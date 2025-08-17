“He’s done more radical political acts than her”- Netizens react as JADE calls Matty Healy “disappointing” for not wanting to be political

JADE recently criticized The 1975 singer Matty Healy's comments at Glastonbury Festival about not wanting to be political. She expressed "disappointment" in his stance, saying it comes from a position of privilege.
The 1975 performed at the Glastonbury Festival in London this June. While performing, he told the crowd:
“Use your platform, that’s what they say right? We don’t want our legacy to be one of politics, but to be one of love and friendship” as there is “loads of politics out there.”
In an interview with The Guardian, published on August 16, JADE, whose full name is Jade Amelia Thirlwall, called out Healy for his comments. She said:
“I don’t think you can be a pop artist and cover your eyes. I saw Matty Healy say that he doesn’t want to be political, which I found disappointing. It’s very easy for someone who’s white and straight and very privileged to say that. Good for you, hun!”
Fans online reacted to Thirlwall's statement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:
"i get her but he’s done more radical political acts than her… he kissed a man and got a concert shut down. she put a pride flag at a concert in DUBAI!!!"
Another wrote:
Another user said:
Some users also backed Thirlwall's statement, as one tweeted:
JADE opens about topics important to her
The Sweet Melody singer also performed at the Glastonbury Festival this year, where she spoke out against transphobia, welfare cuts, and more. Earlier in June, she used her set at the Mighty Hoopla in London to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
In an interview with the NME Magazine, published on June 30, JADE reflected on these two performances and said:
“I’m not afraid to speak up and stand up, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. I’m well aware that I have a lot of fans from that community, but also I feel like it’s important, now more than ever, to stand particularly with the trans community. We are seeing a lot of transphobia, a lot of propaganda and a lot of negative press, so I just wanted to make sure that they know that I will say it with my chest and I’ll stand up for them."
She further added:
“That was important for me at Mighty Hoopla, and it’s been fun because at every show, especially with ‘F**k You For Now’, I get to shout out different people or say different things," she added.
JADE asserted that it's important for artists to use their platforms to speak up for the causes they believe in.
Meanwhile, the singer is set to release her debut studio album, THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!, on September 12 this year. The album features the likes of Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, and Pablo Bowman. Thirlwall has already released some singles from the album, like Angel of My Dreams and Fantasy. She will be starting a tour from October 2025 to support the album.
