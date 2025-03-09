UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Full results

UFC 313 is in the books. The third UFC pay-per-view event of the year took place on March 8, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured 10 fights across seven weight classes, with the main event showcasing the undisputed light heavyweight title fight. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC 313 full results.

Main event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC 313 main event showcased the highly anticipated light heavyweight title clash between champion Alex Pereira and No. 1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev. The fight pitted Pereira's striking prowess against Ankalaev's well-rounded skillset, adding layers of intrigue about the potential outcome.

In the fight, 'Poatan' landed some calf kicks early, while Ankalaev replied with leg kicks but couldn't connect with his upper body attacks. A late takedown attempt in Round 1 was thwarted.

In Round 2, Ankalaev became more aggressive but struggled to close the distance. However, he landed clean strikes that stunned Pereira, who was hurt by a left hook in the closing seconds, shifting the momentum toward the challenger.

Although Pereira didn't let Ankalaev gain any momentum, the Russian fighter controlled the pace in Round 3. His relentless takedown attempts and clinch work in Round 4 didn't lead to a ground fight, but they forced Pereira to primarily focus on his defense.

Pereira came out aggressively in the final round, rocking Ankalaev with a high kick and sharp jabs. In response, Ankalaev focused on takedowns after struggling to find success in the stand-up exchanges. However, Pereira successfully thwarted his attempts to take the fight to the ground and maintained the stand-up battle until the final bell.

The judges scored the contest in Ankalaev's favor declaring him the winner by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46).

Ankalaev, who is now on a 14-fight unbeaten run, is four wins away from matching Jon Jones' record for longest unbeaten streak in the light heavyweight history (18).

Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2

In the co-main event, the formidable Justin Gaaethje returned to action and faced Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev in a highly anticipated but short-notice rematch. Their first fight ended in a majority decision win for Gaethje at UFC 286.

In their UFC 313 rematch, Fiziev adopted a different strategy compared to their first fight and managed to secure an early takedown. While he landed cleaner strikes in more organized exchanges, Gaethje excelled in chaotic situations.

Gaethje found most of his success with his punches, although Fiziev's knees to the body were effective for the most part. As Fiziev began to show signs of fatigue by the midway point of the fight, Gaethje's attacks grew more aggressive, culminating in a right uppercut that knocked Fiziev down in Round 2.

Despite the knockdown, Fiziev managed to survive and attempted to secure a finish in the first half of Round 3. However, Gaethje held his ground and finished the round strong, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

This victory marked Gaethje's return to the win column, while it also signified Fiziev's third consecutive defeat inside the octagon.

UFC 313: Main card results

Lightweight - Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

On the main card, Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes faced off in an important match for their career prospects. Turner, the No. 13-ranked lightweight contender, was looking to maintain his position in the top 15 following his previous defeat against Renato Moicano. Meanwhile, Bahamondes aimed to break into the rankings with a third consecutive victory.

Although the fight was anticipated to be a striking contest, it quickly transformed into a grappling match when Bahamondes engaged in a clinch. During the exchange, he ended up on his back. The Chilean fighter managed to establish a full guard and locked in a triangle choke. Turner attempted to find some room to escape but was forced to tap out as the choke tightened. The fight concluded at 2:29 of Round 1.

Strawweight - Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

In a classic matchup between a veteran and a rising contender in the strawweight division, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked fighter Amanda Lemos faced off against the younger Iasmin Lucindo. Lucindo entered the fight with momentum, riding a four-fight win streak, while Lemos, who was coming off a second-round submission defeat against Virna Jandiroba, brought her valuable experience.

After a tentative start, Lemos picked up the pace and landed a few powerful shots on Lucindo. The veteran fighter appeared to have a significant advantage in physical strength and power as Lucindo had little to offer during the grappling exchanges in the clinch and on the ground.

Realizing the need to get a finish or a dominant round, Lucindo went full throttle and secured a takedown early in Round 3. However, she had little to no success with ground-and-pound or submission attempts. Lemos ultmately stood back up, secured a takedown of her own and finished the fight in the top position, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Lightweight - King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

In the opening bout of the main card, rising lightweight Mauricio Ruffy faced the toughest challenge of his career against seasoned veteran King Green. This fight was crucial for Ruffy as he sought to advance in the lightweight rankings. Both fighters possessed striking-heavy skill sets, promising an exciting back-and-forth battle.

