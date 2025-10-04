"Better be better than what we got": Zack Peter implores Taylor Swift to drop "Death of a Showgirl" after recent release of 'The Life of a Showgirl' 

Pop culture podcaster Zack Peter shared his reaction to Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The Grammy-winning singer released her highly anticipated 12th studio album at midnight on October 3, sparking widespread online discussion as fans and critics shared their reactions. Zack Peter also gave his take on Swift's new LP in an X post on Friday.

"Taylor Swift better drop "Death of a Showgirl" and it better be better than what we got today. That's all," Peter wrote.

The podcaster, who described himself as "not a Swiftie," discussed The Life of a Showgirl in the latest episode of No Filter With Zack Peter. The media personality invited celebrity chef and podcaster Stuart O'Keeffe on the episode to share his review. He explained that he isn’t a "full Swiftie," so he invited Stuart, whom he described as the biggest Swiftie he knows.

Zack Peter asked the guest to rate the album on a scale of zero to ten, to which the Irish chef gave it a "five." Peter further asked him if Taylor Swift's new album lived up to the "hype and all the countdowns." O’Keeffe replied,

"First of all, No. The fu**ing countdowns and stuff, like, I thought this was going to be like a 1989, like fu**ing banger breaker... She comes out with the feathers with the showgirl kind of costume. I'm like, 'This is fu**ing great'... I'm looking at a lot of reviews and stuff on TikTok, and the lyrics are a bit immature. I felt like kind of a millennial, kind of like I don't know. But I don't hate it. I think it's a good album. It's not a great album."

"There is nothing showgirly about it," Zack Peter says about Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl

In his October 3 podcast, Zack Peter dissected different tracks of The Life of a Showgirl with Stuart O'Keeffe. During the conversation, the celebrity chef candidly questioned the title of Taylor Swift's new album, saying it didn't turn out as he expected after looking at different album covers. Peter echoed the same thought and added,

"There's nothing showgirly about it... I was expecting it to be more showgirl-like, like more flashy and, like, big, you know, like flashy songs, and I just feel like none of them were that, like they were all just kind of like classic leftover Taylor songs."

Zack Peter and his guest also discussed Actually Romantic from The Life of a Showgirl, which many on the internet had speculated was a diss song to Charli XCX. The host of Don't Let It Stu highlighted that in the cover image of the song, Taylor Swift holds an apple in her hand, adding that Charli XCX also has a song titled Apple.

A screenshot from Actually Romantic Visualizer (Image via YouTube/ Taylor Swift)

Peter, who earlier didn't notice this, checked it immediately and said,

"Oh, it's an apple. Yeah, it is an apple... So then it's clearly a diss track towards Charlie XCX 1,000%."

Per Us Weekly’s October 3 report, The Life of a Showgirl received mixed reviews, with Rolling Stone awarding it a full five stars while The Guardian gave it just two out of five. The report added that despite the divided critical reception, Taylor Swift’s latest album broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2025.

