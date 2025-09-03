Inside the Charli XCX ‘Apple’ dance dispute: TikToker and Roblox settle lawsuit

Kelley Heyer is the TikToker behind the viral dance to Charli XCX's hit song, Apple. She just reached a settlement with Roblox after suing them for copyright infringement of her dance. It came after she claimed that the gaming platform featured her choreography without her explicit permission and profited from it without a signed licensing deal.However, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, both parties reached an agreement in a court filing to dismiss the lawsuit the TikToker filed earlier in the year after several months of settlement negotiations. Per Billboard Pro, lawyers for Roblox and Kelley Heller have been negotiating for a settlement since June, around two months after she filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles court.In August, per Billboard Pro, both camps have reportedly &quot;executed a settlement agreement&quot; that they hoped would finally resolve the issue between the two parties without needing further litigation. Following the latest court filing on Wednesday, TikTok creator and Roblox released a joint statement, according to the outlet, sharing the news that they have &quot;amicably resolved&quot; their dispute. It further reads:&quot;Ms. Heyer and Roblox find a common ground in their support and appreciation of independent artists, as it is the work of these artists, like Ms. Heyer, that enrich the virtual world in which users of the Roblox platform can develop their own creativity and imagination.&quot;But while the matter is resolved, the terms of their settlement agreement have not been publicly disclosed.Read more: What are Salt-N-Pepa's allegations against UMG?Why did Charli XCX's Apple dance creator, Kelley Heyer, sue Roblox in the first place?The TikTok star made the choreography to Charli XCX's Apple hit song last summer, in June 2024, and the dance went everywhere, even Charli herself danced along with the craze. While the dance first gained massive attention on TikTok, it was later featured in Charli XCX's concerts during the Brat Tour and her performance at Coachella.On April 11, 2025, Kelley Heyer filed a lawsuit against Roblox, claiming that the platform used the viral dance she created, which was emulated by numerous celebrities and other influencers, including a Charli XCX version of the game's 'Dress to Impress.'In the copyright lawsuit, Heyer mentioned that Roblox approached her to license the dance for the game, but that they never ironed out a deal before Roblox started using the dance. During the suit, her lawyer wrote:&quot;Roblox proudly advertises that its platform allows creators to ‘create, scale and monetize.' Yet, it has prevented Ms. Heyer from the crucial monetization of her work on the Roblox platform.”Charli XCX was reportedly not named in the lawsuit. Meanwhile, the TikTok star claimed in the lawsuit that her dance routine was protected by copyright law, further alleging that Roblox profited around $123,000 in sales from her dance but has refused to pay her any proceeds.Heyer had accused them of &quot;unlawful infringement&quot; of her intellectual property. However, at the time, Roblox denied any wrongdoing, according to Billboard Pro.Charli XCX is making her cinematic debut in 100 Nights of Hero. It will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2025.