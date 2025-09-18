"Stay in your lane": Steph Curry furiously hits out at rapper Killer Mike over 'embarrassing' Ayesha Curry comment

Aside from cementing his legacy as one of the greatest shooters of all time, Steph Curry also has a reputation for being a faithful family man. It's no surprise, then, that the Golden State Warriors superstar clapped back at a hip hop personality who made a questionable comment about his wife.It all started when content creator BooWoodz posted a clip in which he criticized Ayesha Curry for supposedly being &quot;frustrated&quot; with her husband's success, even comparing her to rapper GloRilla. In response to this clip, Grammy Award-winning emcee Killer Mike posted a comment that was critical of Ayesha as well.&quot;My n**ga said she wanna go be Glo!!!&quot; Killer Mike wrote on Instagram. &quot;Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him.&quot;Curry did not take Killer Mike's comments sitting down. Though the four-time NBA champion tried to maintain a respectful tone towards the &quot;Scientists &amp; Engineers&quot; rapper, Curry had a stern message to convey.&quot;@killer mike naaaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating silent and letting these other clowns have they're moment! And you're the worst of them @boowoodz234,&quot; Curry wrote on IG. &quot;But you're better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.&quot;Ayesha is no stranger to hostile reactions from netizens and even live crowds, as she has weathered the storm of criticism against her and her husband throughout his NBA career.Curry, however, made it clear that no hip hop star or content creator would get away with making those negative comments towards his spouse.Viral photo shows Steph Curry looking jacked ahead of 2025-26 seasonThrough the years, Curry has displayed toughness on and off the court. Recently, a photo posted on social media shows him looking more ripped than ever.In the viral pic uploaded by Impact Fitness Foundation on Instagram, Curry is seen lifting two heavy plates, his muscles bulging in full display.The photo was taken on Monday when Curry and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth unveiled a brand new weight room at a Baltimore High School. Under Armour, which is endorsed by both Curry and Spieth, sponsored the renovation of the facility.