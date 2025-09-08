What happened between Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion? Reality TV star named potential witness in rapper’s defamation lawsuit 

Kylie Jenner has been named as a potential witness in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit. Megan filed the lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz in connection with the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting case.

In July 2020, Megan attended a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood home. She later left with Tory Lanez, but an argument broke out in their car before Megan stepped out when it stopped. At that point, she accused Lanez of shooting at her feet. Lanez was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

In October 2024, Megan filed a defamation lawsuit against a blogger named Milagro Elizabeth Cooper. She accused her of running a “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” against her.

Now, as per Complex, Kylie Jenner and Joe Budden have been named as potential defense witnesses for Milagro Gramz. A filing in the Southern District of Florida on September 5 confirmed their names but did not specify the testimony they might be asked to provide.

Other potential witnesses include Tory Lanez, his father Sonstar Peterson, and blogger Jason Lee. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025.

More about Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz

In October 2024, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accused the blogger of allegedly promoting Tory Lanez following his conviction. The singer also accused her of putting out defamatory content against her and of making inaccurate claims about the shooting case.

In her statement, Megan wrote:

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life. I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

In the lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, accuses Milagro Gram of acting on behalf of Lanez. He alleged that the blogger attempted to "tarnish her [[Megan] reputation, causing emotional distress.”

Spiro stated:

“For years, you and other bloggers have acted on behalf of Mr. Peterson (aka Tory Lanez) as an online rumor mill churning out falsehoods about Ms. Pete to your tens of thousands of social media followers. You and other bloggers are a mouthpiece and puppet for Mr. Peterson, with a vendetta against Ms. Pete committed to tearing her down at all costs regardless of the truth.”

The lawsuit further accuses Gramz of spreading multiple online posts that caused “a negative effect on [Megan’s] mental and emotional state.” It also alleges that the blogger shared a pornographic deepfake of the Savage singer on X.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Gramz maintained a paid relationship with Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson. The total damages urged will reportedly be finalized during the trial.

