"Maybe they can work it out on the remix??": Perez Hilton reacts to speculation Taylor Swift dissed Charli XCX in The Life of a Showgirl 

People have once again speculated about a possible feud between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, with theories emerging following the release of Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift dropped her 12th studio album on October 3, and after listening to one of its tracks, Actually Romantic, many speculated that Swift seemingly dissed Charli XCX.

Ad

However, before the album’s release, leaked lyrics led fans to speculate about tension between the two Grammy-winning artists. Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to these speculations in his October 2 blog.

Before sharing his reactions to fans' speculations, the blogger suggested that if there was any tension between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, it could be solved through a collaboration.

"Maybe they can work it out on the remix??" Hilton wrote.

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Did Taylor Swift Make A Charli XCX Diss Track?! Why Swifties Think Actually Romantic Could Be Pure Shade! 🔗

Ad

Further in his blog, he added that it was still unclear whether the leaks were real or the Cruel Summer singer actually dissed the Brat artist. However, as soon as the album dropped, Perez Hilton shared his review on his Friday podcast and talked about the alleged rivalry between Taylor Swift and the 360 artist after listening to Actually Romantic.

"Taylor goes for the jugular," Perez Hilton reacted to the rumored discord between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX

Ad

Perez Hilton, who called himself "Day One Swiftie," shared his detailed review of all tracks of The Life of a Showgirl in his October 3 podcast. Hilton seemed excited while sharing his thoughts on Actually Romantic, which he described as "aka the song about Charli XCX."

Before delving into the lyrics of Actually Romantic, Hilton pointed out that Charli has a song titled Everything Is Romantic in her Grammy-winning album Brat, and now Swift has released Actually Romantic. He added that a "lot of people thought" that Charli XCX took a dig at the Blank Space singer in one of the Brat's songs, Sympathy Is a Knife. He highlighted the lyrics of the song, which read,

Ad

"I don't want to share this space. I don't want to force a smile. This one girl taps my insecurities. Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling... Don't want to see her backstage at my boyfriend's show. Fingers crossed behind my back. I hope they break up quick."

He noted that the song came at a time when Taylor Swift was dating the 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Hilton added that Charli XCX's now-husband, George Daniel, is also a member of the band. The pop culture podcaster said that Taylor Swift seemingly clapped back at the 365 singer with her new song.

Ad

"So in Actually Romantic, Taylor goes for the jugular. This is one of the most savage takedowns she's ever done. And she's done a lot," Hilton said.

The blogger then read the lyrics of Actually Romantic aloud while speculating on the alleged drama.

"I heard you call me boring Barbie when the Cokes got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face...And I know you think it comes off vicious. But it's precious, adorable, like a toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse. That's how much it hurts. How many times has your boyfriend said, 'Why are we always talking about her?' the lyrics read.

Ad

Perez Hilton said the song felt unlike anything Taylor Swift had done before.

Like Perez Hilton, many other people were convinced that Actually Romantic, in which Taylor Swift seemingly blasts an unnamed rival, was aimed at Charli XCX. However, the two singers had shared a friendly bond in the past, even performing together on multiple occasions. They have never spoken negatively about one another and, in fact, have often publicly praised each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More