Charli XCX and George Daniel’s second wedding ceremony in Italy: All that we know

Charli XCX married her longtime partner, George Daniel, in mid-July 2025 in a private ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London. Around two months after their first wedding, the couple held a second wedding on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in Sicily, Italy.This latest event is bigger than their first, with The 1975 drummer's bandmates present at the occasion. Matty Healy, Adam Hann, and Ross MacDonald were among the attendees, as well as Healy's parent, Denise Welch and Tim Healy, per People Magazine. The band's frontman was reportedly missing during the first wedding ceremony in London.A day before the big event, on Friday, September 12, Charlie XCX shared several snapshots of their time in Italy on her Instagram. She shared photos of some pre-wedding festivities over the weekend, including one of herself in a fitted black dress with red floral prints with Daniel, and photos with fellow musician and Matty Healy's fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, and influencer Devon Lee Carlson.The 365 singer also included a video of herself and Daniel dancing in an ornate ballroom and having drinks with their friends, exploring the streets in Sicily, and enjoying some artwork.More about Charli XCX and George Daniel's second wedding in SicilyDuring their civil wedding in London two months ago, People reported, citing an insider source, that the couple is planning to have a second nuptials, a &quot;larger celebration&quot; and a &quot;big party&quot; in Italy where they can &quot;let loose.&quot; The second wedding finally came on September 14 in the village of Scopello in Sicily.For this wedding, Charli XCX opted to wear a flowy, sheer wedding gown by Los Angeles and now New York-based designer Danielle Frankel. The designer shared the details of the singer-songwriter's wedding gown with Vogue, saying that it's an ivory silk chiffon slip gown, which was designed with delicate spaghetti straps and an elongated train.George Daniel and Charli XCX at the BRIT Awards 2025 (Image via JMEnternational/Getty Images)The gown is embellished with bias-cut chiffon ribbons draped around the bodice and down the center back, while the train features hand-embroidered organza petals and baroque pearls. Charli XCX completed her Sicilian wedding look with white silk stiletto pumps from Danielle Frankel and a bouquet of gypsophila, baby blue, and eucalyptus.She kept her hair down and bare, and wore diamond drop earrings, a few rings, and a bracelet, according to Elle Magazine. As for the groom, The 1975 drummer donned a greige suit, Oxford shoes, and a cream shirt. George Daniel opted out of wearing a tie for the occasion.Besides his bandmates and the couple's family and close friends, other attendees reportedly included Troye Sivan, Shygirl, and Amelia Dimoldenberg, per Vogue.Charli XCX and George Daniel's second wedding in Sicily comes around a month after they first wed in a private ceremony in London. During the July 19 civil ceremony, the 365 singer wore an off-the-shoulder, mini wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood, which she paired with a simple veil and Jimmy Choo's white Amita heels.Charli XCX posted the behind-the-scenes photos of her first wedding on her Instagram a week after the ceremony. She's yet to officially share photos from her second wedding in Sicily.