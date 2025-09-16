"Song seems like a great next opponent though" - Sean O'Malley addresses Song Yadong fight rumors, says matchup “makes sense”

Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on the rumors regarding a potential fight with Song Yadong. O'Malley expressed his willingness to face Yadong and emphasized that he likes the matchup.'Suga' just came off a championship fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316, where he suffered a defeat via submission. Meanwhile, Yadong's last fight was against Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle earlier this year, which he won by technical decision.In a recent video on his YouTube channel, O'Malley talked about his possible fight with Yadong, saying:&quot;To be honest, I don't know what the plan is. There's nothing official on my side. I haven't talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song [Yadong] seems like a great next opponent, though. It makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good. As far as the date go, December, January, February, f**king November, I'm ready to go.&quot;Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):Sean O'Malley previews the upcoming UFC bantamweight championship fightMerab Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320. Ahead of the fight, Sean O'Malley provided a preview of the matchup in a video on his YouTube channel.He said:&quot;I fought Merab twice, beat him once, lost to him once. Just kidding. Wrestling versus striker. Cory’s got really good wrestling scrambles. He did really good against Umar [Nurmagomedov]. He kept his hips high. He was able to scramble very well. I wouldn’t say he really gassed, but he definitely got a little bit tired, whereas Merab, he just doesn’t get tired. He really just doesn’t...&quot; [0:20 of the video]He added:&quot;It’s hard for me to wrap my head [around], who do I think’s going to win? I think it’s a f**king coin flip. If I had to guess, if Merab goes out there and grabs a hold of him, I think Cory’s going to be surprised by how strong that little Georgian feels. But also, I could be completely wrong. Cory could go out there and hit some beautiful scrambles and make Merab look silly.&quot; [1:55 of the video]