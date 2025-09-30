“They both eating”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B diss each other in heated exchange on X

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 29. They took digs at each other, with the former dissing Cardi's new album and also Jay-Z.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, released her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19. Nicki had previously taken digs at the album for reportedly not debuting at the No. 1 spot on charts. The two rappers now appeared to exchange multiple diss tweets on Monday.

In now-deleted tweets, Nicki Minaj wrote (via Pop Base):

"Abcdefgeeeee. SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE. tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEE. RICO FRAUD & PERJURY"

In another tweet, she wrote:

"Abc defgeeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!"

Cardi, meanwhile, tweeted:

"A B C D E F G. Your man have to snatch P*SSY. P*ssy taste like honey comb. Your bro be touching 12 year olds"

Cardi B @iamcardib A B C D E F G Your man have to snatch PUSSY Pussy taste like honey comb Your bro be touching 12 year olds

Fans online have reacted to this exchange between the two rappers, as one X user wrote:

"LMAOOOO They both eating I cannot lie"

TYRANT @ioutsouldu @PopBase LMAOOOO They both eating I cannot lie😭😭😭

Another wrote,

GigglyGear @Giggly_gear @PopBase Nicki and Cardi dropping tweets like they drop bars 💥🎤📱

Another commented,

ale @onikas_boo1 @PopBase the concept of one of them rhyming and the other just straight talking

Many users also took sides in the feud, as one wrote,

🍁 @cardiuniverse @PopBase Nicki deleting every tweet after 0.5 seconds😭Cardi come get your baddies chain

Another tweeted,

The Vü Viscount @tasimetre @PopBase Nicki cleared. You can tell who’s a writer here

Another commented,

rey @reylakan @PopBase 2018 season 2 we’re so ready

More about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud

The two rappers have reportedly been involved in a beef since 2017. It all started when a like from Nicki Minaj appeared on a post dissing Cardi. However, Nicki liked a post later on that reported that the said like was fake.

Post that, the two rappers appeared to take digs at each other on multiple collaborative tracks, without mentioning each other's names. They did, however, deny any feud between them in interviews in 2017. That year, Nicki collaborated with Quavo on a song named Motorsport. The latter also invited Cardi B on the track, and Nicki's verse was later altered.

In 2018, however, the two rappers appeared to take digs at each other in different interviews. On September 7, 2018, they were involved in a physical altercation at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party. As per PEOPLE, they fought on the second floor, with Cardi eventually leaving with a huge lump on her forehead.

They appear to have now re-ignited that feud on X on Monday.

Cardi B responded to Kanye West's claims that she was planted to replace Nicki Minaj

In a leaked documentary footage from 2018, Kanye West was heard accusing Cardi B of being an "industry plant". He also referenced her feature on G-Eazy's 2018 track, No Limit, and said (h/t Complex):

“She literally replaced Nicki Minaj. Purposely, they put her there. And now, she doesn’t know what to do.”

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on September 24, Cardi addressed these accusations and said:

“People have made this whole story that I came in the industry to, like, take over somebody’s career. I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do… Sometimes, people just don’t get along with each other.”

She asserted that she was destined to become a rapper and also said that she put in her own money at the start of her career before a label signed her.