However, the fight did not play out in that manner. Ruffy, the more versatile striker, pressed the action and backed Green against the cage early on. A couple of stinging shots from Ruffy stung the veteran fighter, compelling him to focus on the Brazilian's hands.

Ruffy, exploiting Green's tendency to fight with his hands down, masked a spinning back kick behind a left hook. The kick knocked Green out on impact as he went to the canvas face first. No follow-up shots were required. With the first-round victory, Ruffy extened his UFC win streak to three (2 T/KO).

UFC 313: Preliminary card results

Flyweight - Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

In a clash of highly regarded flyweight prospects, Joshua Van faced off against the undefeated Rei Tsuruya in their pursuit of climbing to the top of the division. Van, known for his diverse striking arsenal, went up against Tsuruya, who was recognized as the more effective wrestler leading into the fight.

From the very start, Van pressured Tsuruya backward, limiting his opponent's ability to implement a wrestling-heavy game. Although Tsuruya occasionally created openings to attempt takedowns, he rarely succeeded.

Meanwhile, Van capitalized on Tsuruya's takedown attempts, delivering vicious elbows and punches to the side of the head. Von also had a significant edge in stand-up, which allowed him to maintain a significant lead in the striking department.

While a few accidental low blows from Van interrupted the flow, they did not substantially affect the outcome. Ultimately, all three judges scored the contest in favor of Van, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Middleweight - Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Armen Petrosyan made his return to competition following a knockout defeat to Sharaputdin Magomedov, facing Brazil's Brunno Ferreira in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card of UFC 313.

Ferreira, who was also coming off a submission loss to Abus Magomedov, was the aggressor in the competitive first round. He employed a wrestling-heavy strategy in Round 2. Although Petrosyan successfully defended against many of Ferreira's takedown attempts, the fight eventually went to the ground when Petrosyan attempted a guillotine during Ferreira's double leg takedown.

Ferreira managed to transition to an armbar, forcing Petrosyan to tap out and securing his return to the win column.

Welterweight - Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Welterweight contender Carlos Leal, the biggest betting favorite of the event, delivered a lopsided first-round knockout to veteran fighter Alex Morono. After a brief feeling-out period, Leal increased the pressure on Morono with a high pace and volume of strikes, landing significant blows to both the head and body.

Although Morono attempted to defend himself and responded with his own punches, Leal showed no respect for Morono's power and continued his aggressive assault. The referee ultimately waved off the fight when Morono went down and was unable to defend or fight back.

Featherweight - Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Mairon Santos began his UFC career with a controversial split decision victory over Francis Marshall.

The fight was competitive, with both fighters having their moments in stand-up exchanges. However, Marshall was the more effective grappler, securing three takedowns compared to Santos' one.

While two judges awarded Santos two rounds, the third judge gave all three rounds to Marshall. This discrepancy in the scorecards has drawn criticism on social media.

UFC 313: Early Prelims results

Middleweight - Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

In the only fight on the early prelims, Ozzy Diaz defeated Djorden Santos by unanimous decision. Santos started strong, figuring out the range early on and winning the first round according to all three judges' scorecards.

However, Diaz remained patient and gradually took control of the fight as Santos began to tire. In the third round, Diaz dictated the pace, ultimately securing the victory.

Check out the UFC 313 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Light heavyweight title fight - Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46)

Co-main event: lightweight - Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Lightweight - Ignacio Bahamondes def. Jalin Turner by submission (Triangle Choke) (R1, 2:29)

Strawweight - Amanda Lemos def. Iasmin Lucindo by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Lightweight - Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green by T/KO (R1, 2:07)

Preliminary card

Flyweight - Joshua Van def. Rei Tsuruya by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Middleweight - Brunno Ferreira def. Armen Petrosyan by submission (Armbar) (R2, 4:27)

Welterweight - Carlos Leal def. Alex Morono by T/KO (R1, 4:16)

Featherweight - Mairon Santos def. Francis Marshall by split decision (29-28 X 2, 27-30)

Early Prelims

Middleweight - Ozzy Diaz def. Djorden Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

