5 Cardi B Songs to Listen to Before AM I THE DRAMA? Releases

AM I THE DRAMA? marks a massive breakthrough for Cardi B's music. The Bronx-born rapper has built her career on bold statements and raw honesty. She initially gained fame on the reality show.

Ad

Cardi B made history with her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. The album won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. She became the first solo female rapper to win this award. Her songs combine hardcore rap beats with Latin influences. She raps about relationships, money, and street life.

Before AM I THE DRAMA? Drops on September 19, 2025, there is a chance for fans to revisit her old tracks. These five songs display her growth as an artist. They highlight her unique personality and style. Every track represents a unique side of Cardi B. Her music videos have millions of views on YouTube. She continues to break records in the music industry.

Ad

Trending

5 Cardi B songs to revisit before AM I THE DRAMA? releases

1) Bodak Yellow (2017)

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@Cardi B)

Carbi B started her career with Bodak Yellow, released on June 16, 2017, as her debut major label single. The song transformed everything for the Bronx rapper. It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This made her the first female rapper to top the charts with a single song since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

Ad

The music samples Kodak Black's No Flockin. Producer J White created a subtle beat with main synth, 808s, and hi-hats, adding catchy drum sounds and 808 textures with energy. The song discusses her past work as a stripper. She talks about earning money through dedication. The music video production cost was $10,000 and has been viewed over 1 billion times on Youtube.

2) I Like It (2018)

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@Cardi B)

AM I THE DRAMA? will likely showcase Cardi B's heritage again. I like it features J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The track blends traditional hip-hop and Latin trap. It samples Pete Rodriguez's 1967 salsa classic I Like It.

Ad

This displays Cardi B's Trinidadian and Dominican roots. The song reached number one in several countries. It spent one week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The track features Spanish verses from guest stars. Cardi B raps in English about success and luxury items. The production includes salsa instruments mixed with trap beats. This creates an eccentric sound that appeals to diverse viewers.

The music video features dance sequences and colorful visuals. It celebrates Latin culture through choreography and fashion. Cardi B performed salsa dance moves during live performances, while Bad Bunny was wheeled in in a grocery cart during his verse. The track proved she could work with international artists successfully. It opened doors to the Latin music market. AM I THE DRAMA? Listeners will understand this cultural blend first.

Ad

3) WAP (2020)

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@Cardi B)

Before AM I THE DRAMA? arrives, fans can revisit WAP. The song features Megan Thee Stallion as a collaborator. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Cardi B's fourth lead and Megan's second. The track made Cardi B the first female rapper to achieve Hot 100 number-one singles in two unique decades.

Ad

During the COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020, Cardi B stayed in Los Angeles and rented a house that became a studio for three months. She reworked the track several times. The song sparked huge cultural conversations about female sexuality. It broke streaming records upon release. The track features explicit content about female pleasure and empowerment.

She reworked the song multiple times. The track sparked massive cultural conversations about female sexuality. It broke streaming records upon release. The song features explicit content about female empowerment.

Ad

The production includes a subtle beat with huge bass. Cardi B and Megan trade verses about power and confidence. The music video features elaborate costumes and sets. It received both criticism and praise from separate groups. The tracks dominated social media platforms for days. AM I THE DRAMA? Will likely continue this bold approach to complex topics.

4) Up (2021)

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@Cardi B)

AM I THE DRAMA? will remind fans of Up. The single track proves Cardi B does not need features to become popular. It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making Cardi B the only female rapper to top the chart with several solo singles, following Bodak Yellow. It debuted at number two, making the highest debut for a solo female rap song since Lauryn Hill.

Ad

The track features an aggressive beat with hard-hitting drums. Cardi B raps about success, money, and haters. She addresses critics who doubt her potential. The song displays her growth as a solo artist. Despite being third in sales and third in streams. And 14th on the radio, it still reached number one. This proves her dedicated fans' power.

The music video features Cardi B in a cemetery setting. She wears several designer outfits throughout the visual. The choreography includes confident gestures and dance moves. The song maintains her signature braggadocious style. It prepared fans for her sophomore album era. AM I THE DRAMA? will mirror the vibe of the music.

Ad

5) Hot Shit (2022)

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@Cardi B)

AM I THE DRAMA? listerners will appreciate Hot Shit. The track features Lil Durk and Kanye West. It was released on July 1, 2022, through Atlantic Records. Cardi B revealed the track was older than WAP, with the original demo dating back to 2019.

Ad

This displays her strategic approach to releasing music. The song features production from BnBwoi and Tay Keith. It includes heavy bass lines and trap-influenced drums. Kanye West provides a memorable verse about fame and success. Lil Durk adds his melodic rap style to the mix. Cardi B opens the track with attitude and confidence.

She raps about her lifestyle and achievements. The track announcement came during the BET Awards 2022. It generated significant buzz on social media platforms. The track displays her ability to work with different generations of rappers. It bridges the gap between new school and old school hip-hop. The song helps develop anticipation for AM I THE DRAMA?.

Ad

AM I THE DRAMA? represents Cardi B's new chapter in hip-hop. These five essential songs display her journey from established star to breakthrough artist. Every song highlights unique collaborations and skills. Her evolution continues with AM I THE DRAMA?.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More