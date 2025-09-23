  • home icon
“this is so brat coded”: Fans react as Charli XCX and George Daniel serve cigarette platter with custom matches at their Italy wedding

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 23, 2025 00:39 GMT
Charli XCX at the "Sacrifice" Premiere (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Charli XCX shared more behind-the-scenes looks of her Italian wedding to George Daniel on September 14, 2025. On her Instagram stories on Monday, September 22, the singer reshared some posts made by her wedding guests.

Details from her wedding, both the civil ceremony in London in mid-July and the bigger celebration in Sicily, have been kept under wraps, but guests have now shared what unfolded at the wedding. One of the posts is from musician and Matty Healy's fiancée, Gabbriette, showing the cigarette platter with custom matches that Charli XCX and George Daniel served at the after-party in Italy.

The unusual offering for her wedding guests sparked various reactions from social media users. A fan said that it was "so brat coded," referring to the singer's BRAT era, which hailed from her sixth studio album, BRAT, in 2024.

A fan described the inclusion of a cigarette platter and custom matches for the wedding guests as "chic". Another fan also mentioned how they expected something like it from the Apple singer's wedding.

Another fan commented that Charli XCX "curated a cinematic scene" and didn't just throw a wedding by serving cigarettes to her wedding guests. Meanwhile, someone else pointed out that Mary Kate Olsen did it first, "and better," in her wedding.

More details from Charli XCX and George Daniel's wedding in Italy

Nearly two months after Charli XCX and George Daniel got married in a civil ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London, they exchanged vows again in Sicily, Italy, on September 14. It was also a bigger celebration with more guests in attendance, which the singer highlighted in her Instagram posts from the celebration.

In a September 19 post captioned, "I love my friendsssssssssss pt 1," she showed off some of the guests at her Italian wedding. It included Julia Fox, who wore a pink polka dot number for the celebration, and Caroline Polachek and Robyn were also there. A.G. Cook, Troye Sivan, Gabbriette, Matty Healy, Aidan Zamora, Jeremy O. Harris, Yung Lean, and more were also in attendance, per the post.

From the reposts Charli XCX made on her Instagram stories, it appeared that Emily Ratajkowski also attended the wedding in Sicily. Devon Carlson and Alex Consani were also there. According to People, Charli wore a Danielle Frankel custom wedding dress, which was a "bias-cut ivory silk chiffon slip with delicate spaghetti straps and an elongated train."

Frankel shared the wedding dress details on Instagram, per People. The wedding dress for the second wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered organza micro petals, bias-cut chiffon ribbons, and baroque pearls. Meanwhile, George Daniel opted to wear a greige suit paired with a cream shirt and Oxford shoes for their second big day, and he didn't wear a tie for the ceremony.

The singer's September 19 post also showed the parties they had before and after the wedding, including Daniel's bandmate and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy seemingly becoming the DJ. Meanwhile, Healy's fiancée, Gabbriette, was seen dancing to Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite musical artists as the year progresses.

