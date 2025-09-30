When did Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s beef begin? Feud timeline explored as rappers exchange heated messages on social media 

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, both well-known figures in modern rap music, have been involved in a long-standing public feud. On September 29, 2025, their rivalry resurfaced following a heated exchange on X.

The drama started when Nicki allegedly threw shade at Cardi's chart-topping album Am I the Drama, which reached No. 1 on Billboard 200 and achieved two platinums in its first week. In a since-deleted tweet, Nicki wrote:

“Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji].”

She then mocked the $4.99 iTunes album cost of Cardi's album, calling her “Barney Dangerous,” and even distorted the lyrics of Magnet into personal insults, including taunts about Cardi being pregnant. Cardi B responded by calling Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” and releasing a Magnet remix directly aimed at her.

Cardi mentioned Nicki in her verses and follow-up posts, citing her brother Jelani Maraj's conviction as well as claiming that Nicki had fertility problems. The heated exchange quickly went viral, drawing in fans and rappers like JT and reigniting one of the oldest beefs in hip-hop.

Cardi and Nicki's exchange on X (Image via X/@iamcardib, @NICKIMINAJ)

The conflict began in early 2017 when Nicki Minaj liked an Instagram comment claiming that one of Cardi B's rap verses was “Dumb a** bars,” which marked the first public sign of tension between them. Over the years, this tension intensified through social media exchanges, subtle lyrical digs, and contradictory public statements.

What started as fan-driven speculation evolved into one of hip-hop’s most well-known rivalries, culminating in a physical altercation in 2018 and subsequent online conflicts. The feud continues to flare up at times, with both rappers taking to social media to voice their disagreements.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud timeline

2017: Early tensions surface

As People and Billboard reported, speculation about a feud increased when Nicki Minaj allegedly liked an Instagram post mocking Cardi B's rap style, referring to one of Cardi's verses as “Dumb a** bars.” However, observers quickly suggested that the post might have been faked.

In May 2017, fans believed Minaj subtly mentioned Cardi in her verse on Katy Perry's song Swish Swish. She rapped:

“Silly rap beefs just get me more checks / My life is a movie, I’m never off set / Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)”

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue)

Many interpreted the parenthetical line as a hidden reference to Cardi’s then-husband, Offset. Shortly after releasing Swish Swish, Cardi went on Instagram Live and expressed frustration that idols had become rivals. According to People, she said:

“I hate this sh*t, I really, really do … This sh*t right here is so fake … Now that I’m in the industry … you don’t work like that … just have to watch sh*t go, watch sh*t go.”

In June 2017, Cardi B tweeted that she should not be compared with other artists, reaffirming her independent stance in the music industry. In August 2017, Minaj contributed a verse on London On Da Track's song No Flag (with Offset and 21 Savage), which some listeners saw as containing subtle insults aimed at Cardi. One line went:

“I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you’re getting little h** is because of me.”

In a later clarification posted on Twitter (now X), Minaj explained that she had written the verse several months before some of the growing speculation between her and Cardi. Shortly after, following the success of No Flag, Cardi tweeted:

“I don’t bother with these h**s / Don’t let these h**s BOTHER Me”

Fans widely saw this as a response to the earlier drama, even though Minaj was not mentioned. In August 2017, Cardi publicly addressed rumors of a feud with other women, telling Billboard:

“I mean, I don’t really want problems with anybody … I just wanna make music and make money. I really don’t have time to look at other women, what they doing.”

In the same month, Bodak Yellow reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making Cardi the first female rapper in Top 100 history to do so since Lauryn Hill. Through a tweet, Minaj publicly congratulated her and said:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib

Cardi replied:

Cardi B @iamcardib Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️

2018: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's NYFW altercation

During the spring and summer of 2018, the artists issued statements and posted on social media that media outlets interpreted as indirect reciprocation. The incident escalated on September 7, 2018, at Harper's Bazaar ICONS bash in New York City during Fashion Week.

Video and photographic evidence showed a physical altercation where Cardi approached Minaj and threw a shoe before security escorted her away. Cardi then posted on Instagram, claiming that Minaj had discussed her child.

“I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak dis me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**king with them!! I let you talk big sh*t about me," Cardi said, as per E! News.

Nicki Minaj arrives at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld' party at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Minaj claimed she had never commented on anyone's child and, in further broadcasts, suggested that someone else was the one to start the fight.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never…speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s**t."

After the incident at Fashion Week, both artists publicly stated that they wanted to step back from the fight.

2019 – 2022: Indirect tensions via affiliates and music releases

After a high-profile clash in 2018, direct public confrontations between the two became less common. However, in 2022, tensions resurfaced when Nicki Minaj released Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix), featuring Akbar V, BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz, and Maliibu Miitch.

In the weeks following the remix's release, Akbar V and JT publicly called out Cardi B, an act fans believed might have been motivated by Minaj. Although neither of these rappers was directly involved in the conflicts, the participation of affiliated artists added to perceptions of rivalry.

2023 – 2024: VMAs reunion and legal fallout

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

The rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B resurfaced in 2023, when Nicki Minaj attended the MTV Video Music Awards with her former rival. It was the first time Cardi and Nicki appeared together on stage since the 2018 incident at NYFW.

The following weekend, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, released a video showing his crew searching for Cardi B's husband, Offset, in New York. Although Offset ignored the threats, Petty was legally charged and placed on probation violation and house arrest because of his suspended sentence.

Peter Dredd @PeterDredd Offset speaks on pressing charges against Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty for threatening him. “I ain’t never gon do no lame a** sh*t like that”

Minaj appeared unfazed by the fact, sharing a snippet of her next album, Pink Friday 2, where she mentions her husband’s “G” status.

2025: Social media exchanges keep the feud alive

The alleged rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B persisted in 2025, mainly through social media. After reports that Cardi B’s boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, dismissed rumors of a breakup, Cardi took to X in July to tweet messages that subtly implicated Minaj. One of the posts said:

“Shut the f**k up"

The other one said:

Cardi B @iamcardib Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!

Cardi's tweet came after Nicki Minaj's recent activity, including one post about Spotify charts:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Spotify charts looking scary

Although the posts weren't explicitly connected by the artists themselves, fans quickly linked them.

Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More