but she’s going to make a lot of money from this and that makes me very upsetSht💥 @shtyposts1LINK@PopBase Knowing when to release your song is key to its success. She released it during a government shutdown when many Americans were home, reaching a large idle audience. Tactical.Regardless of the conflicting thoughts, the streaming data proved the commercial effect of the album. AP News reports that the album also became the most pre-saved in Spotify's history, with more than six million pre-saves before its launch. Several songs from the album further took the first positions in global and U.S. streaming charts.About Taylor Swift's The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 14, 2025, during an episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. The announcement was anticipated by a countdown on the official site of Taylor Swift that led to the unveiling of the name of the album, as well as the date of its release, October 3, 2025.Fans Line Up At Target For Midnight Release Of Taylor Swift's New Album -(Image via Getty)Soon after the announcement, the cover art of the album was revealed, which featured Swift in a bejeweled dress submerged in water. The project is a follow-up to her 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department, which turned towards a more introspective and literary format. Taylor Swift mentioned on the New Heights podcast on August 14, 2025:“It’s a lot more upbeat. It’s a lot more fun, pop. It’s a complete 180 from the songs on ‘Tortured Poets’.”Taylor Swift worked on the album with long-time producers Max Martin and Shellback, who worked on her previous pop albums like 1989 and Reputation. Swift disclosed that she would do three shows in a row on the European leg of her Eras Tour, followed by three days off to fly to Sweden and work with producers Max Martin and Shellback.“I would do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour, and was working on this. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but was so mentally stimulated and excited to be creating.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe album contains 12 songs, which are a mix of pop, soft rock, and synth-based productions, discussing the themes of fame, identity, and relationships. The full tracklist is as follows:The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin the FriendshipActually RomanticWish ListWoodCancelled!HoneyThe Life of a ShowgirlMajor releases include The Fate of Ophelia, Opalite, Wood, Cancelled!, Ruin the Friendship, and a final collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.Variety reported that The Fate of Ophelia was viewed more in one day than any other song in Spotify history, and nine songs on the album were in the top 10 most-listened-to songs on release day.The Life of a Showgirl continues to dominate the top of the Spotify Global Album Chart and the Apple Music Worldwide Albums List, holding its leading position for several consecutive days.