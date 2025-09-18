  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Stay in your lane": Steph Curry furiously hits out at rapper Killer Mike over 'embarrassing' Ayesha Curry comment

"Stay in your lane": Steph Curry furiously hits out at rapper Killer Mike over 'embarrassing' Ayesha Curry comment

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:48 GMT
An image of Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, and Killer Mike
Steph Curry claps back at Killer Mike over a comment aimed at Ayesha Curry. Credit: Curry/IG, Killer Mike/IG

Aside from cementing his legacy as one of the greatest shooters of all time, Steph Curry also has a reputation for being a faithful family man. It's no surprise, then, that the Golden State Warriors superstar clapped back at a hip hop personality who made a questionable comment about his wife.

Ad

It all started when content creator BooWoodz posted a clip in which he criticized Ayesha Curry for supposedly being "frustrated" with her husband's success, even comparing her to rapper GloRilla. In response to this clip, Grammy Award-winning emcee Killer Mike posted a comment that was critical of Ayesha as well.

"My n**ga said she wanna go be Glo!!!" Killer Mike wrote on Instagram. "Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Curry did not take Killer Mike's comments sitting down. Though the four-time NBA champion tried to maintain a respectful tone towards the "Scientists & Engineers" rapper, Curry had a stern message to convey.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"@killer mike naaaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating silent and letting these other clowns have they're moment! And you're the worst of them @boowoodz234," Curry wrote on IG. "But you're better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here."
Ad
Ad

Ayesha is no stranger to hostile reactions from netizens and even live crowds, as she has weathered the storm of criticism against her and her husband throughout his NBA career.

Curry, however, made it clear that no hip hop star or content creator would get away with making those negative comments towards his spouse.

Viral photo shows Steph Curry looking jacked ahead of 2025-26 season

Through the years, Curry has displayed toughness on and off the court. Recently, a photo posted on social media shows him looking more ripped than ever.

Ad

In the viral pic uploaded by Impact Fitness Foundation on Instagram, Curry is seen lifting two heavy plates, his muscles bulging in full display.

The photo was taken on Monday when Curry and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth unveiled a brand new weight room at a Baltimore High School. Under Armour, which is endorsed by both Curry and Spieth, sponsored the renovation of the facility.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications