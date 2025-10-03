"That’s that sag energy!" - Internet reacts to Nicki Minaj calling Taylor Swift a "battle rapper" after showing love to her new album "TLOAS" 

Nicki Minaj live-tweeted her reactions to Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on October 3, 2025. Swift's 12-track album is the follow-up to her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, and the singer reportedly worked on the project while on her record-breaking &quot;The Eras Tour.&quot;In the early hours of October 3, 2025, Minaj posted multiple tweets reacting to The Life of a Showgirl. The rapper showered praises for Actually Romantic, the album's seventh track, which fans speculate was a diss aimed at British pop star Charli XCX. In one tweet, Minaj quoted the opening line from the song, writing:“Taylor said ‘I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.’ Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. and #Cancelled is diabolical. Let's go TAYLOR!!!!!!!”In another tweet, Minaj seemed amused at the thought of Taylor Swift being a &quot;battle rapper.&quot;Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKThe fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. 🤣Minaj's description of Taylor Swift as a &quot;battle rapper&quot; was met with hilarious responses from netizens on X. One user described it as &quot;sag energy,&quot; as both Minaj and Swift fall under the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Minaj's birthday is on December 8, while Swift's is on December 13. &quot;That’s that sag energy!&quot;M A J E S T Y @iAMKINGBEECHLINK@NICKIMINAJ That’s that sag energy! 😭😭😭😭😭Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, praising Taylor Swift's lyrical prowess. Others urged Minaj to listen to Swift's 2017 album Reputation.Ryan Thiong'o @_ThatBoyTheoLINK@NICKIMINAJ Sag Queens know how to do it 😂😂😂💯𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮 @chunswaeuruLINK@NICKIMINAJ Sag energy!!! You HAVE to listen to her album reputation!!!Md. Mehedi Hasan Rakib @mehedi_uLINK@NICKIMINAJ LOL, she's so real for this because I've been saying it for years. The way Taylor structured her diss tracks on &quot;Reputation&quot; was pure battle rap strategy, and no one can tell me otherwise. 🎤Vegeta of Gag City @vegetabarbLINK@NICKIMINAJ 😭😂 she could probably better than some girls on that billboard listMeanwhile, other fans wondered when Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift would finally collaborate.Roman✨ @ROMANSBACK69LINK@NICKIMINAJ So which track you feel like remixing?🤨 @taylorswift13 it’s time to make that phone call, the world needs a Taylor x Nicki #SagThingzDjE @Dark24123LINK@NICKIMINAJ Imagine Taylor alter ego T Swizzle, and Nicki spitting some bars that would be fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥LJ 💥 @PRETTIBARBLUILINK@NICKIMINAJ now imagine you 2 on a song together…Andrew @AndrewMinaj99LINK@NICKIMINAJ GET IN THE BOOTH TOGETHER 🎤Nicki Minaj posted that the &quot;Sagittarius lashing spree&quot; culminated with Taylor Swift's new albumOn October 3, 2025, Nicki Minaj took to social media to show love to Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The rapper's favorite pick from the album seemed to be Wood. In one tweet, Minaj said the song was &quot;exactly what falling in love with your soul mate “sounds like.&quot;&quot; In another tweet, the rapper claimed that the writing on the song would &quot;go over yall heads.&quot;Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKHis love was the key that opened my thighs. New heights ⬆️ Manhood I ain’t gotta knock on wood 🪵 …it sounds cocky 😬Oh this writing will go over yall heads We up dancing to this 🎀Yes ma’am Yes Max 🫡She also showed love to Eldest Daughter, calling the writing &quot;intentional&quot; and adding that it resonated with the &quot;AUTHENTIC lone wolves.&quot; She also praised Sabrina Carpenter's feature in the album's title track, calling her verse &quot;animated.&quot; Minaj's last tweet about the album was:&quot;Ok. Last tweet but I have to. Why does every Sagittarius have such an expensive face card? Like…?&quot;In one of her initial posts about Taylor Swift's album, Nicki Minaj suggested that the LP was a culmination of &quot;The Sagittarius lashing spree.&quot; This could be a reference to the renewed feud between Minaj and Cardi B on social media, which began on September 29, 2025.The two rappers have been going back and forth for days now, and their reignited beef turned vicious as they began targeting each other's children and families. One of Minaj's recent posts directly addressed Cardi B's eldest daughter, Kulture, whom the Anaconda rapper had previously called &quot;ugly&quot; amid the renewed beef. In the post dated October 2, the rapper apologized to the seven-year-old, saying:&quot;One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child of God &amp; QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity. You’re an innocent child &amp; don’t deserve any of this. One day your mother, aunt &amp; many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am.&quot;In her response, Cardi accused Minaj of giving her daughter a &quot;backhanded apology,&quot; adding that while &quot;going back and forth about kids is really draining [her] energy,&quot; she was ready to resend Minaj the &quot;energy you keep giving my kids.&quot;Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has received a 5/5 star rating from Rolling Stone. The publication praised the album for its &quot;exciting sonic turns&quot; and &quot;incisive storytelling.&quot; However, The Guardian gave the album a 2/5 rating, describing it as &quot;dull razzle-dazzle from a star who seems frazzled.&quot;