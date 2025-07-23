Dana White announcing UFC 320 card featuring Alex Pereira, Merab Dvalishvili, and Jiri Prochazka sends fans reeling: "DANA COOOOKEEEEDD"

Fans reacted enthusiastically as Dana White announced crucial fights for UFC 320. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.White took to social media and announced Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 as the main event for UFC 320. Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen will serve as the co-main event.Additionally, White announced the light heavyweight showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr., his remarks suggesting that the fight could have title implications.Check out Dana White's comments below (Courtesy: @HappyPunch on X):Fans flooded the comments section of the post, sharing their thoughts on the fight card. While most fans reacted positively to the matchmaking, a few still expressed concerns over the quality of UFC cards in recent years.One fan commented:&quot;DANA COOOOKEEEDD.&quot;One fan, while acknowledging the elite talent at UFC 320, stated that the card still lacks star power:&quot;Stacked with no names. Another lame card. No superstars.&quot;Another fan, seemingly impressed with the bout line-up, wrote:&quot;Las Vegas massive cards are BACK.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]A closer look at the recent fights announced by Dana White for UFC 320The UFC 320 main event clash between light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1-1NC MMA) and Alex Pereira (15-3 MMA) is the rematch of their UFC 313 fight.In their first meeting, Ankalaev effectively utilized striking and wrestling to neutralize Pereira's offensive tools. Ultimately, he defeated Pereira by unanimous decision to capture the 205-pound belt, ending Pereira's title reign.The co-main event will mark bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili's (20-4 MMA) third title defence. Davalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC 306 to win the 135-pound title. He has defended it against Umar Nurmagomedov and, most recently, against O'Malley in the rematch at UFC 316.His opponent, No.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen (18-5 MMA), is coming off a win over former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. He is considered among the most well-rounded fighters in the division.Former light heavyweight champion and No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (31-5 MMA) will attempt to secure his second consecutive win as he faces No.4-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0-1NC) at UFC 320.Both men suffered T/KO defeats against Pereira in light heavyweight title fights in 2024, but rebounded with victories over Jamahal Hill in their subsequent comeback bouts.